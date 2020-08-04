CalAmp to Accelerate Caterpillar's Transition to 4G LTE Telematics Devices

CalAmp will continue to deliver 4G devices, including replacement devices, to accelerate Caterpillar's migration of connected assets to more ubiquitous connectivity, including LTE

August 4, 2020

CalAmp, a global technology solutions provider in the mobile connected economy, is extending its relationship with Caterpillar Inc. to facilitate the company's continued expansion of connected assets, including the migration of several existing fleets to 4G LTE.

Under terms of the agreement, CalAmp will continue to deliver 4G devices, including replacement devices, to accelerate the migration of Caterpillar's connected assets to more ubiquitous connectivity, including LTE.

"We have helped many of our customers initiate major digital transformations including executing on 4G migration plans. Caterpillar is an incredibly important customer to CalAmp and we are thrilled to continue our relationship supporting their many construction and industrial customers," said Arym Diamond, chief revenue officer for CalAmp.

Recommended
Pexels Karolina Grabowska 4386476
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Excludes Funding for State DOTs
State departments of transportation across the country need an “immediate infusion” of at least $37 billion to prevent disruptions to planned transportation projects and keep workers employed but the Senate HEALS Act excludes funding for infrastructure
August 3, 2020
Grayscale Photo Of Road Closed 3907990
Construction Project Cancellations Sweeping the Nation as Coronavirus Intensifies Funding Shortfalls
Fourteen states and 19 local authorities have delayed or canceled road, transit and airport projects worth $8.58 billion, according to a report released this week by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.
July 27, 2020
Caterpillar makes pilot controls with pattern changer available even on its entry-level machines. This makes it easier for operators to switch back and forth between excavator and backhoe operation.
Tips to Simplify Backhoe-loader Selection
With more features and options to sort through than ever, backhoe-loader manufacturers offer advice to help you determine which model will best meet your needs.
December 13, 2016
Latest
Viewpoint Service Tech Mobile App Image
Viewpoint Service Tech
App expands and streamlines service contractor workflows between field and office via smartphones
July 11, 2020
Trackunit Manager Events Pic
Trackunit Manager and Iris Technology Solution Enhancements
July 11, 2020
With 1 million connected assets globally, Berg Insight ranks Caterpillar among the leading construction equipment OEMs in terms of the number of construction equipment telematics systems deployed worldwide.
Construction Equipment OEM Telematics to Reach 6.9 Million Units Globally by 2024
The global installed base of active construction equipment OEM telematics systems already reached nearly 3.4 million units in 2019, according to a research project by Berg Insights.
July 10, 2020
Tenna Mini Plug In Gps Tracker
TennaMINI Plug-In GPS Tracker
Model wired directly into a construction asset to read machine data in addition to location information
July 10, 2020
Jlg Clear Sky Rar Cmyk 2x3
JLG Remote Analyzer Reader
Remote tool delivers machine setup and personality information to service techs
July 7, 2020
I Bridgestone I Track
Bridgestone Acquires iTrack Solutions Business from Transense Technologies
The strategic acquisition of iTrack strengthens Bridgestone’s complete solutions portfolio for mining customers globally.
June 25, 2020
Appareo Asset Tracker At 130 Img2
Appareo Releases Rugged On-demand Cellular Asset Tracker for Off-Highway Equipment
Company partners with Razor Tracking to develop and launch an advanced and rugged asset tracking device for off-highway applications
June 12, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
How Samsara Can Increase Your Truck Fleet's Efficiency and Safety
Curt Bennink talks to Sarah Loaiza about how the Samsara Fleet Management System can be used to increase the efficiency and safety of your truck fleet.
June 8, 2020
The Rasmussen Group recently improved safety by using SmartDrive.
