Sage Strengthens Partnership with GCPay

Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, and GCPay, the leading web-based platform for managing the subcontractor pay application process, today announced a strengthened partnership. Sage will now offer GCPay as an add-on with its industry-leading construction solutions, Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate, and Sage 100 Contractor.

“Managing subcontractor invoicing and payment processes is a source of frustration for many construction firms,” said Dustin Anderson, vice president of Sage Construction and Real Estate. “It usually entails back and forth emails or calls to address issues such as incorrect billings, unapproved change orders, missing lien waivers or expired compliance documents. Our partnership with GCPay helps to eliminate these common pain points by automating many time-consuming processes, advancing a timelier and more accurate subcontractor payment process.”

Since 2003 contractors have benefited from the seamless integration between GCPay and Sage 300, with integration to Sage 100 added in 2020. Integration enables them to link project, commitment and compliance details. This simplifies the invoicing and payment process and helps reduce risks. It also supports subcontractor compliance as required documents must be provided prior to submitting applications for payment. Once submitted, the contractor reviews and approves the application for payment and the data is then transferred into the Sage solution where approved applications are automatically pushed for payment.

“We’re pleased to be strengthening our partnership with Sage, offering the benefits of GCPay directly to the Sage construction community through trusted Sage staff and business partners,” said Daniel Brunelli, chief operating officer in North America for GCPay. “For almost 20 years GCPay has been helping contractors reduce the stacks of paper and hours of time associated with managing subcontractor pay app process. We’re committed to making the construction payment process as easy as possible for the more than 40,000 construction firms using GCPay.”

Adding GCPay to Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate and Sage 100 Contractor ensures project reports and financials are accurate and available on demand. It also provides automated notifications to ensure projects remain up-to-date. Additional benefits include: