ACI University's 2021 Live Webinars

The American Concrete Institute’s announced its live webinar lineup for 2021. These webinars are presented by ACI University and offer a wide variety of high-demand concrete related topics delivered by some of the brightest minds in the field of concrete materials, design, and construction.

January 12: Legal Considerations for Your Project Files – Bill Rushing and Jeff Coleman

This webinar will cover topics to consider for documentation of engineering services, and how to minimize your risk and exposure to litigation.

The webinar will discuss the latest techniques in Quality Control applied to large scale projects with case studies.

This webinar will help to better understand the salt-scaling phenomenon and provide insights into the effect of workmanship, mixture parameters, and concrete hardened properties on salt-scaling resistance of concrete.

This webinar will cover the basic knowledge of polymer concrete, providing a guide to practicing engineers and contractors on the different types of polymer concrete, polymers used to produce polymer concrete, and more.

This webinar will discuss identifying modifications to concrete mixtures to achieve low-heat-performance concrete and explain for performance requirements for LHPC are determined.

This webinar will provide the fundamentals of the mechanical behavior of fiber-reinforced concrete and cementitious composites.

This webinar will provide an overview of the changes to the seismic design provisions in ACI 318-19, as well as background on why the changes were adopted.

This webinar will identify the role of fundamental research to create novel materials with impressive performance, describe the funding mechanisms that are essential to innovation, and more.

All ACI University webinars are presented live and include the opportunity for participants to learn and ask questions in real time, while also earning CEU/PDH credits. All ACI members will have free access to ACI webinars and on-demand courses starting January 1, 2021, and registration for non-members is available for single attendees and in 10-pack bundles. Additionally, all webinars and ACI’s 260+ on-demand courses can also be accessed through the convenient ACI University All-Access digital subscription.

Additional webinars will continue to be added throughout 2021. To view a full list of webinars or to register, visit concrete.org/webinars.