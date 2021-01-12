DJI Mavic 2 to Begin Commercial Deployments in First Quarter 2021

DJI will begin deploying its Mavic 2 for commercial use in the first quarter of 2021.

Commercial Drone Professional is reporting that DJI will begin deploying its Mavic 2 for commercial use in the first quarter of 2021.

According to the article, the Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced is an upgraded version of DJI’s Mavic UAV and promises to improve workflows for customers using drones for critical and complex operations.

“We realized that our Enterprise customers were often using the Mavic 2 Enterprise for industrial inspections where better accuracy and higher resolutions for thermal and visual sensors were critical features to perform a job well,” says Christina Zhang, senior director, corporate strategy and communication at DJI.

She goes on to say that drone is ideal for inspection and other tasks.

“Inspection professionals will be able to pinpoint defects and anomalies with better detail and perform operations and maintenance more effectively. Lastly, first responders and firefighters will be able to quickly locate victims, identify hot spots, and screen for fire risks to draft targeted rescue plans while keeping personnel safe.”

