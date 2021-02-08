Still Using 3G? Start Thinking About an Upgrade.

With the advent of 5G, 3G will not be around forever.

February 8, 2021
Veronica Combs / TechRepublic
It's time to start checking your device networks and upgrading from 3G.
It's time to start checking your device networks and upgrading from 3G.
crbertoldo @ Pixabay

If you're a luddite hanging on to your flip phone with pride, it's time to start thinking about an upgrade. 

TechRepublic is reporting that AT&T will shut off 3G service in February 2022 and Verizon will shut off its 3G network at the end of 2022. T-Mobile will make the move at the end of 2021. 

Roughly 30 million people in the U.S. are still using 3G on about 80 million devices, including emergency alert devices, telematics systems and fleet management electronic logging devices. 3G will be turned off to make way for 4G and 5G networks. 

Read more here

Recommended
Dmi Jan 2021a
Nonresidental Construction Project Planning Momentum Hits Highest Level Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
The Dodge Momentum Index rose 3.1% in January on commercial building strength, hitting its highest level since the pandemic began.
February 8, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How Equipment Can Fill Construction’s Labor Shortage
The challenges of attracting workers into the construction industry and the role advances in equipment and technology can play in building the next-generation workforce.
February 8, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
Latest
Exosuits aid in lifting, bending and reaching.
Exoskeletons Move From Science Fiction to Reality to Aid Worker Safety
Exosuits and exoskeletons are helping to combat worker fatigue, strain and other risks that lead to musculoskeletal disorders.
February 5, 2021
Teleo is one of four construction tech startups John Deere has added to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program.
Deere Adds Companies to Its 2021 Startup Collaborator program
John Deere has added four companies to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program. These startups are Nori, NVision Ag, Scanit, and Teleo.
February 5, 2021
Ashish Headshot
Deskless Workers Need Deskless Equipment
Deskless workers have been performing their jobs with devices, software and other technology designed for office-based employees. This is an opportunity for rental companies to address the technology gap and provide deskless workers with deskless tech.
February 4, 2021
Part3 Ui
Part3 Collaborative Construction Workflow Platform
Part3, a cloud-native platform with collaborative workflows and data-rich insights, allows architects and engineers to manage construction contract administration collaboratively, unifying consultant teams.
February 4, 2021
Civil Image Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform For Asphalt Pavers 3 D Screenshot 2
Watch How Trimble's Roadworks 3D Asphalt Paving System Works
Trimble Roadworks is a highly accurate, automatic 3D screed control system that can help minimize asphalt usage, reduce waste and overruns, and finish projects on time and under budget.
February 4, 2021
Traceair Site Estimating Tool 5e39adf4227fb
TraceAir Site Work Estimating Tool
Tool for grading contractors helps users run takeoffs faster and more accurately, bid on more jobs and seamlessly pass bids won to the field teams for execution.
January 4, 2021
Lehigh Cement has published product and plant-specific EPDs for all of its cement products produced at its Edmonton, Alberta, plant.
Lehigh Cement Among Latest to Launch Reduced Carbon Footprint Concrete
Lehigh Hanson has launched EcoCem PLUS at its Edmonton plant in Canada.
February 4, 2021
Fuel Me has launched an app that allows commercial transportation and construction industries to buy fuel and receive emergency roadside assistance.
Fuel Me App Delivers Fuel, Assistance to Construction Vehicles
Called the "Door Dash of Diesel," Fuel Me allows commercial transportation and construction industries to buy fuel and receive emergency roadside assistance through its app.
February 4, 2021
Laptop Net@2x 2
HaulHub JOBSlip e-Ticketing
February 3, 2021
HeidelbergCement has launched a carbon capture pilot project in Germany.
HeidelbergCement Scales Up CO2 Capture Technology
HeidelbergCement is starting the further development and scaling-up of the LEILAC technology (Low Emissions Intensity Lime And Cement) together with the Australian technology company Calix and a European consortium.
February 2, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
Procore Breaks into Preconstruction with Esticom Capability Assimilated into Project Management
Big changes at the cloud construction-management leader include improved collaboration, muscular financial capability and a very short lead time for more-interactive AI
February 1, 2021
Screenshot 2021 01 29 153303
Alphavima Technologies PREXA365
Alphavima Technologies designs PREXA365, a cloud-based equipment rental management system powered by Microsoft Dynamics, helping companies manage, grow and optimize business within the equipment rental industry.
January 29, 2021
Nexiite is a concrete-like material made without Portland cement or lime, but does include water, sand and a mix of materials.
Canadian Construction Tech Startup Nexii Opening Plant in Pennsylvania With 180 Jobs
Green construction tech company Nexii receives investor funding, names notables to board and plans to open Pennsylvania plant in spring 2021.
January 29, 2021
Canalys predicts spending on cybersecurity will increase 10% in 2021.
Study: Cybersecurity Spending to Increase 10% in 2021
The latest quarterly Canalys cybersecurity forecast predicts spending will increase 10% worldwide in the best-case scenario in 2021.
January 24, 2021
2021 01 Salares Norte Mountain Range
Aggreko’s Solar PV Installation Will Help Gold Fields Reduce Energy Costs and Carbon Emissions
Aggreko provides Gold Fields' open pit mine with a power solution in Chile, Latin America — leading to savings of $700,000 per year in energy costs and 10,511 tons of carbon savings.
January 28, 2021
Starlink
SpaceX’s Starlink Beams High-Speed Internet from Space to Remote Native-American Tribe
Elon Musk's company is delivering high-speed internet directly to remote locations via satellite network in a beta test you can use
January 27, 2021
Window Retrofit Erik Mclean Rfka D Kptt A Unsplash
EnergyX Solutions Aims to Help President Biden Retrofit Four Million Homes
Now-President Joe Biden announced his Build Back Better plan, during his campaign for presidency, that aims to upgrade four million buildings and weatherize two million homes — a plan that EnergyX Solutions aims to help achieve.
January 27, 2021
T Paa S Cover
Trimble Platform as a Service
January 26, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final
Consolidated and Focused Equipment Fleet Management
Fleet management software allows contractors to successfully consolidate and focus fleet management efforts.
January 26, 2021
Matrak software help companies digitize their supply chain to help ensure regulations are met and projects are completed on time.
Matrak Construction Tech Startup Receives $5.85 Million Investment Nod
Construction technology startup Matrak has received $5.85 million in investor funding.
January 26, 2021
5 20predictions 20insert 2
Five Predictions for an Unpredictable 2021
No one predicted the onset of COVID-19 and the degree to which the pandemic would impact construction. But in many ways, it catapulted us forward. Here’s what we predict for 2021.
January 25, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Fraud Prevention in Construction is More Critical Than You Think
Hear about the prevalence of fraud in construction, the steps contractors can take to identify and mitigate risks and the role technology can play in prevention.
January 25, 2021
Crews used Blue Planet's limestone-coated aggregate in a San Francisco Airport project, where testing showed it met necessary specifications.
Chevron Invests in Startup That Creates Concrete Aggregate from CO2
Chevron invested in San Jose-based Blue Planet Systems, a startup that manufactures and develops carbonate aggregates and carbon capture technology intended to reduce the carbon intensity of industrial operations.
January 23, 2021
Safeguard is a wearable device that can fit into a hard hat, armband or pocket. Using machine learning, Safeguard can recognize the unique movement patterns of users completing different tasks and record exactly what is happening every second of the day.
Researchers Developing Hard Hat Device to Track Construction Workers' Movements
Mafic is partnering with the University of Southampton in England to develop wearable technology for hard hats for improved safety and faster progress on projects.
January 22, 2021