No Internet? No Problem. There's an App for That.

The new Buildots app allows for construction site data collection without GPS, internet access.

May 12, 2021
Buildots
Buildots app
The new Buildots app allows for construction site data collection without GPS, internet access.
Buildots

Buildots, a construction tech start-up, has launched a new app that gives project managers access to critical information on the go.

The company uses artificial intelligence-powered algorithms to provide construction companies with a solution to control every activity on the construction site.

Buildots automatically validates images captured using hardhat mounted 360-degree cameras to detect any gaps between plans,  scheduling and the reality on the construction site.

Read more about Buildots technology:

The new app allows managers to access the data during site walks, without the need for internet access or GPS.

The app provides up-to-date information on any visited area, including latest progress reports, delays and issues, allowing managers to respond to problems faster, saving time and reducing costs.

With the introduction of Buildots’ app, project managers gain on-the-move access to a fully digitized construction control room of the project.

The iOS app for tablets is designed to function properly even in environments with limited-connectivity.

The app is updated once a network connection is re-established. Buildots computer vision AI is highly accurate and can detect and analyze every element including an electrical outlet, window, vent or more, validating it against the project schedule and designs.

“The mobile app adds another layer to an already powerful tool which allows managers to monitor details of the project on the ground while also having a big-picture overview of the entire site,” says Aviv Leibovici, chief product officer of Buildots “With Buildots in the palm of their hand, managers can nip problems in the bud early finishing projects ahead of schedule and under budget.”



