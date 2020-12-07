VR, AR and MR Will Be The Most Disruptive Technologies of the Next Decade

IDTechEx forecasts that the market for virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies will reach over $30 billion by 2030.

December 7, 2020
Becky Schultz
IDTechEx
A timeline of some of the major AR and VR headsets of the past.
A timeline of some of the major AR and VR headsets of the past.
IDTechEx

Virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies have continued to receive high levels of funding and investment during the past decade, and this is predicted to continue into the next. IDTechEx forecasts that the market for these technologies will reach over $30 billion by 2030. Virtual reality alone is expected to grow to $8 billion.

Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality 2020-2030” reviews and analyzes over 100 products and details of over 80 companies to create detailed conclusions about the future of this market. A more detailed technology analysis of “Optics and Displays in AR, VR and MR 2020-2030: Technologies, Players and Markets” provide further insights and deep analysis of this technology. Key questions answered in these reports include:

  • What are the major drivers for optic or display choice in an AR/MR or VR device?
  • What are the major drivers in the adoption of AR/MR and VR devices? Which use cases benefit the most from this technology?
  • How will the sales of VR and AR/MR devices evolve from 2020-2030 and what are the drivers behind future growth?

The reports indicate virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies will impact many different industries and their use cases are wide reaching. For example, one way that virtual reality has been used is in planning for urban development.

An article in the Financial Times highlighted how virtual reality technologies were used by the City of London Corporation to help with planning decisions for future office areas. The City of London collaboration was between the City of London Corporation, Innovate UK, New London Architecture (NLA) and VU.CITY. The level of detail captured by the project is down to a 2-cm accuracy in a nearly 3-km square area.

This was a first for an area of this size and aims to help planners realize what “plans offer in terms of space, enhancement of the public realm and to the City,” according to Alastair Moss, chair of the Planning and Transportation Committee at the City of London Corporation. The ability to plan cities with virtual reality technology will allow for more highly advanced urban planning solutions.

Recently the versatility of mixed and augmented reality products came to the forefront with an Imperial led project at the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. COVID put the spotlight on this hands-free, interactive technology, and it is unlikely that this focus will change for some time. There will be a need for this technology in many new use cases, which previously did not require hands-free or remote capabilities.

Information provided by IDTechEX and substantially edited for content by Becky Schultz.

