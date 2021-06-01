At World of Concrete 2021, Portland Cement Association's Ed Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist, Mike Ireland, PCA President and CEO, and Rick Bohan, PCA VP of Sustainability are holding press conferences discussing the PCA forecast on the nation's economy and the association's roadmap to carbon neutrality.

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), founded in 1916, represents 93% of U.S. cement production capacity and have facilities in all 50 states. The association promotes safety, sustainability, and innovation in all aspects of construction, fosters continuous improvement in cement manufacturing and distribution and generally promotes economic growth and sound infrastructure investment.

Sullivan's press conference is scheduled for the Las Vegas Convention Center at 11:00 a.m. Tues., June. 8, room N251. He will preview his annual economic forecast of the U.S. economy, with a specific focus on the cement industry and construction activity, followed by questions from the audience.

In a co-presentation Ireland and Bohan will outline the much-anticipated roadmap to carbon neutrality for the cement and concrete value chain at the Las Vegas Convention Center at World of Concrete on Wed., June 9 at 11:00 a.m., room N251. Building on PCA’s climate ambition statement in November, the roadmap and this event are an invitation to policy makers, industry partners and environmental groups to join PCA on this journey to a more sustainable future.



