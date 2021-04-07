John Deere to Roll Out Slope Control as Factory Option for K-Series Dozers

Later this month, John Deere will roll out Slope Control as a factory option for its K-Series dozers, including the 450K, 550K and 650K models, providing an entry-level integrated grade control solution to its customers.

“This entry level grade control solution assists operators in grading a smooth planar surface and is ideal for several applications, including small site development, roadbuilding, forestry and agriculture,” says Kathleen Roberts, product manager, John Deere dozers and crawler loaders. “The Slope Control system provides real-time information so the operator can either automate the slope or manually adjust to meet the required grade.”

Using the system, operators can view real-time cross-slope and main fall-slope percentages through the in-cab monitor, then grade to desired slopes by adjusting the blade manually or through the system’s automated control. And because the system is integrated, sensors are protected, preventing damage to components.

Slope Control can be set up in Target or Joystick modes. In Target Mode, the operator enters the specified target slope into the monitor, while in Joystick Mode, the slope is maintained based on the last joystick input. Both modes can automatically control blade tilt, raise and lower commands to maintain a target slope, enabling operators of any experience level to maintain the slightest slopes while maintaining proper drainage.

Other features include:

Flip Slope – Enables the operator to quickly adjust the target main fall or cross-slope to the opposite value, which is optimal for seamless turnarounds before starting the next pass.

Integrated Increment and Decrement feature – Allows the operator to adjust the crossslope or main fall-slope target value on the fly using buttons on the blade control joystick.

According to Sean Mairet, product marketing manager, Slope Control is another way for John Deere to provide customers with flexibility in how they integrate grade management solutions into their business. “Slope Control offers a solution for those who are new to technology and those looking to establish a foundation for grade management in their machine,” he comments. “With this technology, we can help customers boost productivity and profitability.”

The factory-installed solution will be serviced and supported by the John Deere dealer network.

Information provided by John Deere and edited by Becky Schultz.