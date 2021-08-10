COMPASS and CMiC Partner for Subcontractor Analysis

Through this integration, CMiC continues to enhance prequalification functionality for construction firms.

August 10, 2021
CMiC
COMPASS

CMiC, an ERP and field operations software company for the construction industry, has created a technology partnership with COMPASS, a prequalification platform that focuses on data and analytics to assess subcontractor risk.

The COMPASS product suite, developed by Bespoke Metrics, provides advanced analytics to supplement and support a general contractor's internal risk management.

Learn more about CMiC:


One key feature of COMPASS is their proprietary Q Score, which acts as an unbiased independent benchmark for decision making.

Under this arrangement, CMiC will be able to provide users access to subcontractor analytics, integrated directly into the CMiC pre-qualification module.

"Prequalification is the critical first step in managing project risk," says Oliver Ritchie, vice president of technology and innnovation at CMiC. "Integrating COMPASS into our prequalification module allows us to offer a comprehensive solution to our customers while strengthening their subcontractor prequalification process within our platform. Customers can also utilize the independent, third-party COMPASS Q Score to assess a subcontractor's financial, business, and health & safety strengths."

"Bespoke Metrics recognizes that best practices for risk management involve making information available where the users are, within the ERP system. Our success can be attributed to listening to general contractors and the integration with CMiC is one more step towards meeting their objective of combining critical tools into an easy-to-use package," says Michael Ho, CEO at Bespoke Metrics.

Related
TargetDocs program
Subcontractor App Connects Paperwork, Communication
April 21, 2021
Workers Comp
What All General Contractors Need to Know About Subcontractor Workers’ Compensation
October 11, 2019
When you are required to strictly comply with a particular provision or legal requirement, then any departure from that requirement (no matter how insubstantial) can void the claim or provide an absolute defense.
Failure to Strictly Comply with Notice Provision Costs Subcontractor $200,000
September 13, 2017
Hiring the Right Subcontractor for the Job
March 27, 2008
Recommended
08102021 Abc Confidence Index
Contractor Confidence Falls as ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Stays Flat in July
With project owners considering delaying projects for cost corrections, contractors who have been 'all systems go' despite rising materials prices for months are 'slightly less sanguine' about rising sales, staffing and margins for the next 6 months
August 10, 2021
191522145 218121309902825 1718659893940001433 N (1)
Where Does Biden's Infrastructure Bill Stand?
The Senate has passed the historic $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package with a vote of 69-30. The bill is now heading to the House, where it faces an uncertain future and skepticism from progressives.
August 9, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
August 1, 2021
Latest
X-Command allows users to remotely track a machine’s location and observe data points such as engine hours, fuel rate and usage, diesel exhaust fluid level, battery voltage and more.
Pettibone X-Command Telematics
Pettibone Traverse Lift launched the X-Command Telematics for telehandlers, featuring real-time access to machine data such as engine hours, fuel rate and usage, diesel exhaust fluid level, battery voltage and more.
August 5, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Best Investments in Technology
How to make the right investments in construction technology.
August 4, 2021
Egnyte Ransomeware
AEC Firms are Twice as Likely to Face Ransomware Attacks as Other Industries
More than 30% of architecture, engineering and construction companies that fall prey to successful cyberattacks are victims again one or more times, according to new research from Egnyte
August 4, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5fa95551edbce 1 5fb69e88e68b8
Advancing Technology in Safety Light Wearables
Chadwick Keller, president and CEO of Guardian Angel Devices, talks about the company’s safety light and how it can help construction workers on the job site.
August 4, 2021
Card-locking control technology combats the potential of fuel theft by only allowing authorized individuals to access fuel. With card-locking technology offered by some manufacturers, drivers use a phone-based app to enter their driver number, vehicle number and what type of fuel they need.
Technology Improves Transporting, Storing and Distributing Fuel on the Construction Site
Changing technology in fuel storage is helping contractors tackle theft, contamination and supply issues, mitigate costs — leading to higher profits.
August 3, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
August 1, 2021
Ez Clocker Construction
ezNova ezClocker Time Tracking and Scheduling Software
Simple to use time tracking and scheduling software provides a solution for small construction companies with crew members who work at different locations.
August 2, 2021
Parrot drone
Top 5 Most Read New Contech Stories of July 2021
When it comes to construction technology, these stories were most popular with readers in July.
August 2, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
Goodfellow Bros. Talks Technology’s Role in its Success, Enhancing Jobsite Safety and Attracting New Hires
Equipment Superintendent Shep Nelson discusses Goodfellow’s 100-year anniversary, how technology helped it reach that milestone and the role it continues to play as the company strives to find innovative ways to improve safety and attract new hires.
August 2, 2021
The D7E proved the viability of the electric drive concept and the technology has now evolved with the introduction of the D6 XE. The electric drive system allows the diesel engine to run at the most optimized rpm to get the best efficiency.
Crawler Dozer Technology Pushes the Envelope
Integrated technologies provide increased crawler dozer automation while sharing real-time productivity data.
July 30, 2021
Asset Command Base
DPL Telematics AssetCommand Base
The hardwired telematics product for affordable vehicle tracking and Driver ID logging has an "industry first" feature combines remote disable capabilities, accident/rollover detection, and driver behavior monitoring.
July 30, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
John Deere Discusses How Construction Telematics Technology and Connectivity is Changing
John Deere is providing solutions to help customers enhance data and productivity.
July 28, 2021
Pic 5 Layout Step Shuttering
PERI QuickSolve (Enhanced Edition) - Powerful Online Project Formwork Planning Tool
July 27, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final
Improve Every Facet of Your Business with Equipment Management Integrated into your Technology Ecosystem
Learn the value of construction integrations and how a mature and connected tech ecosystem improves the lives of those in the construction industry.
July 27, 2021
Nvidia
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module
The new, ruggedized Jetson module is engineered to bring AI to harsh, safety-critical environments.
July 26, 2021
Liebherr Minexpo Keyvisual 300dpi
Liebherr’s Latest Innovations Bring Anticipation for MINExpo 2021
Liebherr will showcase its latest innovations at MINExpo 2021, featuring the LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane, the D98 diesel engine series, the PR 776 dozer and LiReCon teleoperation system, the T 274 mining truck and three new excavators.
July 26, 2021
Autodesk
More Than a Buzzword: Digital Twin Drives AEC
Digital twin enables building owners to harness BIM data throughout the design process and ultimately improve operations.
July 22, 2021
Autodesk_Tandem
Autodesk Releases Digital Twin Tech Tandem
Autodesk Tandem is a cloud-based digital twin technology platform that uses BIM throughout the design and construction process.
July 22, 2021
digital twin technology
Digital Twin Consortium, Surveyors Group Announce Construction Tech Development Agreement
The Digital Twin Consortium® and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies for the built and natural environments.
July 22, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Electric Machines – the Next Generation
Caterpillar machine-application specialists talk with Brad Humphrey about the many values electric construction equipment offers construction contractors.
July 21, 2021
HeavyJob
Time cards, job costs, and project management for heavy construction.
July 21, 2021
Lh 2019 Usa Solution Vikings Hotel 124096 Hi Res Jpeg
How the ConcreteDirect Smartphone App Makes Managing Concrete Orders Simpler, Smarter & Safer
July 20, 2021
Verizon Connect
Landscaper Effortlessly Recovers $500,000 in Stolen Trucks with Telematics
Location data from Verizon Connect Reveal guided authorities to ten brand new trucks that had been stolen, minimizing customer downtime
July 20, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
August 1, 2021