DroneDeploy Raises $50 Million, Expands Into Europe, Updates Tech

California-based DroneDeploy gets a cash infusion to expand its business.

February 9, 2021
DroneDeploy
Drone data company DroneDeploy has raised $50 million in investor funding.
Drone data company DroneDeploy has raised $50 million in investor funding.
DroneDeploy

Drone data company DroneDeploy has raised $50 million in Series E financing to expand the company’s products beyond aerial capture, expand into Europe and explore opportunities for strategic acquisitions.

DroneDeploy is software used to fly drones and ground-level cameras to automatically collect and analyze visual data from job sites, operations and assets. DroneDeploy is part of the commercial drone market and has reached 259% annual growth in enterprise use in 2020.

The round was led by existing investors Energize Ventures and AirTree, with participation from Bessemer, Scale, Emergence, Angelpad, Uncork and Frontline Ventures. This funding brings DroneDeploy’s total fundraising to date to $142 million, the most of any drone data company. The investment will be used to expand the company’s products beyond aerial capture, accelerate its expansion into Europe, and explore opportunities for strategic acquisitions.

“We see two powerful tailwinds. Enterprise use of drones is exploding. Across the globe, the largest agriculture, logistics, construction and energy companies are operating fleets of hundreds of drones, and they are using DroneDeploy to manage them. To support our thousands of European users, we are launching an EMEA office,” says Mike Winn, CEO and co-founder of DroneDeploy. “At the same time, companies are digitizing their sites inside and out, creating full digital twins of their assets. We have expanded our drone technology with the ability to capture and analyze images from ground-based cameras operated by people or robots. We will continue to enhance our complete digitization platform to deliver fully immersive environments.”

DroneDeploy also recently updated its 360 Walkthrough and Vertical Flight functionality, which enables visual data capture from cameras on the ground and drones flying vertically beside a structure or asset. DroneDeploy has achieved both ISO-27001 certification and SOC 2 Type 1 attestation. 

