CRSI Refreshes Its Board of Directors

The Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute welcomes three new members to its Board of Directors - a three-year engagement.

December 7, 2020
Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute (CRSI)
Crsi Logo Type 2 Horz 500x150 2
Crsicolorlogo 10450881

The Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute (CRSI) announces the election of three new members to its Board of Directors for their first three-year terms:

  • Bill Couturier, Barton Malow Company
  • Dean Peery, Gerdau
  • Adam Simmet, Simcote, Inc.

Additionally, CRSI confirmed three members to its Board of Directors for their second three-year terms:

  • Kevin Cornell, Salit Specialty Rebar
  • Rob Faircloth, Contractors Materials Company
  • Bethany Hennings, Cascade Steel Rolling Mills, Inc.

CRSI also thanks Keith LePage, Whitacre Engineering for their service to CRSI and the industry. Keith will be rotating off the Board. “I’m excited to welcome the new members to the Board of Directors as well as express gratitude to Keith LePage for his service on the Board. Each member of the Board holds essential skills and perspectives that are vital to directing CRSI’s future endeavors. I look forward to the year ahead, confident in the effective leadership of our active and engaged institute members,” stated Danielle Kleinhans, President and CEO of the Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute.

The full Board of Directors was approved at the Board of Directors meeting on December 3, 2020 that was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020/2021 Board consists of:

At-Large Directors

  • Chairman – Donald Barney, Nucor Corporation (Executive Committee Member)
  • Vice Chairman – Jeff Estep, Farwest Steel Reinforcing Company (Executive Committee Member)
  • Secretary/Treasurer – Brad Cottrell, Commercial Metals Company (Executive Committee Member)
  • Past Chairman – Tim Thomas, American Steel Fabricators, Inc. (Executive Committee Member)
  • At-Large Director – Rob Faircloth, Contractors Materials Company (Executive Committee Member)
  • At-Large Director – Kevin Cornell, Salit Specialty Rebar
  • At-Large Director – Bill Couturier, Barton Malow Company
  • At-Large Director – Robert McClean, Commercial Metals Company
  • At-Large Director – Eugene McManus, Harrs/Nucor
  • At-Large Director – Dean Peery, Gerdau
  • At-Large Director – Spence Peters, Steel Dynamics, Inc.
  • At-Large Director – Adam Simmet, Simcote, Inc.
  • At-Large Director – Chris Stowers, Commercial Metals Company


Ex-Officio Directors

  • Chairman, Marketing Committee – William Brack, Harris Rebar
  • Chairman, Engineering Practice Committee – Lou Colarusso, nVent
  • Chairman, Member Services Committee – Matthew Schewe, Commercial Metals Company

Region Representative Directors

  • Greater Southwest Region Director – Marcelo Acuña, ABC Coating Company, Inc.
  • Midwest Region Director – Mary Alwin, Nucor Steel Sedalia
  • Northeast Region Director – Jim Melvin, Re-Steel Supply Co., Inc.
  • *Western Region Director – Bethany Hennings, Cascade Steel Rolling Mills, Inc.

Non-Voting Directors

  • Chairman, CRSI Education & Research Foundation – Scott Leib, aSa – Applied Systems Associates, Inc.
  • President and CEO – Dr. Danielle Kleinhans, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute 
