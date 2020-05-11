At-Fault Truck Collision Risk Reduced in 18 Months With In-Cab Video

St. Louis-based Kienstra Ready-Mix Concrete has experienced a reduction in at-fault collisions since rolling out the SmartDrive video-based safety program in 2018.

May 11, 2020
SmartDrive Systems, Inc.
Kienstra Ready Mix reduced its at-fault risk when it started using SmartDrive technology.
Kienstra Ready Mix reduced its at-fault risk when it started using SmartDrive technology.
SmartDrive
Smart Drive Logo Hs Test

St. Louis-based Kienstra Ready-Mix Concrete has experienced a reduction in at-fault collisions since rolling out the SmartDrive video-based safety program in 2018, according to SmartDrive Systems, which produces video-based safety and transportation intelligence.

Kienstra also says it was exonerated in several instances where company drivers were found to not be at fault, as a result of video evidence from the SmartDrive program.  

“These results are unprecedented for our business and we can confidently point to SmartDrive as a primary factor in helping us achieve these outcomes,” says Pat Wessels, executive vice president of Kienstra Ready-Mix Concrete. “In today’s environment of ever-increasing insurance premiums and nuclear verdicts, having a great safety record is not enough. We need to stay ahead of the curve. SmartDrive allows us to easily coach our drivers on safer driving behavior and practices, whether at our facilities, at customer sites or on the road.”  

Founded in the mid-1940s, Kienstra launched a pilot of the SmartDrive program in summer 2018, with the aim of exonerating drivers and reducing risks associated with operating vehicles in challenging construction environments. After recording positive early results, Wessels and his team chose to cut short the pilot and roll out the SmartDrive program with Extended Recording across its entire fleet. 

Following implementation of the SmartDrive platform, Kienstra immediately saw a transformation in driver attitudes and a reduction in risky driving behavior. The fleet experienced improvement across nearly every one of SmartDrive’s more than 70 safety measurements. Specific improvements include:  

  • Reduced driving without two hands on the wheel by 56% 
  • Reduced failure to stop at stop signs by 70% 
  • Decreased unsafe following by 25% 
  • Decreased unsafe backing by 26% 

“Even though we know our drivers do a great job and generally are not at fault, it’s usually the big truck that gets blamed when an incident occurs,” Wessels says. “We wanted a way to prove without a doubt that our drivers were in the right, along with teaching better driving habits. There is no better way to do that than with video evidence. I knew SmartDrive was a powerful tool, but the results have exceeded my expectations. It’s one of the better decisions we made.” 

Ready-mix concrete represents SmartDrive’s fastest growing market segment, which the company attributes to several factors, including ready mix-specific triggering and SmartDrive’s extended recording capability, which continuously records video, providing valuable context to incidents that may not be collected during a standard 20-second recording. SmartDrive 360 also provides visibility to protect the driver and those working around the vehicle throughout the day. 

“We’re proud to offer an extremely robust and tailored solution that can be configured to perfectly suit the unique needs of construction and ready-mix fleets,” says Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. “There is no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to video-based safety. Kienstra, like other fleets in this sector, face distinct challenges, from navigating congested job sites with uneven terrain to operating heavy-duty specialty equipment. We look forward to our continued collaboration to help Kienstra meet and exceed its safety goals.” 

