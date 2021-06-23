Three generous donors have funded three new awards through the ACI Foundation. The awards will further the ACI Foundation’s mission of funding students and nurturing the future of concrete.

The 2022-2023 Scholarship and Fellowship application cycle opens July 1, 2021, and closes on November 2, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Mandatory internships would occur during the summer of 2022 and the full award cycle covers the 2022 fall semester through the 2023 spring semester. Additional application details are available at acifoundation.org/scholarships.

Master Builders Solutions Concrete Materials Scholarship will be awarded to graduate students pursuing an advanced degree related to the concrete industry with a focus on material science. Applications will be considered from candidates who are studying the use of admixtures (fibers, water reducers etc.) to advance the use of concrete.

“Master Builder Solutions is committed to the continued growth of the concrete and construction industry. The ACI Foundation’s student award program is an excellent opportunity for the industry to gain access to the best and brightest,” said Dr. Bruce J. Christensen, Senior Vice President for Master Builders Solutions Admixtures. “The industry benefits from the ACI Foundation and we will continue to support this high caliber program.”

Nicholas F. Maloof, Jr. ACI Georgia Chapter Fellowship will be awarded to graduate or undergraduate students studying an advanced degree related to the concrete industry with a focus on construction or building material sciences. Applications will be considered from candidates who are graduates of a Georgia school (high school or undergraduate). Further preference will be given to candidates who are a dependent of a Georgia resident.

ACI Ontario Chapter Graduate Scholarship will be awarded to any student who has completed a bachelor’s degree from an accredited higher education institute. At the time of acceptance of this award (but not necessarily at the time of application), the applicant must have been accepted for graduate study. The graduate program must be in concrete research or concrete construction at an accredited university in Ontario, Canada, (Toronto, Royal Military College, Laurentian, Lakehead, McMaster, Ryerson, Western, Guelph, Queens, or Waterloo), that offers a graduate program in concrete design or construction. The student must be a full-time graduate student during the entire scholarship award term.

“The scholarship honors a student that embodies the dedication and hard work that Nick Bada brought to the industry,” states Alain Belanger, retired Product Manager, National Concrete Accessories, and Secretary/Treasurer of the ACI Ontario Chapter. “Nick was the president of the Chapter and Chair of the 1990 ACI convention in Toronto, Canada. He championed student initiatives and taught concrete-related courses at Ryerson University.”



