Digital Twin Consortium, Surveyors Group Announce Construction Tech Development Agreement

The Digital Twin Consortium® and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies for the built and natural environments.

The Digital Twin Consortium and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies for the built and natural environments.

The goal is to accelerate the adoption and monetization of digital twins.

Both have agreed to the following:

Collaborating on standardization requirements

Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements

Align work in horizontal domains for adoption within vertical domains and use cases, proof of concepts and programs, including:

Technology, terminology, and taxonomy



Security and trustworthiness



Conceptual, informational, structural and behavioral models



Enabling technologies, such as simulation and AI



Technology stack across the digital twin lifecycle



Case study development from initial concept through implementation and operational analysis

Understanding aspects of open source and its relation to reference implementations

"RICS is pleased to be a member of DTC and to have the consortium join our Tech Partner Programme," says Neil Shah, director of strategic partnerships for RICS. "As we are engaging with built environment professionals, who are creating a brave new world enabled by technology, DTC is one of the best communities for innovative digital technology expertise. This is key for us, as we seek strategic partners who align with our thought leadership and will help us deliver real value to our industry."

Digital Twin Consortium and RICS will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars and more.

"We're thrilled to have RICS as a member of Digital Twin Consortium," says Dan Isaacs, CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. "Their experience in the development and management of land, real estate, construction, and infrastructure and their network of professionals will be invaluable as we work to advance digital twin enabling technologies in the built and natural environments."



