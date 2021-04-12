John Deere Advances Smart Technology Commitment with Precision Construction

Precision Construction delivers a suite of solutions focused on addressing customer pain points on the jobsite.

April 12, 2021
Becky Schultz
John Deere
John Deere Precision Construction Large Picture
Johndeere 10073478

At a virtual press event last week, John Deere unveiled Precision Construction to further advance its commitment to delivering smart technology solutions to its customers. Precision Construction consists of a suite of technology solutions focused on maximizing uptime and delivering increased productivity.

“Since the beginning, delivering innovative solutions to our customers has been a core focus for John Deere, and the Precision Construction portfolio is taking that commitment to the next level,” said Andrew Kahler, manager, technology solutions, John Deere. “In recent years, we’ve unveiled an array of technology solutions that directly address our customers’ concerns on the jobsite. Now, we’re building on that foundation, pushing down on the gas pedal, and moving the industry toward the next generation of smart machine solutions."

This shift builds upon the existing John Deere WorkSight portfolio, leveraging the company's already strong foundation of technology. It aligns the brand’s overarching strategic direction, which aims to provide machines and applications that help unlock increased value. 

"Precision Construction technology is about delivering more intelligent, connected machines and solutions so that our customers will be able to make more informed decisions, maximize uptime, and get more done more efficiently," said Kahler.

The existing John Deere technology portfolio has been restructured to make it easier for customers to select solutions that help them resolve pain points on the jobsite. The result is a suite of solutions focused on maximizing uptime and helping contractors efficiently accomplish more each day. This shift enables customers to identify and incorporate technology solutions based on their unique needs. 

Solutions are organized into four focused pillars:

  • Connected Support: Built upon the foundation of JD link telematics, it enables customers to minimize their downtime with machine health monitoring, data analytics and fleet management tools.
  • Grade Management: The grade management path strategy, which provides customers with a range of solutions across four platforms that take the guesswork out of grading.
  • Payload Weighing and JDLink Telematics: Productivity, machine data and maintenance information are all tracked and organized to save customers' time on the the jobsite.

John Deere plans to continue to add to the capabilities within these pillars in future, as well as lay a path for new introductions that further support the automation-to-autonomy journey. 

Information provided by John Deere and edited by Becky Schultz.

