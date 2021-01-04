Kawasaki Heavy Industries Experiences Cyberattack

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced that it was subject to unauthorized access from outside the company.

January 4, 2021
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki wheel loader.
Kawasaki wheel loader.
Kawasaki

According to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the company was subject to unauthorized access from outside the company.

As a result of a thorough investigation, the company have discovered that some information from overseas offices may have been leaked to external parties.

At this time, the company has found no evidence of leaking information to the external network. However, due to the fact that the scope of unauthorized access spanned multiple domestic and overseas offices, it took a considerable amount of time until the company can formally announce the incident. Kawasaki officials apologized for this delay and for the inconvenience and concern to customers and other related parties.     

Discovering the Attack

A news release from the company published at the end of December stated that on June 11, 2020,  an internal system audit revealed a connection to a server in Japan from an overseas office, in Thailand, that should not have occurred. Within the same day, communication between the overseas office and the Japan office was fully terminated considering as a case of unauthorized access.

However, other unauthorized accesses to servers in Japan from other overseas sites (Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States) were subsequently discovered. The company has enhanced monitoring operations to accesses from overseas offices and tightened access restrictions to block unauthorized accesses. Since then, the company has continued to strengthen company-wide security measures.

Impact of the Cyberattack

Because Kawasaki handles important sensitive information such as personal information and social infrastructure-related information, the company says information security measures have been a top priority.

However, the unauthorized access in question had been carried out with advanced technology that did not leave a trace. To this end, since the confirmation of unauthorized access, Kawasaki special project team engaged with an independent external security specialist firm has been investigating and implementing countermeasures.

Their investigation confirmed a possibility that information of unknown content may have been leaked to a third party. However, at the present time, Kawasaki has found no evidence of leaking information including personal information to external parties. Customers who may have been affected by this unauthorized access are being contacted individually.    

Future Actions

In addition to continuing to tighten monitoring and access control in communication networks between Kawasaki overseas offices and domestic offices, the Cyber Security Group, created on Nov. 1, 2020, which is under the direct control of the corporate president, aims to strengthen security measures, analyzing the latest unauthorized access methods, to prevent recurrence.     

