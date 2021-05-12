The new Buildots app allows for construction site data collection without GPS, internet access.

Buildots, a construction tech start-up, has launched a new app that gives project managers access to critical information on the go.

The company uses artificial intelligence-powered algorithms to provide construction companies with a solution to control every activity on the construction site.

Buildots automatically validates images captured using hardhat mounted 360-degree cameras to detect any gaps between plans, scheduling and the reality on the construction site.

The new app allows managers to access the data during site walks, without the need for internet access or GPS.

The app provides up-to-date information on any visited area, including latest progress reports, delays and issues, allowing managers to respond to problems faster, saving time and reducing costs.

With the introduction of Buildots’ app, project managers gain on-the-move access to a fully digitized construction control room of the project.

The iOS app for tablets is designed to function properly even in environments with limited-connectivity.

The app is updated once a network connection is re-established. Buildots computer vision AI is highly accurate and can detect and analyze every element including an electrical outlet, window, vent or more, validating it against the project schedule and designs.

“The mobile app adds another layer to an already powerful tool which allows managers to monitor details of the project on the ground while also having a big-picture overview of the entire site,” says Aviv Leibovici, chief product officer of Buildots “With Buildots in the palm of their hand, managers can nip problems in the bud early finishing projects ahead of schedule and under budget.”