Related
Buildots side by side comparison
How Digitization, AI Provide Control on Construction Sites
February 20, 2021
Tenna Releases Three New Solutions to Improve Communication and Data Visibility
March 2, 2020
A FMI whitepaper concludes that over 95% of the data collected goes unused in the construction and engineering industry.
Study: 95% of All Data Captured Goes Unused in the Construction and Engineering Industry
November 12, 2018
Recommended
The Ford Lightning will join Ford's growing EV lineup, including the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit commercial van. The pickup will be available mid-2022 as a 2023 model.
Ford Names Electric F-150 the Lightning
Ford will reveal the Lightning at its world headquarters in Dearborn, MI on May 19th for everyone to view live.
May 10, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Track the Cash and Get Digital with Billing to Boost Your Business Cash Flow
Track your cash balance daily and follow these tips to speed collections and improve liquidity of your construction business.
May 10, 2021
David Brian Ward, CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: OSHA Enforcement Changes Coming Soon
Most-read construction stories include inflation and a tough transition to the post-COVID construction economy, Ford F-150 technology increases towing and hauling safety, benefits of hauling asphalt in live-bottom trailers, Top 5 industry trends to watch
May 7, 2021
Latest
Digging Deeper Logo
Barton Malow Uses Tool Tracking Technology to Manage Logistics and Tool Performance
Learn about benefits Barton Malow has gained by implementing tool tracking technology to not only manage hand tool inventory and logistics on projects, but also capture data on tool performance and use.
May 10, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 04 05 At 2 42 54 Pm
High-Tech Street Sweepers Designed to Increase Life of Roadways, Improve Sustainability
Dulevo street sweepers work to eliminate curb and gutter debris, clear stormwater drainage pathways and help increase the longevity of roadways
May 10, 2021
Hcss Aerial
HCSS Offers Drone Flight Planner App with HCSS Aerial
Captures high-resolution images of construction job sites, analyzes job progress, calculates earthwork volumes, performs safety inspections and more.
May 7, 2021
Donaldson Wireless Monitoring 603d5ed72849f
Donaldson Filter Minder Connect Monitors Fuel Filters and Engine Oil Condition
Connected engine technology provides performance data to inform optimum fuel filter and oil maintenance decisions.
May 6, 2021
Volvo Compact Assist Dd128 C T4f
Volvo CE Adds Entry-Level Package for Compact Assist Intelligent Compaction System
Entry-level Compact Assist Start helps customers take the first step into Intelligent Compaction.
May 5, 2021
John Deere's new E-II Series ADTs are built for the long haul
Sponsored
John Deere's new E-II Series ADTs are built for the long haul
See the improvements first-hand in a video walkaround highlighting the new features that enhance the customers' overall experience
May 1, 2021
Iso Tunes It 38 Pro Aware Full Product
ISOtunes PRO Aware Hearing Protection
PRO Aware provides crystal-clear natural sound with continuous connection to your Bluetooth-enabled devices while ensuring all-day hearing protection.
May 4, 2021
With Hitachi Solution Linkage 3D Grade Control, the machine controls the boom and bucket as the operator handles the arm.
Hitachi Rolls Out Grade Control Technology Options for Select Excavators
Hitachi grade management technology is available on the ZX210-6, ZX210LC-6 and ZX350LC-6 excavators in the US and Canada.
May 4, 2021
OpenSpace AI imagery
OpenSpace's Construction Image Tech Startup Receives $55 Million Investment
Using advanced technologies like computer vision and 3D modeling, OpenSpace’s AI system automatically maps images to project plans with no manual corrections or location pinning necessary.
May 4, 2021
John Deere Precision Construction
April's Top Construction Technology Stories
Technology adoption has been top of mind in April. Here are the top 10 construction technology stories published this month.
May 3, 2021
Agile Mapper On Tablet
AgileMapper from Roadbotics Helps Document Infrastructure Assets
AgileMapper snaps, tags and maps assets with the speed and power of artificial intelligence. Tasks like asset inventories and inspections, monitoring sidewalks and tracking multiple projects can now be streamlined and simplified
May 3, 2021
Bluetooth headsets such as those using Sena's proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol allow hands-free communication across a worksite.
Mesh Communication Offers A New Way to Connect the Construction Worksite
Comparing radios vs. new communication headsets, such as those using proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol, and the implications for worker safety and productivity.
April 29, 2021
Construction Trends Hero 1
Top 5 Rental, Construction Industry Trends to Watch in 2021
As the industry becomes more competitive and the market shifts, harnessing these five construction trends will prove valuable for any rental or construction firm.
April 29, 2021
Fulcrum app reference
Fulcrum App Adds Digital Access to Reference Documents
The mobile workforce automation platform can deliver reference documents, such as safety data sheets, standard operating procedures, and process manuals, to field workers as attachments to their Fulcrum mobile apps.
April 29, 2021
David Brian Ward is the CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In.
OSHA’s 11: Enforcement Changes Coming to a Construction Jobsite Near You
Here’s a look at 11 recent and anticipated changes and their potential impact on your construction business.
April 28, 2021
Volvo Group Sign
Volvo Group Invests in Designwerk Technologies AG to Complement Electromobility Capabilities
Volvo Group will acquire 60% of Designwerk, which develops and sells electromobility products and engineering services within electromobility ecosystems.
April 28, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
Artificial Intelligence Provides Power to Improve Scheduling and Reduce Risks
Learn the benefits, and power, behind the use of InEight Schedule’s artificial intelligence to help generate project schedules, manage scheduling risks and provide feedback on scheduling efficiency.
April 28, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 4: The Impact of Electric Machines – Part 2
Part two of the discussion focuses on the maintenance aspect of electric construction equipment.
April 28, 2021
Ground Penetrating Radar Saves Historic Church Renovations Time & Money
Ground Penetrating Radar Saves Historic Church Renovations Time & Money
Architects on the renovation of a 280-year-old New Hampshire church utilize the non-destructive investigation technique to save time and money in the construction of the church's expansion.
April 27, 2021
Adobe Stock 226788239
Cojali Celebrates 30th Anniversary in Technological Development
Cojali, a Spanish multinational company dedicated to the development of technological solutions for machinery and commercial vehicles, celebrates its 30th anniversary — pledging to continue supplying solutions and service to vehicle manufacturers.
April 26, 2021
Having local connections has enabled many construction jobs to continue with limited interruptions during the pandemic.
Overcoming Construction Logistics and Access Challenges Amid a Pandemic
Access restrictions on jobsites during the COVID-19 pandemic have required construction managers to find innovative solutions to move projects forward without incurring additional risks or delays.
April 22, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final 600f25aa8b1cb
How Proper Fleet Telematics Installations Make a Difference on Site
Tips to quickly install fleet telematics so you can get back to your work without delay.
March 29, 2021
MIT self heating cement
Electrified Cement Created Through MIT-CNRS Partnership
Researchers developed cement that conducts electricity and generates heat to make concrete more sustainable and create new uses for the material, including radiant indoor floor heating.
April 21, 2021
John Deere's new E-II Series ADTs are built for the long haul
Sponsored
John Deere's new E-II Series ADTs are built for the long haul
See the improvements first-hand in a video walkaround highlighting the new features that enhance the customers' overall experience
May 1, 2021