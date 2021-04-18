John Deere Protect Provides Construction Equipment Preventive Maintenance Option

Through the newly introduced program, routine maintenance will be performed at every 500-hour interval by an experienced John Deere dealer.

April 18, 2021
John Deere Protect Large
John Deere

To better support customers through improved aftermarket and support capabilities, John Deere announces its preventive maintenance program for construction equipment, John Deere Protect. With the program, required maintenance is performed at every 500-hour interval by an experienced dealer service technician. As a result, customer risk and long-term ownership costs decrease, and machine uptime increases, positively impacting customers’ bottom lines.

“Our customers are balancing numerous things every day, from managing operators to looking ahead at projections to ensure the long-term success of their business. Through the John Deere Protect program, we’re taking away a worry — machine uptime — and putting it into the hands of our trusted and experienced dealer technicians,” said Mark Wagner, manager of service business for the John Deere Construction and Forestry Service Business. “The John Deere Protect program adds a layer of certainty and predictability with machine costs and downtime, giving owners the room to focus on other aspects of their business.”

First introduced in the company's agriculture business, the program is now being extended to the construction lineup. With John Deere Protect, the machine owner will see a lower cost of machine ownership and operation over the equipment life cycle. Additionally, it is transferable, meaning that if the customer sells a piece of equipment, the program stays with that machine for its lifetime.

“We started piloting this program in early 2021 with a select group of dealers, and the feedback we have received so far has been extremely positive. A main benefit of the program is that the task of maintaining machines is put into the hands of our dealers. As a result, our customers are more confident because they know their equipment is being watched by an expert. When combined with the power of JDLink telematics, the dealer can monitor machine status and proactively perform scheduled service, eliminating missed service internals and reducing unexpected downtime,” said Wagner.

The program will be available for select John Deere construction equipment in the United States and Canada starting in May 2021. 