Recommended
Annotation 2020 05 06 165205
[TRANSPORTATION CHAIN] How COVID-19 is Impacting Transportation, Trucking and Supply Chains
This episode of Transportation Chain examines how the COVID-19 crisis is impacting supply chain management, material availability in both construction and equipment manufacturing, as well as the movement of construction materials and equipment.
May 6, 2020
RDO Equipment Co. is among those dealers offering outdoor or curbside pickup, delivery in certain areas and shipping, giving customers numerous choices to get their parts.
How Contractors and Dealers Continue to Work Together During the COVID Crisis
From "kicking the tires" virtually to curbside parts pickup, the COVID-19 crisis is highlighting the different ways construction companies need and choose to do business with construction equipment dealers
May 8, 2020
Getty Images 106557924
SBA Blocks Out Most Applicants to a $110B Coronavirus Stimulus Loan Fund
Only agricultural businesses can still submit applications to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan fund just 10 days after its $60B replenishment
May 7, 2020
Latest
Unlike other mortar-based 3D printable products, the advanced concrete mix produced by QUIKRETE is formulated to include coarse aggregate specifically for use with CC Corp&rsquo;s proprietary 3D printing system.
Quikrete, Contour Crafting Develop 3D Printed Concrete Mix
The QUIKRETE Companies and the Contour Crafting Corporation (CC Corp) recently entered into a collaboration to develop proprietary concrete used in the automated construction of residential, commercial, industrial and government structures using Contour
May 6, 2020
Cat Command Autonomous Mine 59c03e01e1de5
How Construction Sites Might Dominate Development of Autonomous Vehicles
Market dynamics pushing automation to the top of off-road hauling cost-management priorities solidly back up the regulatory advantages
May 6, 2020
Levelset1
[SURVEY] Contractors are OK with Struggling to Deliver Projects and Get Paid?
2020 Construction Payments Report suggests contractors are satisfied with productivity and payment, but very aware of poor project planning, time lost to miscommunication, and late payment
May 1, 2020
Triax Social Distance Hardhat
Triax Technologies Proximity Trace Provides Social Distancing Solution
System addresses COVID-19 workforce challenges by managing social distancing and enabling contact tracing on jobsites
May 5, 2020
Screenshot of an example conversation between members of fictional construction company, Wilson Fisks Development, shows different folders organizing information.
ASI General Contractors Saves Time, Boosts Profits With Redteam
Cloud software drives growth by creating one source of up-to-date information for the entire company, presiding over a 2.5% gain in profit for the general contractor
April 14, 2020
Ziplevel Ez Depth Photo
ZIPLEVEL EZDepth
ZIPLEVEL EZDepth for excavators, backhoes, skid steers and other heavy equipment provides accurate operator readings without risks to a laser rod man.
May 5, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 04 112721
[VIDEO] CrewStrong Enhances Safety by Providing Employee Tracking During Pandemic
CrewStrong tracks employee movements and interactions on the jobsite, allowing for enhanced safety during the COVID-19 pandemic
May 4, 2020
Two Cat 797 F Autonomous Trucks Being Loaded In Pit 5eaad518390a0
Caterpillar Robot Trucks Haul 2 Billion Tonnes Autonomously
Caterpillar doubled the amount hauled since reaching 1 billon tonnes in November 2018 with an autonomous fleet of Cat 789D, 793D, 793F and 797F mine trucks using Cat MineStar Command
May 1, 2020
Trimble Roadworks1
Trimble Introduces the Next Generation of Paving Control for Asphalt Pavers
Trimble Roadworks 2D Paving Control platform advances machine control with integrated 2D aftermarket asphalt paver automatics
May 1, 2020
Verizon Us Simplified Device Group Fleet Tracking 1494w 9052ed4d
Verizon Connect Offering Free Months of Service on Fleet Management Platform
New and existing customers can get free months of service on Reveal Field and the new Reveal Field Plus.
May 1, 2020
Getty Images 552721685
Counting Down to a Successful Construction Software Implementation
Most contractors need eight weeks of preparation before going live with new construction software. Here’s how to plan your time
April 29, 2020
Kubota App 9333 (2)
Kubota Service App
The Kubota app allows customers to quickly and easily register products, which assists the servicing dealers to expedite repairs and keep replacement components on hand.
April 29, 2020
Enhancements to B2W Schedule allow contractors to manage trucking orders and assignments with online visibility and real-time agility and to communicate with drivers via email or text messaging.
B2W Software Upgrades B2W Schedule's Trucking Management Capabilities
Contractors Can Now Schedule and Dispatch Trucking along with Employees, Equipment and Materials within Centralized, Online B2W Platform.
April 28, 2020
Simon 2
GPS Technology Can Improve Paving Operations
To keep track of the trucks, their maintenance and their productivity, Simon Contracting uses FleetWatcher Materials Management System
April 28, 2020
Truck It Web Portal
New TruckIT Web and Mobile App for the Heavy Civil Construction Supply Chain
The UI/UX redesign of the web portal and mobile app delivers enhancements and new features, including TruckIT’s paperless ticketing system with mobile capability for DOT inspectors
April 27, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] How Cloud Software Slashes Contractor’s Risk as it Quells Office Intrigue
How smart devices and collaborative project-management software can document the oral contracts made on project sites to head off contract disputes.
April 27, 2020
2019 06 07 15 49 13 Stanley
High-end Tech Provides an Accessible Solution to Market New and Used Equipment Remotely
Trick 3D applies AR, VR and 3D animation to deliver a life-like sales, rental or even training experience all from a mobile device
April 24, 2020
TRICK 3D&apos;s augmented reality function allows you to place a realistic representation of the equipment directly into the user&apos;s environment.
[VIDEO] Trick 3D Uses AR, VR and 3D Animation to Promote, Sell or Rent Equipment
In this video chat, learn how Trick 3D provides a high-tech platform for dealers and other construction equipment owners to promote, sell or rent equipment remotely via mobile devices, and could even provide hands-off training.
April 23, 2020
Capture R
[VIDEO] Propeller Discusses Its Solutions for Surveying Earthmoving Projects
Rory San Miguel, CEO, Propeller Aerobotics discusses the benefits of drone surveying in earthmoving applications.
April 23, 2020
Maxresdefault 5ea07fa8061f2
B2W Enhances Schedule App with New Trucking Management Capabilities
Contractors can now schedule and dispatch trucking along with employees, equipment and materials within centralized, online B2W platform
April 22, 2020
&ldquo;Roadways can&rsquo;t just be counted on to do one thing anymore,&rdquo; Nicholas Webb, CEO of LeaderLogic says. &ldquo;The future success of the asphalt industry will depend on selling a dynamic product with dynamic value that is not mono-functional.&rdquo;
Leveraging Disruption in the Asphalt Industry
How to navigate the new opportunities available to the industry that can give your road construction business a competitive advantage
April 22, 2020
Crewstrong Fi Person Location Hover
CrewStrong Prevents COVID-19 Shutdowns with Real-time Employee Tracking
Easily track employee movement and interaction across all jobsites in real time, managing virus infection risk
April 21, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Milwaukee Tool's Brian Alves Talks About the New MX Fuel Equipment System
The MX Fuel Equipment System is the first ever system of battery-powered light equipment.
April 21, 2020
Trimble Sps986
Trimble SPS986 GNSS Smart Antenna
As a GNSS rover, the SPS986 compensates for movement and readings when the receiver is not level. As a base station, it automatically connects and transmit RTK corrections to rovers or machine control systems
April 20, 2020