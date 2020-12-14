ACI University's 2021 Live Webinars

The American Concrete Institute's 2021 Webinar lineup includes legal issues, designing polymer concrete, to seismic design. Access is free to all ACI members starting Jan. 1.

December 14, 2020
American Concrete Institute (ACI)
Aci University Logo 2
The American Concrete Institute
Aci Company Logo 11298105

The American Concrete Institute’s announced its live webinar lineup for 2021. These webinars are presented by ACI University and offer a wide variety of high-demand concrete related topics delivered by some of the brightest minds in the field of concrete materials, design, and construction.

  • January 12: Legal Considerations for Your Project Files – Bill Rushing and Jeff Coleman
    This webinar will cover topics to consider for documentation of engineering services, and how to minimize your risk and exposure to litigation.
  • February 2: Strategies for Effective Quality Control – Khaled Awad
    The webinar will discuss the latest techniques in Quality Control applied to large scale projects with case studies.
  • March 2: An Overview of Salt-Scaling Damage – Peter Taylor and Kamran Amini
    This webinar will help to better understand the salt-scaling phenomenon and provide insights into the effect of workmanship, mixture parameters, and concrete hardened properties on salt-scaling resistance of concrete.
  • April 6: Using and Designing Polymer Concrete – Mahmoud Reda Taha
    This webinar will cover the basic knowledge of polymer concrete, providing a guide to practicing engineers and contractors on the different types of polymer concrete, polymers used to produce polymer concrete, and more.
  • May 4: Low-Heat-Performance Concrete – Matthew D’Ambrosia
    This webinar will discuss identifying modifications to concrete mixtures to achieve low-heat-performance concrete and explain for performance requirements for LHPC are determined.
  • June 1: Fiber-Reinforced Concrete and Ultra-High-Performance Concrete: A Holistic Approach – Liberato Ferrara
    This webinar will provide the fundamentals of the mechanical behavior of fiber-reinforced concrete and cementitious composites.
  • July 13: Changes to the Seismic Design Provisions of ACI 318-19 – Andy Taylor
    This webinar will provide an overview of the changes to the seismic design provisions in ACI 318-19, as well as background on why the changes were adopted.
  • October 5: Emerging Innovations in Materials for Concrete Construction – David Lange
    This webinar will identify the role of fundamental research to create novel materials with impressive performance, describe the funding mechanisms that are essential to innovation, and more.

All ACI University webinars are presented live and include the opportunity for participants to learn and ask questions in real time, while also earning CEU/PDH credits.  All ACI members will have free access to ACI webinars and on-demand courses starting January 1, 2021, and registration for non-members is available for single attendees and in 10-pack bundles.  Additionally, all webinars and ACI’s 260+ on-demand courses can also be accessed through the convenient ACI University All-Access digital subscription.

Additional webinars will continue to be added throughout 2021. To view a full list of webinars or to register, visit concrete.org/webinars.

