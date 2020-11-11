Kobelco Partners with Iridium to Enable Global Remote Asset Tracking for Fleet Management

Kobelco Construction Machinery has integrated Iridium's two-way satellite communications into its hydraulic excavators, heavy equipment and the KOMEXS remote asset management platform.

November 11, 2020
Iridium Communications Inc.
Iridium Logo

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (KCM), a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has integrated Iridium's two-way satellite communications into its hydraulic excavator machinery, heavy equipment and the KOMEXS remote asset management platform. The addition of the Iridium service provides KCM equipment with truly global coverage for the first time, along with the flexibility of programming deployed assets to provide automated recurring telematics and equipment health updates, while also enabling customers to request real-time reports.

The KOMEXS platform provides the capability to manage multiple deployed assets across several job sites and tracks machinery health information such as working hours, engine health and fuel consumption. The system helps users keep track of valuable resources, manage costs, boost productivity, and proactively plan for maintenance requirements that can help increase efficiency and safety. This can also include warning alerts when deployed machinery needs servicing and geofencing to ensure machinery is deployed to the correct worksite.

"As the need for real-time, global communications solutions continues to increase, Iridium and KCM are delivering reliable, effective and weather-resilient connectivity for KCM's vast customer base," says Bryan Hartin, executive vice president, sales and marketing, Iridium. "This partnership solidifies Iridium's leadership position in providing global satellite industrial-IoT communications within the heavy equipment industry."

Iridium's network is uniquely qualified for mobile telematics reporting and serving the needs of heavy equipment and construction machinery for connectivity beyond the reach of terrestrial networks. With small-form-factor devices that can be easily integrated with existing solutions like the KOMEXS platform, Iridium works closely with its partners to help simplify the process of adding truly global satellite connectivity to their services.

KCM expects to begin shipment of vehicles equipped with Iridium Connected devices in early 2021. Initial deployment will occur in Southeast Asian countries, followed by Russia, Central and South America and North America. 

