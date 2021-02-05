Deere Adds Companies to Its 2021 Startup Collaborator program

John Deere has added four companies to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program. These startups are Nori, NVision Ag, Scanit, and Teleo.

February 5, 2021
John Deere
Teleo is one of four construction tech startups John Deere has added to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program.
Teleo is one of four construction tech startups John Deere has added to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program.
Teleo

John Deere has added four companies to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program: Nori, NVision Ag, Scanit and Teleo.

The Startup Collaborator program helps John Deere deepen its interaction with startup companies whose technology could add value for John Deere customers in the future. The year-long program enables John Deere and selected startup companies to test innovative technologies with customers and dealers without a more formal business relationship.


Deere & Company announced the companies that will be part of the 2021 cohort of the Startup Collaborator program. 

"The Startup Collaborator program continues to build tremendous interactions between startups and John Deere," says Julian Sanchez, director, emerging technology for John Deere. "This year is no different, as this diverse group of companies has great potential to transform our markets."

Deere is pleased to welcome into the Startup Collaborator four leading startups that are working to transform their industries. These companies include:

  • Nori: A company working to reverse climate change by building a carbon market where all types of consumers, from individuals to large corporations, can purchase carbon credits directly from farmers.
  • NVision Ag: A company working to help corn farmers make nitrogen management decisions based on data modeling and aerial imaging.
  • Scanit: A company that provides physical detection and classification of airborne plant pathogens before widespread disease onset.
  • Teleo: A company that is converting construction and mining equipment into tele-operated robots controlled by operators working remotely from a desk.

Startups in the program also gain affiliation with and mentoring from Deere.

"Innovation is one of our company's core values. The Startup Collaborator program is one way we can continue the innovative spirit that has helped define John Deere for more than 180 years," Sanchez says. "We are excited to welcome these companies into the collaborator program and look forward to them helping us drive better returns for our customers."

