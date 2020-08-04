CalAmp to Accelerate Caterpillar's Transition to 4G LTE Telematics Devices

CalAmp, a global technology solutions provider in the mobile connected economy, is extending its relationship with Caterpillar Inc. to facilitate the company's continued expansion of connected assets, including the migration of several existing fleets to 4G LTE.

Under terms of the agreement, CalAmp will continue to deliver 4G devices, including replacement devices, to accelerate the migration of Caterpillar's connected assets to more ubiquitous connectivity, including LTE.

"We have helped many of our customers initiate major digital transformations including executing on 4G migration plans. Caterpillar is an incredibly important customer to CalAmp and we are thrilled to continue our relationship supporting their many construction and industrial customers," said Arym Diamond, chief revenue officer for CalAmp.