Recommended
Elifin Realty 4n Mj4 N6r K4 M Unsplash
Six Sustainable Building Materials to Look for in 2021
As contractors begin to plan future projects, be on the lookout for these seven sustainable building materials in 2021 and beyond
November 3, 2020
United Rentals 3
United Rentals Announces Blue Thursday Sale, Shares Key Considerations for Buying Used Equipment
Over 100 United Rentals locations will hold Blue Thursday used equipment sales on November 19.
November 3, 2020
EGM Builders, a general contractor providing construction services in New Jersey and New York, plans to use the EVO vest to help its team members stay safe and comfortable while performing their work.
Ekso Bionics Announces EGM Builders as First Customer to Adopt EVO Technology
EVO is designed to reduce the risk of repetitive or fatigue-related injuries for construction workers and other industrial employees.
November 2, 2020
Latest
Bentley Logo
Bentley Systems Commits $100 Million to Accelerate Infrastructure Digital Twins
Bentley iTwin Ventures will invest in promising technology companies addressing the emerging opportunity for infrastructure digital twin solutions.
November 10, 2020
Lyons says that the players in Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ represent a diverse group including YouTube gamer Blitz. Lyons says this is critical because future operators and technicians are people who play games today and the company wanted to show gamers that what you can do in the virtual world, you can do in the real world too.
Exclusive Interview with Caterpillar Inc. Creative Director Archie Lyons
Archie Lyons, creative director at Caterpillar, Inc., says that Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ was a great way to celebrate the brands 95th anniversary as well as showcase how the company is working hard to bring automation to the construction industry.
November 10, 2020
Rosendin employees are able to use virtual reality to train and the company is able to assess them on their performance before they go out into the field.
Gamers Help Rosendin Advance VR and AR Applications
Next generation of tech savvy workers provide a fresh perspective on how 3D technology can be applied to efficiently complete construction projects.
November 9, 2020
Mssi Mac Safe T Check 1
MSSI MAC Safe-T-Check Modular Access Control Portal
Automated wall-mounted thermal imaging system quickly and reliably screens skin temperature before allowing entry into a work site.
November 6, 2020
Trimble R12i Tsc7 Topo 9229
Trimble R12i GNSS Receiver
IMU-based tilt compensation using TIP technology enables points to be measured or staked out while the survey rod is tilted.
November 5, 2020
Pacman 419
Exclusive Interview with Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Player Jim Kosner
Jim Kosner, co-owner of JIMAX Group says that being able to have your operator at a safe distance makes you feel better about having them operate in dangerous situations like demolition. Watch his interview with Larry Stewart
November 5, 2020
IoT in Global Construction to Grow 14% to $19B by 2027
Allied Market Research studied growth in spending on internet of things devices and networks in construction to forecast continuing adoption
November 4, 2020
Pandemic Pushes Construction Technology Adoption and Productivity Forward
The need for social distancing measures has driven many construction contractors to implement technology tools they may have only considered prior to the pandemic.
November 4, 2020
Pacman 795
How the Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Video Came Together
Jason Boyer, video producer & director of Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ talks with ForConstructionPros.com editor Larry Stewart about telling the story of bringing legendary brands Caterpillar and PAC-MAN™ together.
November 4, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Data From Cloud-based Project Management Software Delivers Quick ROI
Features and benefits of cloud-based project management software for construction companies.
November 4, 2020
CEMEX and Carbon Upcycling anticipate initial results from this joint research and development effort by mid-2021.
CEMEX and Carbon Upcycling to Use Nanotechnology to Produce Low Emission Concrete
The technology developed seeks to increase industrial by-products availability with cementitious qualities, like fly ash and slag, to produce concretes with a low CO2 footprint.
November 2, 2020
Advances in integrated, cloud-based construction software have made powerful analytic and business intelligence easily accessible.
Unlocking the Power of Construction Data to Make Smarter Business Decisions
Moving to the cloud enables a connected construction operation with a fluid flow of data and collaborative communication between the field, office and project teams.
November 2, 2020
Kobelco K-DIVE CONCEPT
Leica Geosystems, Kobelco Collaborate to Develop Remote Excavator Operation
Kobelco Construction Machinery chose Leica Geosystems as its technology partner for the future remote control K-DIVE CONCEPT.
November 2, 2020
EGM Builders, a general contractor providing construction services in New Jersey and New York, plans to use the EVO vest to help its team members stay safe and comfortable while performing their work.
Ekso Bionics Announces EGM Builders as First Customer to Adopt EVO Technology
EVO is designed to reduce the risk of repetitive or fatigue-related injuries for construction workers and other industrial employees.
November 2, 2020
Soil Connect Jonathan Headshot 2
Soil Connect Hires Jonathan Alvarado as Chief Growth Officer
Appointment is the latest in a series of strategic new hires made to advance the company’s growth priorities.
November 2, 2020
Command Alkon Acquires Trimble’s Construction Logistics Business
The TrimFleet suite of products will move forward as a Command Alkon brand under the name of TFleet.
November 2, 2020
Alfonso Fajardo, who plays Inky in The Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ video, is superintendent at Horsepower Site Services in Charlotte, NC.
Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Player Alfonso Fajardo Says Remote Control Technology Will Improve Jobsite Operations
Alfonso Fajardo is superintendent at Horsepower Site Services in Charlotte, NC. Fajardo says remote technology is easy to learn and will help improve how operators work on some jobsites
November 2, 2020
Haydon Materials has four quarries, so surveying stockpiles is a big job that requires continual knowledge and awareness of foundation patterns and distribution processes. Using drones has helped the company save both time and money.
Haydon Materials Takes Aerial Control of Inventory Management with Drones
Kentucky-based hot mix producer and paving contractor finds great uses for drones around their quarry and asphalt plant in addition to slashing stockpile-measuring costs compared to third-party surveyors and getting more accurate data
November 2, 2020
The latest version of Soil Connect with e-ticketing feature will allow the driver to take a picture of the material using a mobile device, obtain an electronic signature and move on to the next stop. Invoices are generated automatically.
Electronic Tickets Deliver Time and Cost Savings in Construction Materials Transport
e-Ticketing reduces errors, saves time and can enhance safety during material transport. by facilitating social distancing during the pandemic.
November 2, 2020
Hilti Jaibot Application 2
Hilti Jaibot BIM-enabled Construction Jobsite Robot
Remote-controlled construction robot performs semi-autonomous mobile ceiling drilling based on BIM data.
October 30, 2020
Earthcam 5 G Camera
EarthCam StreamCam 5G Multi-Network Camera System
5G implementation makes it possible to send an almost unlimited amount of visual data from the jobsite.
October 30, 2020
3D scanners spin in a 360-degree radius to analyze every tiny detail of the construction site.
Does 3D Scanning Live Up to the Hype for the Construction Industry?
Construction stakeholders are realizing the value that 3D scanning technology provides and using the tool throughout the project lifecycle.
October 30, 2020
Verizon Dashcam
Verizon Connect Integrated Video Driver-facing Dashcam
Driver-facing dashcam captures the in-cab driver perspective to promote safety, mitigate risk and improve driver behavior.
October 29, 2020
10479 D3 Mg 0268
Caterpillar Inc 336 Excavators Used to Dig Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Gameboard
The 336 excavator dug 100% of the maze using 3D GPS grade control. The typical timeframe to complete a project of this caliber would have been 3-4 weeks but it only took one week to dig out the gameboard using Cat technology.
October 29, 2020