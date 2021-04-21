Subcontractor App Connects Paperwork, Communication

TargetDocs, a Maryland-based technology startup, received entrepreneurial startup funds for its subcontractor app.

April 21, 2021
Gigi Wood
TargetDocs program
The TargetDocs app provides visibility into what project documents have been turned in and which ones are missing.
TargetDocs

TargetDocs, an app that coordinates construction subcontractor paperwork and communications, recently received a funding boost for growth. 

The company, based in Maryland, received $200,000 from TEDCO, Maryland's technology development corporation that supports entrepreneurs. TargetDocs is run by Joseph Leiva, who graduated from the University of Maryland with an engineering degree and saw the need for a communication management tool for the construction industry, according to DCCityBizList

TargetDocs claims to be the first visual board that collects and organizes all subcontractor project files in one place to reduce lead times. 

How it Works

Watch a video about how it works:


Instead of general contractors and subcontractors communicating by email, the app provides visibility into what project documents have been turned in and which ones are missing. It then sends out notifications to subcontractors notifying them of the missing documents. The app also has collaborative functionality, where teams have access to project deliverables and checklists to streamline workflows. 

What Reviews Say

According to one online review, the app's positives include: "We are able to submit digital copies of our contract work progress forms and get them reviewed and approved instantly. This helps us consolidate production quantities, T&M (time and materials), and reports so we can produce accurate payment requisitions. It also helps us track manpower and equipment hours against cost code and wage rate classifications (Davis-Bacon). We also get insights into our crew's financials, capture images for site conditions, and can send our foremen instant documents and plans. The software is really tailor made for us in the heavy civil space."

When it comes to cons, the reviewer says, "They provide templates for export of payroll and accounting data, but it would be nice if there was a direct integration."