Recommended
Real-time integration made field data immediately available to Great Basin Industrial's back office, and the automated production of field tickets replaced manual entry and T&M consolidation.
Integrating Field Ticketing with Construction Accounting Halves Great Basin’s Billing Labor and Time to Get Paid
Industrial contractor replaces spreadsheets and manual data entry with a mobile app integrated with its accounting ERP to improve billing, improve productivity and take more money to the bottom line several ways
December 9, 2020
As F-600 enters its second year of production, the Ford TorqShift 10-speed automatic transmission comes with a 10-bolt design live drive power takeoff (PTO) provision standard on both the 7.3-liter V8 gasoline and 6.7-liter V8 diesel powertrains.
Class-Straddling Ford F-600 Tows and Hauls More Than Any Other Super Duty Its Size
F-600 with 6.7-liter V8 Power Stroke diesel engine delivers 43,000 lbs. maximum GCWR and up to 34,500 lbs. gooseneck towing capacity.
December 10, 2020
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Sponsored
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Rockett’s Glass & Concrete Overlay has a long-standing relationship in the concrete industry. Learn from Rockett’s, schedule a session today.
September 16, 2020
Latest
The most common mistakes in foundation and concrete repair happen at the get-go, when the problem itself isn’t analyzed as whole.
3 Common Mistakes in Foundation and Concrete Repair and How to Avoid Them
When it comes to repairing cracks in concrete and foundations, it’s important to look beyond the visible damage at hand and approach repair with a multi-step process to both seal and structurally reinforce the crack to prevent future failures.
December 18, 2018
The rock waterfall pictured here was created using a concrete squeeze pump, which was the ideal solution for Pool Crafters to preserve the detailed process of rock carving.
Pump Attachment Helps Create A Concrete Canvas
South Florida pool company uses squeeze pump for concrete pumping.
April 20, 2017
'Air filter elements and oil are cheap insurance to ensure long engine life and reduced overall costs,' says Joel Borowski, Honda Engine Sales Group. Check your trowel's air filter weekly and change monthly for optimal air filter performance.
Keep on Trowelin'
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
August 20, 2008
Purform sealants unify the application properties, reliability and durability needed with the lowest exposure to monomeric diisocyanates.
Sika Launches New Polyurethane Technology
Sika has developed a new polyurethane technology, which it is launching onto the market under the PURFORM brand.
December 8, 2020
A CAD drawing of the Praxis/OPCube.
The Praxis/OPCube Air Quality Monitor
Measure dust and gas in your construction site in one device
November 20, 2020
TigerLoc is an award-winning material that is used as a thermal break product at window and door openings within a concrete wall assembly.
TigerLoc Signs Exclusive Agreement with Nox-Crete
Nox-Crete and JK Thermal have partnered in an exclusive distribution agreement of the domestic TigerLoc products.
December 8, 2020
After
MCI-2062 Biological-Based Surface Cleaner
December 7, 2020
247 Lifting Stays True To Its Name Thanks To Grove Gmk5250 Lγçös Reliability 01
24/7 Lifting Combats Challenging Restrictions with Grove Cranes
24/7 Lifting acquires Grove GMK5250L to complete a range of tasks, like lifting HVAC and generator units onto New York buildings with easier mobility.
December 7, 2020
Crsi Logo Type 2 Horz 500x150 2
CRSI Refreshes Its Board of Directors
The Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute welcomes three new members to its Board of Directors - a three-year engagement.
December 7, 2020
The bridge will include augmented reality technology, allowing visitors to use their smartphones to see virtual displays and more.
'Smart' Bridge in England Moving Forward
The bridge in Sunderland, England will include virtual and augmented reality technologies.
December 7, 2020
Reflective pavements allow more sunlight to be reflected from a pavement's surface, meaning less is absorbed by its mass. Reflecting that sunlight means less of a demand on heating and cooling buildings.
How Reflective Pavement Can Reduce Climate Change Effects
An MIT Concrete Sustainability Hub postdoc explains how reflective pavement can curb the effects of climate change.
December 7, 2020
The Viking Ride-On Scraper - Featuring a Sealed Cab for Your Safety
December 7, 2020
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Sponsored
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Rockett’s Glass & Concrete Overlay has a long-standing relationship in the concrete industry. Learn from Rockett’s, schedule a session today.
September 16, 2020
As part of a well-designed sound abatement plan, hydrodemolition—and the latest silent-running high-pressure pump system—allows contractors to protect workers and the public from dangerous noise levels, while providing productivity above and beyond that of traditional handheld equipment.
Benefits of Hydrodemolition for Noise-Restricted Construction Sites
Finding efficient, cost-effective ways to limit sound pollution is a major priority for contractors and hydrodemolition is gaining popularity for noise-restricted jobsites in concrete removal and surface preparation applications.
November 30, 2020
Tiger Loc Nox Crete Tiger Loc 1
TigerLoc
December 6, 2020
The Colossus Xtx Floor Grinder
The Colossus XTX 10-Head, 28" Wide Floor Grinder
December 6, 2020
A partnership between HeidelbergCement and other groups is harnessing solar power to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Hong Kong.
HeidelbergCement Uses Solar to Offset CO2 in Hong Kong
HeidelbergCement is one partner in a group generating solar power to reduce CO2 emissions.
December 4, 2020
The Mighty Buildings studio dwelling can be 3-D printed in about 24 hours.
Construction Startup Gains Momentum Printing 3D Houses
A California construction startup launched in 2017 is receiving lots of attention for printing 3D houses.
December 3, 2020
CEMEX Ventures recently named five gold medal winners in its startup competition.
Five Startups Selected in CEMEX Ventures Construction Competition, No Top Winners From U.S.
Carbon-negative concrete, SaaS technology, robots and 3D technology were involved in the top startup projects.
December 3, 2020
Aci Foundation Logo 2
ACI Establishes New Foundation S.P. Shah Fellowship
The S.P. Shah Fellowship was formed through a generous donation of $50,000 from Surendra Shah, Ph.D., Hon. MACI.
December 3, 2020
Hilti Te 70 Atc Avr Application Photo
The SDS-Max Combination Hammer Drill - Up to 40% Faster Heavy-duty Concrete Drilling
December 3, 2020
Researchers suggest the recycled concrete can be a 100% substitute for non-structural applications.
University Research Suggests Recycled Concrete as Good, or Better than Traditional
Results of a new five-year study of recycled concrete show that it performs as well, and in several cases even better, than conventional concrete. Researchers suggest the recycled concrete can be a 100% substitute for non-structural applications.
December 3, 2020
TrackIt offers real-time visibility into your fleet while mapping of individual trucks lets you analyze jobs, routes, productivity, and performance.
Command Alkon Adds Delivery Cycle Monitoring Feature to TrackIt System
Command Alkon announced new system features and hardware for its TrackIt product offering.
December 3, 2020
The American Concrete Pipe Assocaition 2021 Pipe School is scheduled to be held during the month of February.
Registration Now Open for the 2021 ACPA Virtual Pipe School
December 2, 2020