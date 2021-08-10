COMPASS and CMiC Partner for Subcontractor Analysis

CMiC, an ERP and field operations software company for the construction industry, has created a technology partnership with COMPASS, a prequalification platform that focuses on data and analytics to assess subcontractor risk.

The COMPASS product suite, developed by Bespoke Metrics, provides advanced analytics to supplement and support a general contractor's internal risk management.

One key feature of COMPASS is their proprietary Q Score, which acts as an unbiased independent benchmark for decision making.

Under this arrangement, CMiC will be able to provide users access to subcontractor analytics, integrated directly into the CMiC pre-qualification module.

"Prequalification is the critical first step in managing project risk," says Oliver Ritchie, vice president of technology and innnovation at CMiC. "Integrating COMPASS into our prequalification module allows us to offer a comprehensive solution to our customers while strengthening their subcontractor prequalification process within our platform. Customers can also utilize the independent, third-party COMPASS Q Score to assess a subcontractor's financial, business, and health & safety strengths."

"Bespoke Metrics recognizes that best practices for risk management involve making information available where the users are, within the ERP system. Our success can be attributed to listening to general contractors and the integration with CMiC is one more step towards meeting their objective of combining critical tools into an easy-to-use package," says Michael Ho, CEO at Bespoke Metrics.