Related
Nexiite is a concrete-like material made without Portland cement or lime, but does include water, sand and a mix of materials.
Canadian Construction Tech Startup Nexii Opening Plant in Pennsylvania With 180 Jobs
January 29, 2021
Buildxact CEO David Murray.
Construction Tech Startup Buildxact Secures Funds for Expansion
December 1, 2020
Bobcat
Doosan Bobcat to Partner with Plug and Play to Promote Innovation Through Startup
October 31, 2018
Recommended
Adobe Stock 347896574
How the Buttigieg DOT Might Shape Infrastructure's Future
Here's how Pete Buttigieg's plan to address our nation's crumbling infrastructure, outlined in his presidential campaign, might shape his role and policy at the US DOT
February 3, 2021
Pctc C Hart Aug Sept
Sealcoating Optimizes Pavement Life-Cycle Costs
Sealcoating is key to optimizing life-cycle costs of a preventative pavement maintenance program.
February 4, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
Latest
Lehigh Cement has published product and plant-specific EPDs for all of its cement products produced at its Edmonton, Alberta, plant.
Lehigh Cement Among Latest to Launch Reduced Carbon Footprint Concrete
Lehigh Hanson has launched EcoCem PLUS at its Edmonton plant in Canada.
February 4, 2021
Fuel Me has launched an app that allows commercial transportation and construction industries to buy fuel and receive emergency roadside assistance.
Fuel Me App Delivers Fuel, Assistance to Construction Vehicles
Called the "Door Dash of Diesel," Fuel Me allows commercial transportation and construction industries to buy fuel and receive emergency roadside assistance through its app.
February 4, 2021
Laptop Net@2x 2
HaulHub JOBSlip e-Ticketing
February 3, 2021
HeidelbergCement has launched a carbon capture pilot project in Germany.
HeidelbergCement Scales Up CO2 Capture Technology
HeidelbergCement is starting the further development and scaling-up of the LEILAC technology (Low Emissions Intensity Lime And Cement) together with the Australian technology company Calix and a European consortium.
February 2, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
Procore Breaks into Preconstruction with Esticom Capability Assimilated into Project Management
Big changes at the cloud construction-management leader include improved collaboration, muscular financial capability and a very short lead time for more-interactive AI
February 1, 2021
Screenshot 2021 01 29 153303
Alphavima Technologies PREXA365
Alphavima Technologies designs PREXA365, a cloud-based equipment rental management system powered by Microsoft Dynamics, helping companies manage, grow and optimize business within the equipment rental industry.
January 29, 2021
Nexiite is a concrete-like material made without Portland cement or lime, but does include water, sand and a mix of materials.
Canadian Construction Tech Startup Nexii Opening Plant in Pennsylvania With 180 Jobs
Green construction tech company Nexii receives investor funding, names notables to board and plans to open Pennsylvania plant in spring 2021.
January 29, 2021
Canalys predicts spending on cybersecurity will increase 10% in 2021.
Study: Cybersecurity Spending to Increase 10% in 2021
The latest quarterly Canalys cybersecurity forecast predicts spending will increase 10% worldwide in the best-case scenario in 2021.
January 24, 2021
2021 01 Salares Norte Mountain Range
Aggreko’s Solar PV Installation Will Help Gold Fields Reduce Energy Costs and Carbon Emissions
Aggreko provides Gold Fields' open pit mine with a power solution in Chile, Latin America — leading to savings of $700,000 per year in energy costs and 10,511 tons of carbon savings.
January 28, 2021
Starlink
SpaceX’s Starlink Beams High-Speed Internet from Space to Remote Native-American Tribe
Elon Musk's company is delivering high-speed internet directly to remote locations via satellite network in a beta test you can use
January 27, 2021
Window Retrofit Erik Mclean Rfka D Kptt A Unsplash
EnergyX Solutions Aims to Help President Biden Retrofit Four Million Homes
Now-President Joe Biden announced his Build Back Better plan, during his campaign for presidency, that aims to upgrade four million buildings and weatherize two million homes — a plan that EnergyX Solutions aims to help achieve.
January 27, 2021
T Paa S Cover
Trimble Platform as a Service
January 26, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
Matrak software help companies digitize their supply chain to help ensure regulations are met and projects are completed on time.
Matrak Construction Tech Startup Receives $5.85 Million Investment Nod
Construction technology startup Matrak has received $5.85 million in investor funding.
January 26, 2021
5 20predictions 20insert 2
Five Predictions for an Unpredictable 2021
No one predicted the onset of COVID-19 and the degree to which the pandemic would impact construction. But in many ways, it catapulted us forward. Here’s what we predict for 2021.
January 25, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Fraud Prevention in Construction is More Critical Than You Think
Hear about the prevalence of fraud in construction, the steps contractors can take to identify and mitigate risks and the role technology can play in prevention.
January 25, 2021
Crews used Blue Planet's limestone-coated aggregate in a San Francisco Airport project, where testing showed it met necessary specifications.
Chevron Invests in Startup That Creates Concrete Aggregate from CO2
Chevron invested in San Jose-based Blue Planet Systems, a startup that manufactures and develops carbonate aggregates and carbon capture technology intended to reduce the carbon intensity of industrial operations.
January 23, 2021
Safeguard is a wearable device that can fit into a hard hat, armband or pocket. Using machine learning, Safeguard can recognize the unique movement patterns of users completing different tasks and record exactly what is happening every second of the day.
Researchers Developing Hard Hat Device to Track Construction Workers' Movements
Mafic is partnering with the University of Southampton in England to develop wearable technology for hard hats for improved safety and faster progress on projects.
January 22, 2021
TraceAir, a construction site development platform, announced that it has completed a $3.5 million Series A investor funding round led by London-based XTX Ventures.
TraceAir Joins Growing List of Construction Tech Companies to Raise Funding
TraceAir, a construction site development acceleration platform, announced that it completed a $3.5 million Series A funding round led by London-based XTX Ventures, joined by an international pool of investors.
January 21, 2021
Las Vegas Convention Center - Tech Experience
CONEXPO-CON/AGG Announces Tech Talks Education Series
CONEXPO-CON/AGG Announces First-Ever Industry Technology Collaboration - Tech Talks Education Series Launches February 4th
January 20, 2021
RCP Construction White Rock Center Project Utilizes Everguard Sentri360 Platform
Everguard's Sentri360 platform is integrated in RCP Construction's White Rock Center Project to prevent workplace injuries and accidents by using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision (CV) to enhance safety protocols.
January 20, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
How to Implement Paperless Technology
Learn how to use a mobile platform to makes the business of moving raw materials in the construction industry more profitable, more efficient, more productive and more connected.
January 20, 2021
Topcon Point Manager is designed to automate point creation and easily import and export layout files to and from a robotic total station.
Topcon Point Manager Automates Point Creation and Easily Imports Layouts to Total Stations
Topcon Point Manager as a plug-in for Autodesk AutoCAD and Revit users to simplify BIM-to-field by allowing users to automatically create multiple points on BIM objects and 2D/3D drawings from within design software for better quality and lower cost
January 19, 2021
Nialli Visual Planner Feature 1200x628
Nialli Joins Lean Construction Institute as Vendor Partner
Nialli Inc. announces that it has joined the Lean Construction Institute (LCI) as a vendor partner. LCI's focus is on improving the construction and design industries through lean approaches to project design and delivery.
January 19, 2021