Construction Startup Gains Momentum Printing 3D Houses

The Mighty Buildings studio dwelling can be 3-D printed in about 24 hours.

A California construction startup is receiving lots of attention for printing 3D houses.

Mighty Buildings, which launched in 2017, uses 3D printing techniques to construct high-end accessory dwelling units (ADU), tiny homes that can fit in a typical backyard. Models range from 350-1,440 square feet. The units are constructed using what is known as light stone material that is 3D printed and hardens to a "stone-like composite."

According to the company, the material is four times lighter than similar concrete structures, water and fire resistant, UL listed and has high thermal resistance, with an R value of greater than 20 for a 6-in. wall. The houses are built at a pilot production facility using 3D scanning and traceability.

The studio apartment can be built in fewer than 24 hours and costs about $115,000, according to a recent news report by Fox KTVU. The three-bedroom, three bathroom unit takes longer to construct and clocks in at $285,000.

Fewer construction materials are used than in the construction of a typical building of the same size, the company says, reducing the waste and dust produced. The building is printed while the foundation, electricity and plumbing are installed, saving additional time.

In August, Mighty Buildings announced it had raised $30 million in funding from venture capital funds including Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, SV Angel, CoreVC, and others. In October, the company was selected for a CAMX 2020 Unsurpassed Innovation Award. Fast Company, Forbes, USA Today and other major media outlets have published stories about Mighty Buildings in recent months, as well.



