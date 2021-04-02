Claude Bédard Recognized with Jean-Claude Roumain Innovation in Concrete Award, ACI 2021 Spring Convention

President of Euclid Admixture Canada Inc., Claude Bédard, was awarded the Jean-Claude Roumain Innovation in Concrete Award during the ACI 2021 Spring Convention.

April 2, 2021
The Euclid Chemical Company
Eclid Chemical Logo 10949188

In recognition for a lifelong contribution to innovative concrete applications, Claude Bédard, president of Euclid Admixture Canada Inc., was awarded the renowned Jean-Claude Roumain Innovation in Concrete Award during the 2021 virtual American Concrete Institute's (ACI) Spring Concrete Convention.

Bédard has been an active participant and contributor to ACI and the concrete industry for nearly 40 years. He currently serves as a member of the Self-Consolidating Concrete Committee and the Concrete Research Council. In years past, Bédard has served as a member of the ACI's Board of Direction of ACI, Canadian Standards Association and Standards Council of Canada. He is also a former trustee and chair of the ACI Foundation. His research interests include chemical admixtures and fibers, and their use in high-performance concrete applications. During the 2015 ACI Convention, Bedard has also received the Henry C. Turner Medal.

The Innovation in Concrete Award

The Innovation in Concrete Award, established in 2010 in memory of long-time ACI committee member Jean-Claude Roumain, recognizes individuals who have made contributions to the improvement of manufactured materials used in concrete production. Award recipients are individuals whose work has developed innovative ways to use new and existing materials, improved concrete construction and serviceability, and contributed to a sustainable built environment.

As reported on the ACI website, Nominations for the 2021 award are now open and due Aug. 7, 2020. The winner will be announced in April 2021 after the ACI Concrete Convention.

Nominees should be individuals who have met one of the following conditions:

  • Have contributed to innovative developments in concrete mixture proportioning, production of concrete, or concrete construction; or
  • Have contributed to the improvement in the manufacture of materials used in the production of concrete, and used existing and new materials in innovative ways to improve concrete construction and serviceability; or
  • Used concrete in innovative ways to contribute to a sustainable built environment.

Nominations must be submitted on the Jean-Claude Roumain Innovation in Concrete Award Nomination Form.

The ACI annual convention attracts leaders, representatives and professionals from around the world seeking educational and networking opportunities to stay connected and engaged with the progressing world of concrete technology.


