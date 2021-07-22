Digital Twin Consortium, Surveyors Group Announce Construction Tech Development Agreement

The Digital Twin Consortium® and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies for the built and natural environments.

July 22, 2021
Digital Twin Consortium
digital twin technology
The Digital Twin Consortium® and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies for the built and natural environments.
Microsoft

The Digital Twin Consortium and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies for the built and natural environments.

The goal is to accelerate the adoption and monetization of digital twins.

Both have agreed to the following:

  • Collaborating on standardization requirements
  • Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements
  • Align work in horizontal domains for adoption within vertical domains and use cases, proof of concepts and programs, including:
    • Technology, terminology, and taxonomy
    • Security and trustworthiness
    • Conceptual, informational, structural and behavioral models
    • Enabling technologies, such as simulation and AI
    • Technology stack across the digital twin lifecycle
    • Case study development from initial concept through implementation and operational analysis
  • Understanding aspects of open source and its relation to reference implementations

"RICS is pleased to be a member of DTC and to have the consortium join our Tech Partner Programme," says Neil Shah, director of strategic partnerships for RICS. "As we are engaging with built environment professionals, who are creating a brave new world enabled by technology, DTC is one of the best communities for innovative digital technology expertise. This is key for us, as we seek strategic partners who align with our thought leadership and will help us deliver real value to our industry."

Digital Twin Consortium and RICS will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars and more.

"We're thrilled to have RICS as a member of Digital Twin Consortium," says Dan Isaacs, CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. "Their experience in the development and management of land, real estate, construction, and infrastructure and their network of professionals will be invaluable as we work to advance digital twin enabling technologies in the built and natural environments."


Related
Autodesk
More Than a Buzzword: Digital Twin Drives AEC
July 22, 2021
Recommended
Following maintenance best practice tips can help keep your equipment running smoothly and productively on worksites.
Maintenance Best Practices to Keep Equipment Running Smoothly in Summer
United Rentals shares maintenance steps to maximize productivity of your construction equipment fleet throughout the peak construction period.
July 22, 2021
Bridgit produces construction reporting solutions to increase efficiency and accuracy.
6 Best Certifications for Construction Career Development
Michel Richer from Bridgit shares insights on what certifications are hot right now in construction.
July 14, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
July 1, 2021
Latest
Lh 2019 Usa Solution Vikings Hotel 124096 Hi Res Jpeg
How the ConcreteDirect Smartphone App Makes Managing Concrete Orders Simpler, Smarter & Safer
July 20, 2021
Verizon Connect
Landscaper Effortlessly Recovers $500,000 in Stolen Trucks with Telematics
Location data from Verizon Connect Reveal guided authorities to ten brand new trucks that had been stolen, minimizing customer downtime
July 20, 2021
OEM-specific BIM libraries allow users to utilize exact MEWP models at the earliest stages of a project to assure design elements can be accessed throughout construction, then maintained post construction.
Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry
Lift equipment users are embracing “moments of autonomy” through their already connected devices that can solve some of the most common industry challenges.
July 19, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Digital Transformation Can Help Contractors Overcome Supply Chain Disruptions
Digital transformation is emerging as a critical tool to enable construction contractors to overcome supply chain disruptions and material procurement challenges.
July 16, 2021
SafeAI Expands to Canada, Announces New Chief Revenue Officer
Autonomous heavy equipment supplier continues global expansion into key markets, bolsters executive team.
July 15, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
July 1, 2021
D24f3cd790b849e19ef025309c0760f9 jpeg
How Contractors Can Get the Resources They'll Need to Move Infrastructure Projects Forward
Everyone is talking about how to pay for an infrastructure bill, but no one is talking about how the industry is going to be able to accomplish the influx of work headed our way. These tools can build the efficiency necessary to get the work done.
July 14, 2021
Er Snell 1
Atlanta Asphalt Contractor Turns to Telematics to Enhance Efficiencies
E.R. Snell uses telematics software to help manage the 200+ trucks dispatched each day from their plant locations
July 14, 2021
Microdrones
Industrial Drone Line Launched by Microdrones, GE
The new drone line promises power aerial surveying technology with digital twin capabilities, corridor mapping, construction site monitoring, contour mapping and more.
July 14, 2021
Microdrones mdLiDAR1000LR
Microdrones mdLiDAR1000LR
Microdrones has launched its mdLiDAR1000LR for digital twin creation and maintenance, corridor mapping, construction site monitoring, environmental changes, contour mapping and more.
July 14, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
What Construction Equipment Technology Really Offers Contractors
Hyundai talks about how construction equipment technology data makes their machines work better for customers.
July 14, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
Oracle VP Looks at AI and Machine Learning's Migration Into Construction and What It Means for the Industry's Future
With the migration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into construction, Oracle's Karthik Venkatasubramanian sees a shift from proactive to predictive data intelligence that will aid risk management and process optimization.
July 14, 2021
With more than 30 3D machine control systems used on dozers, excavators, motor graders and skid steers; 30 rovers and total stations; and 50 base stations, Veit & Company works one of the largest technology-enabled fleets in the Upper Midwest.
3D-Project-File Transfer from the Cloud Boosts Veit’s Technology Advantage
Sitework innovator surprise themselves with the value of Trimble WorksOS Software connecting design data with machine-control data for real-time progress and productivity updates
July 13, 2021
Unloading Container Yard
CM Labs’ New Forklift Simulator Offers Advanced Exercises
With the Forklift Training simulations, operators can prepare for certification and learn advanced exercises like loading a ramp.
July 13, 2021
Cybersecurity threats increasing for industrial systems
Report: Cyber Attacks a Growing Threat to Industrial Networks
According to the report, even low-level cyber criminals are able to penetrate industrial systems and can cause serious damage to buildings and control systems.
July 13, 2021
Leica Mc1 I Xe3 Swing Boom
Leica 3D Machine Control Solution for Compact Excavators and Backhoes with Swing Boom
One-for-all software platform now provides a 3D machine control solution for compact excavators and backhoes with a swing boom.
July 12, 2021
Kenze Analytics Dashboard
Kenzen Data Dashboard Analyzes Workers in Hot and Humid Conditions
System enables companies to identify and address challenges and opportunities related to work in hot and humid conditions.
July 12, 2021
The platform helps to hire, manage, and deploy crews with a task and labor management tool that syncs with construction companies' existing systems.
Core LaborOS/Crews by Core Pro
Single solution platform offers the capability to hire and manage crews with a task and labor management tool that syncs with existing systems.
July 12, 2021
Untitled 1
TicketPro Digital Ticketing Solution
TicketPro’s simplistic and flexible approach to digitizing ticket data ensures material supply operations, materials haulers and construction project jobsites can easily remove the headaches of paper tickets from their process.
July 12, 2021
Beyond Identity
25% of Former Employees Still Have Access to Old Accounts, Emails
A new report by Beyond Identity shows that not only can many former workers access their old email accounts, 41.7% of employees admitted to having shared workplace passwords.
July 9, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
Smart Infrastructure Key to Safer Roadways
A large part of Biden's infrastructure plan will deal with evolving transportation and roadways with smart infrastructure, which includes Vision Zero.
July 9, 2021
Thales UAS 100
Thales Announces Drone Range of 62 Miles
Thales's UAS 100 long-range unmanned air system for civil, government and military users will be able to operate at ranges of more than 62.1 miles/100 km.
July 9, 2021
Johnson Controls NetZero
Johnson Controls Launches OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as a Service
Johnson Controls will provide a one-stop shop for companies looking to achieve net zero carbon and renewable energy goals.
July 9, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
July 1, 2021