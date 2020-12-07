The Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute (CRSI) announces the election of three new members to its Board of Directors for their first three-year terms:

Bill Couturier, Barton Malow Company

Dean Peery, Gerdau

Adam Simmet, Simcote, Inc.

Additionally, CRSI confirmed three members to its Board of Directors for their second three-year terms:

Kevin Cornell, Salit Specialty Rebar

Rob Faircloth, Contractors Materials Company

Bethany Hennings, Cascade Steel Rolling Mills, Inc.

CRSI also thanks Keith LePage, Whitacre Engineering for their service to CRSI and the industry. Keith will be rotating off the Board. “I’m excited to welcome the new members to the Board of Directors as well as express gratitude to Keith LePage for his service on the Board. Each member of the Board holds essential skills and perspectives that are vital to directing CRSI’s future endeavors. I look forward to the year ahead, confident in the effective leadership of our active and engaged institute members,” stated Danielle Kleinhans, President and CEO of the Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute.

The full Board of Directors was approved at the Board of Directors meeting on December 3, 2020 that was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020/2021 Board consists of:

At-Large Directors

Chairman – Donald Barney, Nucor Corporation ( Executive Committee Member)

Vice Chairman – Jeff Estep, Farwest Steel Reinforcing Company ( Executive Committee Member)

Secretary/Treasurer – Brad Cottrell, Commercial Metals Company ( Executive Committee Member)

Past Chairman – Tim Thomas, American Steel Fabricators, Inc. ( Executive Committee Member)

At-Large Director – Rob Faircloth, Contractors Materials Company ( Executive Committee Member)

At-Large Director – Kevin Cornell, Salit Specialty Rebar

At-Large Director – Bill Couturier, Barton Malow Company

At-Large Director – Robert McClean, Commercial Metals Company

At-Large Director – Eugene McManus, Harrs/Nucor

At-Large Director – Dean Peery, Gerdau

At-Large Director – Spence Peters, Steel Dynamics, Inc.

At-Large Director – Adam Simmet, Simcote, Inc.

At-Large Director – Chris Stowers, Commercial Metals Company





Ex-Officio Directors

Chairman, Marketing Committee – William Brack, Harris Rebar

Chairman, Engineering Practice Committee – Lou Colarusso, nVent

Chairman, Member Services Committee – Matthew Schewe, Commercial Metals Company

Region Representative Directors

Greater Southwest Region Director – Marcelo Acuña, ABC Coating Company, Inc.

Midwest Region Director – Mary Alwin, Nucor Steel Sedalia

Northeast Region Director – Jim Melvin, Re-Steel Supply Co., Inc.

*Western Region Director – Bethany Hennings, Cascade Steel Rolling Mills, Inc.

Non-Voting Directors