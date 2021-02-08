Still Using 3G? Start Thinking About an Upgrade.

It's time to start checking your device networks and upgrading from 3G.

If you're a luddite hanging on to your flip phone with pride, it's time to start thinking about an upgrade.

TechRepublic is reporting that AT&T will shut off 3G service in February 2022 and Verizon will shut off its 3G network at the end of 2022. T-Mobile will make the move at the end of 2021.

Roughly 30 million people in the U.S. are still using 3G on about 80 million devices, including emergency alert devices, telematics systems and fleet management electronic logging devices. 3G will be turned off to make way for 4G and 5G networks.