Related
1660628632 10688842
What's New on the Kawasaki 85Z7 & 90Z7 Wheel Loaders
April 5, 2012
1660628632 10685096
Video: Kawasaki Z7 Wheel Loaders Introduction
March 29, 2012
The intelligent electronics on Kawasaki's loaders allows operators to optimize performance in reptitive operations.
Kawasaki Takes Slick New Approach with Z7 Wheel Loaders
March 29, 2012
Recommended
The frame is a good place to start when shaving weight. Because most frame strength lies in the flanges, Volvo Trucks North America uses 3.54- and 4.13-in. flanges rather than a typical industry-standard flange of 3.25 in. to increase the frame’s strength. Larger flanges positioned farther apart result in a higher RBM.
Cost-Saving Specifications to Cut Construction-Truck Weight to Haul More Payload
There are many alternatives to expensive aluminum components which can help cut construction-truck costs and weight at the same time, without sacrificing durability
January 4, 2021
Construction Tech Tablet I Stock 000020289876 X Large 5e8cbdd70dde1
Top 10 Construction Tech Stories of 2020
When it comes to construction technology, or contech, here's what you were reading in 2020.
December 22, 2020
How Gpr Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits1
How GPR Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits
Contractors are adding ground-penetrating radar to one-call utility-locating services to enhance accuracy, safety and risk avoidance on job sites
December 29, 2020
Latest
Workers at a job site at the Thameslink in London.
Balfour Beatty Plans to Reduce Construction Site Carbon Emissions by 80%
Balfour Beatty, with Sunbelt and Invisible Systems, has developed technology to manage the power supply of construction sites and reduce carbon emissions on its sites by up to 80%.
December 23, 2020
LafargeHolcim is working to produce 3D printed concrete for affordable housing in countries such as Malawi and Ecuador, pictured here.
LafargeHolcim Uses 3D Printing to Create Affordable Housing in Africa
14Trees, a LafargeHolcim joint venture with CDC Group, is deploying 3D printing technology at scale to build affordable and low-carbon housing and schools in Africa, starting in Malawi.
December 26, 2020
If you don’t feel amped how do you realistically believe that your employees will feel it?
How to Get Your Construction Workers Excited for Work
Taking a time out once a year is a great time to refresh tired minds and bodies
December 31, 2020
Using GPS tracking can result in a more optimal, profitable use of construction vehicles, equipment and labor, as well as safer driving.
GPS Tracking Enables Social Distancing, Fleet Management During Pandemic
Real-time vehicle tracking allows immediate response and adjustment to emergencies and changing demands.
December 30, 2020
Command Alkon Acquires Trucking Management Software Portfolio
In its second investment in the construction logistics software space, Command Alkon has acquired trucking management software company, Ruckit Inc.
December 29, 2020
The Webasto CV Standard Battery System can be scaled to provide the power necessary for a range of equipment types.
Advancements in Battery Systems for Heavy Equipment are Increasing
Continued developments in battery technology are bringing about higher power capabilities and additional use cases in the heavy equipment industry.
December 28, 2020
Keypad (002)
Ukey Keyless Ignition Alarm System
Keyless alarm system for equipment with a 12- or 24-volt system is designed to eliminate physical keys and solve the issue of unauthorized use.
December 28, 2020
Adobe Stock 363043424
The Future of Data and Privacy in Construction's Digital Age
As the construction industry wades further into a digitized future, it is imperative that companies exercise caution in regards to data.
December 28, 2020
Using BIM in construction projects can reduce injuries on job sites.
How BIM Can Improve Construction Safety
BIM can help companies reduce the likelihood of construction-related on-site injuries and accidents.
December 28, 2020
Elios 2 is one of Flyability's indoor inspection drones.
Industrial Drone Maker Nets Big Investment
Drone maker Flyability has raised EUR 7 million in a recent funding round.
December 27, 2020
Manufacturing engineer Benjamin LeBlanc inspects a 3D printer at the GM Additive Industrialization Center in Warren, Michigan.
GM Opens 3D Printing Center for Parts
General Motors announced the opening of the 15,000-square-foot Additive Industrialization Center, dedicated to productionizing 3D printing technology in the automotive industry.
December 25, 2020
Extracker
Extracker Integrates PlanGrid to Enhance Usability
Extracker announces integration with PlanGrid allowing construction teams to save time manually entering data by updating Extracker documents immediately when changes are made in the PlanGrid Task.
December 23, 2020
Verizon Connect Reveal Starter
Verizon Connect Small Business Fleet Management Solution Now Available at Verizon Stores
The company is making its small business, plug-and-play, fleet management solution available for purchase at Verizon retail stores.
December 23, 2020
Verizon Connect Reveal Starter
Verizon Connect Reveal Starter
This plug-and-play, fleet management solution is suited for small businesses providing field services, transportation and deliveries.
December 23, 2020
Cat Coupler 12182020
Caterpillar's Smart Bucket Rotator Changes the Game with Automatic Grade and Depth Control
New Cat Smart-Attachment technology syncs the chip in this bucket tilt/rotator to the mini-excavator's controller to maintain precise cutting-edge angles and return-to-dig functionality in a complex working range
December 22, 2020
Dr. Garret Peel, executive principal and founding partner of Integrated Viral Protection, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware
New COVID-killing HVAC Technology Could Protect Offices
Integrated Viral Protection says it installed an HVAC system that uses new technology to kill airborne viruses, like COVID-19, in an office building in Delaware.
December 22, 2020
Fieldlens Logo Underconstruction V2
RedTeam Announces Integration of Fiedlens' Mobile Field Management Software
RedTeam acquires industry-leading markup software from Fieldlens to allow construction professionals to document conversations, punch list items, project updates, and pin photos and videos directly to project plans.
December 21, 2020
Real Time Risk Solutions Creates Integrated Risk Management Platform
Real Time Risk Solutions and AXA XL, the P&C and specialty risk division of AXA, aim to help customers manage risks on construction job sites by monitoring and aggregating data, which provide unique insights and risk management tools.
December 21, 2020
Giatec Ml381 Reduced 5f60c2f75ff2c[1]
The Role Wireless Concrete Sensors Can Play During the Pandemic
Using IoT-based concrete testing sensors can keep construction workers safe, encourage remote work on jobsites, and position construction companies well for recovery.
December 18, 2020
Adv Power Apps For Pavement Contractors 1
Power Apps for Pavement Contractors
Using technology enables contractors to align and connect their crew from start to finish.
December 18, 2020
Tlm
TraLaMa Launches to Connect Trade Laborers with Employment
America's Floor Source's CEO Jason Goldberg, introduces a trade labor marketplace and online community where businesses can find skilled trade labor, and where trade laborers can find long-term employment or short-term work.
December 18, 2020
E Ticketing Integrated With Bim 360 Dasboard
TruckIT Streamlines Operations with Autodesk BIM 360 Integration
TruckIT incorporates Autodesk BIM 360 into a solution that will streamline operations with heightened project visibility and connectivity — offering prescriptive insights leading to informed decisions for optimal outcomes in heavy construction.
December 18, 2020
CSI UNIFORMAT.
CSI's UNIFORMAT, ASTM's UNIFORMAT II Linked Within Crosswalk
CSI and global standards organization ASTM International finalized an agreement to formally link CSI’s UNIFORMAT standards and ASTM International’s E1557 (UNIFORMAT II) standards within CROSSWALK.
December 18, 2020
With 29% of San Francisco Unified School District students lacking internet access at home, students met outdoors in a Bayview-Hunters Point park with a wi-fi hotspot to ensure families without broadband access could participate. The Oculus Quest headsets were donated earlier in the year by Swinerton Builders, a commercial construction company that provides additional services in green building.
Students Learn Construction Skills Through Virtual Reality
A collaboration between Brightline Defense, CityBuild Academy and TRANSFR VR will make construction industry job training accessible to thousands of low-income youth as part of a free, citywide program.
December 17, 2020