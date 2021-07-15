Hitachi Offers ZXLink Subscription at No Added Cost

Customers will no longer need to renew their ZXLink connectivity service subscription.

July 15, 2021
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Hitachi Tm 2007 Pms716 10836073

Hitachi Construction & Mining Division, an operating division of John Deere Construction & Forestry Company, announced that customers will no longer need to renew their ZXLink connectivity service subscription. Plus, customers can enable ZXLink on compatible machines at no additional charge. Once customers enable the service, they can select to automatically activate it on future compatible models to further streamline fleet management.

“Hitachi focuses on providing solutions that further deliver efficiency, reliability and durability for its customers,” said James Leibold, product marketing manager, connected solutions, Hitachi Construction & Mining Division. “The ZXLink telematics system is a key technology solution that helps deliver those benefits. Without the hassle of worrying about subscription renewals, it’s easier than ever for our customers to increase their jobsite efficiency by seamlessly monitoring their Hitachi machines’ performance, which helps boost productivity.”

With ZXLink, Hitachi customers can access valuable fleet insights including machine location and utilization, time in idle, fuel level, upcoming maintenance, machine alerts and more, all from a web or mobile platform. Likewise, system data from the recently announced factory-integrated Hitachi Solution Linkage 2D and 3D Grade Control works with ZXLink for analysis – further enabling operators, fleet managers and owners to keep projects on track. The system can also be leveraged with the ZX Secure service plan, in which the dealer monitors machine status and coordinates with the customer to schedule maintenance in a timely manner to help keep machines running at peak performance.

ZXLink connectivity is available on most Hitachi excavators and foresters in the United States and Canada. The specific services, tools and features available may vary depending on location and machines.

Related
Jd Link Connectivity Large
John Deere Now Offers JDLink Connectivity Service at No Additional Charge
July 14, 2021
Recommended
Bridgit produces construction reporting solutions to increase efficiency and accuracy.
6 Best Certifications for Construction Career Development
Michel Richer from Bridgit shares insights on what certifications are hot right now in construction.
July 14, 2021
Ipaf Training
Are your Workers Trained Hard or Hardly Trained?
Elevating Safety spoke to a group of experienced MEWP training and safety professionals from across the industry to provide the following summary of what constitutes quality training and evaluate its importance.
July 14, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
July 1, 2021
Latest
Verizon Connect Asset Tracker Generator 1 Sm (3)
Verizon Connect Offers Discreet Asset Tracker for Reveal Customers
Sleek, discreet devices with replaceable, longer-life batteries are easy to conceal, self-install and self-manage.
June 10, 2021
Advanced Map On Laptop
FleetUp and Alert Rental Partner to Help Rental Companies
FleetUp integrates into Alert’s software to automate the most important parts of the delivery process, giving customers real-time shipment GPS locations and ETAs.
June 7, 2021
Retrieving data from a piece of equipment and making the most of that data continues to be an area in which telematics technology is evolving.
Telematics Go Beyond Fleet Management
Continued advancement in telematics technology is bringing about more data collection and predictive maintenance capabilities for OEMs and end-use customers.
June 5, 2021
Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Advanced PowerFleet Telematics Solution
Together, PowerFleet and Logisnext have teamed-up to introduce the new PowerFleet Enterprise Telematic Solution to customers across North America.
May 27, 2021
Merger Forms End-to-End Platform for Fleet Management, Field Services and Video Telematics Software
Accel-KKR has acquired fleet management software provider GPS Insight and merged the company with InSight Mobile Data and Rhino Fleet Tracking to form an end-to-end software platform.
May 24, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
July 1, 2021
Tool Watch De Walt Image
ToolWatch, DeWalt Launch Updated Software Integration
ToolWatch's technology integration with DeWalt Tool Connect is now available to all ToolWatch customers.
May 11, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
Barton Malow Uses Tool Tracking Technology to Manage Logistics and Tool Performance
Learn about benefits Barton Malow has gained by implementing tool tracking technology to not only manage hand tool inventory and logistics on projects, but also capture data on tool performance and use.
May 10, 2021
Donaldson Wireless Monitoring 603d5ed72849f
Donaldson Filter Minder Connect Monitors Fuel Filters and Engine Oil Condition
Connected engine technology provides performance data to inform optimum fuel filter and oil maintenance decisions.
May 6, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final 600f25aa8b1cb
Best Practices for Telematics Installations
Reasons contractors see failure with telematics adoptions and the right ways to build buy-in from the field to ensure success (from contractors who have done it first-hand).
March 29, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Construction Equipment is Making Critical Connections on the Jobsite
Advances in data transmission capabilities and machine electronics are providing access to vast amounts of information on construction equipment – and laying the foundation for predictive analytics and machine autonomy.
April 15, 2021
John Deere Precision Construction Large Picture
John Deere Advances Smart Technology Commitment with Precision Construction
Precision Construction delivers a suite of solutions focused on addressing customer pain points on the jobsite.
April 12, 2021
Intellishift Report Cover
Telematics Platforms Enable 90% of Fleet Owners to Focus More on the Bottom Line
Ninety percent of survey respondents say connected vehicle and asset operations platforms allow them to focus time on other tasks to improve the company’s bottom line and 80% have seen increased ROI.
April 5, 2021
HCSS Telematics helps Loenbro make more informed decisions about its equipment fleet and equipment needs on projects.
Telematics Technology Enables Equipment Management Efficiency and Accurate Job Costs
Loenbro is using HCSS Telematics to track equipment utilization, manage preventive maintenance and more accurately assign costs to its projects.
March 31, 2021
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
Telematics-based Fleet Management Is the New Normal for Aerial Equipment
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
March 31, 2021
Using advanced telematics and sensors integrated into the fluid and filtration systems, we’re now able to generate real-time data to create more efficient service scheduling.
What If Your Filtration Systems Could Talk?
Using advanced telematics and sensors integrated into the fluid and filtration systems, we’re now able to generate real-time data to create more efficient service scheduling, including optimal filter replacement timing.
March 17, 2021
Tenna Safety Camera3
TennaCAM Dashcam
December 1, 2020
Trackunit Same Service, Zero Learning Curve
Trackunit Kin Asset Tracker
Enables all on-site machines and equipment to be tagged and connected, tracked and managed using a single, easy to use application.
March 11, 2021
Teletrac Navman Tn360 Ai Platform2
Teletrac Navman Launches AI-Based Real-Time, Predictive Telematics Platform
Solution is powered by artificial intelligence and delivers telematics functionalities in real time, providing simplified, smart, predictive and actionable insights.
March 11, 2021
The average worker on a jobsite spends 10% of every working day searching for tools and attachments. That’s an issue when you are on a time critical job and a certain function or process requires you to be there with the right tool.
Asset Tracking Prevents Lost and Stolen Construction Tools and Attachments
Increase productivity by eliminating the 10% of every working day the average working spends searching for tools and attachments.
March 3, 2021
1614843680 Genie Lift Connect Telematics Diagnosis Lr
Genie Access Manager for Lift Connect Telematics
New Access Manager retrofits to Genie Lift Connect telematics solutions, allowing rental companies the option to remotely manage access to their fleet
March 4, 2021
Drone construction
Six Factors to Consider When Adding Drones to Your Construction Business
Tech experts hash out the top considerations for construction companies wanting to add unmanned aerial vehicles to their business plan.
February 24, 2021
Screenshot 2021 01 29 135126
Ritchie Bros. Cloud-Based Inventory Management System
Ritchie Bros. designs a cloud-based Inventory Management System (IMS) to track usage, condition, deployment and remarketing of fleet equipment.
January 29, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
July 1, 2021