Related
Rosendin employees are able to use virtual reality to train and the company is able to assess them on their performance before they go out into the field.
Gamers Help Rosendin Advance VR and AR Applications
November 9, 2020
Precise room-scale tracking in VR enables the physical exploration and interaction of architectural designs in a virtual space.
Virtual Reality Brings Innovation, Efficiency to Construction
October 8, 2020
With AR, service technicians would be able to hold up a smartphone or device to see information displayed right in front of them as an overlay. All they would need is a camera and the software to run the technology.
Could Augmented Reality Help Service Technicians and Attract New Hires?
September 24, 2019
Using Microsoft HoloLens technology, manufacturers serving the construction industry are beginning to provide contractors with holographic 3D images what help them understand their work tasks better.
Using Mixed Reality Technology in Construction
August 21, 2018
Recommended
Dsc 0183
Will 2021 Be Infrastructure’s Year?
The transportation industry sees reason to be hopeful for added infrastructure investment in 2021.
December 7, 2020
Adobe Stock 349358252
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Expenses Paid with PPP Funds Not Deductible
Most-read construction stories of the week include 5 things to check carefully before buying a used dump truck, a SoFi time-lapse shows the NFL's largest stadium built in 3 minutes, how paving contractors are coping with COVID-19 and more.
December 4, 2020
Professional-grade work gloves make the job more comfortable and protect your hands to keep you safer on the jobsite.
5 Tips for Choosing the Best Construction Gloves
Finding the right glove for the job is as important as matching any other tool of the trade to the task at hand.
November 23, 2020
Latest
Autodesk is adding cloud-enabled document management to the AEC Collection, as well as launching two new offerings for design content authors and reviewers.
Autodesk Upgrades Cloud Offerings
Autodesk is adding cloud-enabled document management to the AEC Collection, as well as launching two new offerings for design content authors and reviewers.
December 4, 2020
The Mighty Buildings studio dwelling can be 3-D printed in about 24 hours.
Construction Startup Gains Momentum Printing 3D Houses
A California construction startup launched in 2017 is receiving lots of attention for printing 3D houses.
December 3, 2020
CEMEX Ventures recently named five gold medal winners in its startup competition.
Five Startups Selected in CEMEX Ventures Construction Competition, No Top Winners From U.S.
Carbon-negative concrete, SaaS technology, robots and 3D technology were involved in the top startup projects.
December 3, 2020
Gc Pay Dashboard 2@3x
Sage Strengthens Partnership with GCPay
Sage adds GCPay, the leading web-based platform for managing the subcontractor pay application process, to provide additional payment functionality with its industry-leading construction solutions.
December 3, 2020
Indus ai
INDUS.AI Introduces Computer Vision to On-Premise Cameras
INDUS.AI, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered construction performance and safety monitoring, launches AWS Panorama, a new machine learning appliance and software development kit, that allows organizations to easily monitor projects.
December 3, 2020
Cdk
CDK Global and Integrated Rental Enhance IntelliDealer DMS
CDK Global Inc. now offers standardized, modern integration for heavy equipment dealers with the CDK IntelliDealer dealer management software (DMS) platform.
December 3, 2020
Researchers suggest the recycled concrete can be a 100% substitute for non-structural applications.
University Research Suggests Recycled Concrete as Good, or Better than Traditional
Results of a new five-year study of recycled concrete show that it performs as well, and in several cases even better, than conventional concrete. Researchers suggest the recycled concrete can be a 100% substitute for non-structural applications.
December 3, 2020
TrackIt offers real-time visibility into your fleet while mapping of individual trucks lets you analyze jobs, routes, productivity, and performance.
Command Alkon Adds Features to TrackIt System
Command Alkon announced new system features and hardware for its TrackIt product offering.
December 3, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 02 113728
ICraneTrax Enables Telematics Data Points
iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to combine sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance into one application.
December 2, 2020
Danfoss Editron Fully Electric Wheel Loader System
Danfoss Editron Develops Fully Electric Wheel Loader System
System is designed to provide high performance levels with greater efficiency across all system states, with energy consumption kept to a minimum.
December 2, 2020
Soil Connect, a digital marketplace focused on the soil and aggregates industry, has closed its $3.25 million seed funding round led by TIA Ventures, a New York City-based seed-stage fund.
Soil Connect Raises $3.25M in Seed Funding in Soil and Aggregates Market
Soil Connect announced the closing of its $3.25 million seed funding round led by TIA Ventures, a New York City-based seed-stage fund.
December 2, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Cloud-based Software Cuts Construction Project Change Order Costs
Set yourself up for success throughout what looks likely to be a very competitive 2021.
December 2, 2020
Autodesk Technology Center in San Francisco.
Autodesk Acquires Spacemaker, AI Urban Design Platform
The acquisition of Spacemaker provides Autodesk with a platform to drive automation and accelerate outcome-based design capabilities for architects, and urban designers and planners.
December 1, 2020
Buildxact CEO David Murray.
Construction Tech Startup Buildxact Secures Funds for Expansion
Construction tech company Buildxact has secured $6 million in new funds via an over-subscribed capital raise to market estimating and project management software platform for small residential builders
December 1, 2020
The 2020 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards have been announced, recognizing the latest technology in automotive and transportation technology.
AutoTech Breakthrough Award Winners Announced for Fleet Management, Telematics
The 2020 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards have been announced, recognizing the latest technology in automotive and transportation technology.
December 1, 2020
Pr Doosan Leica Semi Auto Image
Leica-ready Machine Control Kit Available for Factory Fit on Doosan Excavator
Leica-ready machine control kit is available for factory fitting of the DX255LC-5 excavator via Doosan Smart Solutions.
December 1, 2020
Press Release Ipaf Trackunit
Trackunit and IPAF Announce ePal Digital ‘Powered Access License’
Replacing the established credit-card-style physical PAL Cards, ePAL credentials will be delivered and stored on operators’ mobile devices in a secure digital wallet, in the same way that people store loyalty cards, boarding cards and tickets on their pho
November 30, 2020
Drones Sales Revenue.
IDTechEx Predicts Drone Market to Rise to Over $22 Billion
IDTechEx’s recent market research on drones and associated technology predicts the drone market to be over $22 billion by 2041. The report highlights the use cases of agricultural, search and rescue, mapping and localization, delivery and consumer drones.
November 30, 2020
New Dehli, India is using advanced construction technology to reduce jobsite pollution.
Dust-free Construction Allows for Non-polluting Construction Site
New Dehli, India is using advanced construction technology to reduce jobsite pollution.
November 30, 2020
Maxresdefault 5fbeaf36d803c
Largest 3D-Printed Building in Europe Under Construction
The Apartment building in Wallenhausen, Germany will include about 4,000 sq ft of living space, with walls 3D-printed by two operators and COBOD's commercially available BOD2 printer in six weeks
November 25, 2020
Asset Command
DPL Telematics AssetCommand Max Tracking System
DPL Telematics released the AssetCommand Max Tracking System, an advanced solution for wireless monitoring, as well as remote tracking of off-road equipment and over the road trucks.
November 25, 2020
Point of Rental has acquired RentItOnline, an online booking engine and customer app for equipment rental.
Point of Rental Obtains RentItOnline System and App
Point of Rental has acquired RentItOnline, an online-booking engine and customer app for equipment rental.
November 25, 2020
Intel CEO Bob Swan.
Intel CEO Asks Biden to Invest in Manufacturing
Bob Swan, Intel's CEO, addressed an open letter to President-Elect Joe Biden, calling for an increase in U.S. manufacturing and digital infrastructure.
November 24, 2020
Zoom Video Communications recently announced its new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is available to users globally, free and paid, for meetings with up to 200 participants.
Zoom Improves Cybersecurity, Receives Awards
Zoom has added new features to its video conferencing service to improve security.
November 23, 2020