Related
TraceAir, a construction site development platform, announced that it has completed a $3.5 million Series A investor funding round led by London-based XTX Ventures.
TraceAir Joins Growing List of Construction Tech Companies to Raise Funding
January 21, 2021
Mud Creek Slide Drone Vid
Drone Offers Bird's-Eye View of Work on California Hwy. 1 at Mud Creek Slide
June 14, 2018
Drone Deploy 2
DroneDeploy Launches Real-Time Mapping for Instant Aerial Data and Analysis
February 15, 2018
Recommended
It's time to start checking your device networks and upgrading from 3G.
Still Using 3G? Start Thinking About an Upgrade.
With the advent of 5G, 3G will not be around forever.
February 8, 2021
Rental Rundown Final
Rundown with Jason Stanczyk of EDCO
In this episode of Rental Rundown, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Jason Stanczyk, vice president of operations for EDCO.
February 9, 2021
Dmi Jan 2021a
Nonresidental Construction Project Planning Momentum Hits Highest Level Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
The Dodge Momentum Index rose 3.1% in January on commercial building strength, hitting its highest level since the pandemic began.
February 8, 2021
Latest
Pro Vigil Product Shot
Pro-Vigil Remote Video Monitoring Service
February 5, 2021
Exosuits aid in lifting, bending and reaching.
Exoskeletons Move From Science Fiction to Reality to Aid Worker Safety
Exosuits and exoskeletons are helping to combat worker fatigue, strain and other risks that lead to musculoskeletal disorders.
February 5, 2021
Teleo is one of four construction tech startups John Deere has added to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program.
Deere Adds Companies to Its 2021 Startup Collaborator program
John Deere has added four companies to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program. These startups are Nori, NVision Ag, Scanit, and Teleo.
February 5, 2021
Ashish Headshot
Deskless Workers Need Deskless Equipment
Deskless workers have been performing their jobs with devices, software and other technology designed for office-based employees. This is an opportunity for rental companies to address the technology gap and provide deskless workers with deskless tech.
February 4, 2021
Part3 Ui
Part3 Collaborative Construction Workflow Platform
Part3, a cloud-native platform with collaborative workflows and data-rich insights, allows architects and engineers to manage construction contract administration collaboratively, unifying consultant teams.
February 4, 2021
Civil Image Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform For Asphalt Pavers 3 D Screenshot 2
Watch How Trimble's Roadworks 3D Asphalt Paving System Works
Trimble Roadworks is a highly accurate, automatic 3D screed control system that can help minimize asphalt usage, reduce waste and overruns, and finish projects on time and under budget.
February 4, 2021
Traceair Site Estimating Tool 5e39adf4227fb
TraceAir Site Work Estimating Tool
Tool for grading contractors helps users run takeoffs faster and more accurately, bid on more jobs and seamlessly pass bids won to the field teams for execution.
January 4, 2021
Lehigh Cement has published product and plant-specific EPDs for all of its cement products produced at its Edmonton, Alberta, plant.
Lehigh Cement Among Latest to Launch Reduced Carbon Footprint Concrete
Lehigh Hanson has launched EcoCem PLUS at its Edmonton plant in Canada.
February 4, 2021
Fuel Me has launched an app that allows commercial transportation and construction industries to buy fuel and receive emergency roadside assistance.
Fuel Me App Delivers Fuel, Assistance to Construction Vehicles
Called the "Door Dash of Diesel," Fuel Me allows commercial transportation and construction industries to buy fuel and receive emergency roadside assistance through its app.
February 4, 2021
Laptop Net@2x 2
HaulHub JOBSlip e-Ticketing
February 3, 2021
HeidelbergCement has launched a carbon capture pilot project in Germany.
HeidelbergCement Scales Up CO2 Capture Technology
HeidelbergCement is starting the further development and scaling-up of the LEILAC technology (Low Emissions Intensity Lime And Cement) together with the Australian technology company Calix and a European consortium.
February 2, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
Procore Breaks into Preconstruction with Esticom Capability Assimilated into Project Management
Big changes at the cloud construction-management leader include improved collaboration, muscular financial capability and a very short lead time for more-interactive AI
February 1, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
Nexiite is a concrete-like material made without Portland cement or lime, but does include water, sand and a mix of materials.
Canadian Construction Tech Startup Nexii Opening Plant in Pennsylvania With 180 Jobs
Green construction tech company Nexii receives investor funding, names notables to board and plans to open Pennsylvania plant in spring 2021.
January 29, 2021
Canalys predicts spending on cybersecurity will increase 10% in 2021.
Study: Cybersecurity Spending to Increase 10% in 2021
The latest quarterly Canalys cybersecurity forecast predicts spending will increase 10% worldwide in the best-case scenario in 2021.
January 24, 2021
2021 01 Salares Norte Mountain Range
Aggreko’s Solar PV Installation Will Help Gold Fields Reduce Energy Costs and Carbon Emissions
Aggreko provides Gold Fields' open pit mine with a power solution in Chile, Latin America — leading to savings of $700,000 per year in energy costs and 10,511 tons of carbon savings.
January 28, 2021
Starlink
SpaceX’s Starlink Beams High-Speed Internet from Space to Remote Native-American Tribe
Elon Musk's company is delivering high-speed internet directly to remote locations via satellite network in a beta test you can use
January 27, 2021
Window Retrofit Erik Mclean Rfka D Kptt A Unsplash
EnergyX Solutions Aims to Help President Biden Retrofit Four Million Homes
Now-President Joe Biden announced his Build Back Better plan, during his campaign for presidency, that aims to upgrade four million buildings and weatherize two million homes — a plan that EnergyX Solutions aims to help achieve.
January 27, 2021
T Paa S Cover
Trimble Platform as a Service
January 26, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final
Consolidated and Focused Equipment Fleet Management
Fleet management software allows contractors to successfully consolidate and focus fleet management efforts.
January 26, 2021
Matrak software help companies digitize their supply chain to help ensure regulations are met and projects are completed on time.
Matrak Construction Tech Startup Receives $5.85 Million Investment Nod
Construction technology startup Matrak has received $5.85 million in investor funding.
January 26, 2021
5 20predictions 20insert 2
Five Predictions for an Unpredictable 2021
No one predicted the onset of COVID-19 and the degree to which the pandemic would impact construction. But in many ways, it catapulted us forward. Here’s what we predict for 2021.
January 25, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Fraud Prevention in Construction is More Critical Than You Think
Hear about the prevalence of fraud in construction, the steps contractors can take to identify and mitigate risks and the role technology can play in prevention.
January 25, 2021
Crews used Blue Planet's limestone-coated aggregate in a San Francisco Airport project, where testing showed it met necessary specifications.
Chevron Invests in Startup That Creates Concrete Aggregate from CO2
Chevron invested in San Jose-based Blue Planet Systems, a startup that manufactures and develops carbonate aggregates and carbon capture technology intended to reduce the carbon intensity of industrial operations.
January 23, 2021