Rasmussen Group Improves Trucking Safety with SmartDrive Systems
SmartDrive Systems recently announced that The Rasmussen Group has deployed the SmartDrive video-based safety program with SmartDrive 360 and Extended Recording in two of its subsidiary companies.
May 22, 2020
The new ToolWatch Product Catalog eliminates the need to manually enter tools and accessories, ensuring accurate product data.
ToolWatch Leads Rollout of DEWALT Tool Connect Systems Integration
Tool manufacturing and tool management technology companies collaborate to improve field and warehouse productivity.
May 22, 2020
Verizon Us Simplified Device Group Fleet Tracking 1494w 9052ed4d
Verizon Connect Offering Free Months of Service on Fleet Management Platform
New and existing customers can get free months of service on Reveal Field and the new Reveal Field Plus.
May 1, 2020
Truck It Web Portal
New TruckIT Web and Mobile App for the Heavy Civil Construction Supply Chain
The UI/UX redesign of the web portal and mobile app delivers enhancements and new features, including TruckIT’s paperless ticketing system with mobile capability for DOT inspectors
April 27, 2020
Maxresdefault 5e7a8a611284f
[VIDEO] RJV Construction: "We Live and Die by B2W Maintain"
RJM Construction built on their use of B2W’s Estimate and Track modules, implementing Maintain to improve equipment utilization and nearly halve industry averages for equipment maintenance costs
March 24, 2020
Leica Con X 2
Leica Updated ConX Cloud-based Collaboration Tool
Offering extended with the addition of Leica Captivate, surveying field software and functionality for drill rig, pile driver, dozer and motor grader solutions
March 23, 2020
Qsn1j50k 320
[VIDEO] Hitachi Telematics Software Determines Total Cost of Ownership
Mike Dixon from Hitachi talks about its smart automation software.
March 17, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Skyjack's David Swan Highlights Benefits of Elevate Live for Aerial Lift Equipment
Listen in to learn more about the unique technologies Skyjack is offering for its lift equipment product lines
March 17, 2020
Np510dqu 320
[VIDEO] Hyundai Explains Its Hi Care Mixed Fleet Management
Stephen Adamczyk from Hyudai talks telematics and fleet management for Hyundai moving forward.
March 16, 2020
Fleet Intelligence Thumb
[VIDEO] Fleet Intelligence All-in-One Tracking Platform Provides Telematics Data in One Place
Brandwyn Boyle Fleet Intelligence talks about the difference between a GPS and tracking system versus an all-in-one platform.
March 16, 2020
Komatsu&rsquo;s intelligent Machine Control (iMC) is a suite of features that utilizes advanced machine technology&mdash;some of it patent-pending&mdash;to increase dozer productivity.
Komatsu Premieres intelligent Machine Control 2.0
Komatsu’s intelligent Machine Control (iMC) is a suite of features that utilizes advanced machine technology—some of it patent-pending—to increase dozer productivity.
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 10 At 3 04 25 Pm
[VIDEO] Komatsu Upgrades Smart Construction Solutions for Entire Construction Jobsite
Komatsu's added new solutions to its smart construction platform including updates to its intelligent machine control (Intelligent Machine Control 2.0), drones and digital solutions such as portals to analyze data collected on the jobsite.
March 10, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 10 At 2 40 00 Pm
[VIDEO] Off-road Telematics with Geotab
Bob Rauhof, Off Road Business Development Manager with Geotab, talks about how the company used its success and tools in the on-highway market to create a new telematics solution for the off-road and construction market.
March 10, 2020
Eaton Tfx Gateway 5d72caf02f81d
Eaton TFX Remote Monitoring System
System enables data-driven decisions that improve machine uptime and productivity
March 4, 2020
Stellar Telematics
Stellar Introduces Stellar Telematics for Service Trucks
Stellar Telematics for service trucks consists of Fleet View for fleet managers and Stellar E-Link Mobile for operators.
March 4, 2020
Cmwi 9293 01 Orange Intel Pr Graphic Hr
Ditch Witch Orange Intel Fleet Management System Designed to Help Contractors Work Smarter
Fleet management tool provides critical insights to increase business efficiency, effectiveness and profitability
March 3, 2020