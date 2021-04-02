In recognition for a lifelong contribution to innovative concrete applications, Claude Bédard, president of Euclid Admixture Canada Inc., was awarded the renowned Jean-Claude Roumain Innovation in Concrete Award during the 2021 virtual American Concrete Institute's (ACI) Spring Concrete Convention.

Bédard has been an active participant and contributor to ACI and the concrete industry for nearly 40 years. He currently serves as a member of the Self-Consolidating Concrete Committee and the Concrete Research Council. In years past, Bédard has served as a member of the ACI's Board of Direction of ACI, Canadian Standards Association and Standards Council of Canada. He is also a former trustee and chair of the ACI Foundation. His research interests include chemical admixtures and fibers, and their use in high-performance concrete applications. During the 2015 ACI Convention, Bedard has also received the Henry C. Turner Medal.

The Innovation in Concrete Award

The Innovation in Concrete Award, established in 2010 in memory of long-time ACI committee member Jean-Claude Roumain, recognizes individuals who have made contributions to the improvement of manufactured materials used in concrete production. Award recipients are individuals whose work has developed innovative ways to use new and existing materials, improved concrete construction and serviceability, and contributed to a sustainable built environment.

The ACI annual convention attracts leaders, representatives and professionals from around the world seeking educational and networking opportunities to stay connected and engaged with the progressing world of concrete technology.



