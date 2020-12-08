First Real-Time Brain-Sensing Wearable Starts Shipping

NextMind has started shipping its development kit for the world’s first real-time brain-sensing wearable, which allows users to take control of their digital world just by using their thoughts.

December 8, 2020
NextMind
NextMind’s device is a small, lightweight wearable that captures electrical brain signals from the user’s visual cortex as it sits inside a cap or on a band on the back of the user’s head.
NextMind
Next Mind Background 3

NextMind, a neurotechnology startup and CES 2020 Best of Innovation award winner, announced it has started shipping its Development Kit for the world’s first real-time brain-sensing wearable, which allows users to take control of their digital world just by using their thoughts.

This technology opens new possibilities for gaming and human-computer interaction by instantly translating brain signals from the user’s visual cortex into digital commands for any device. The kit is selling for $399.

“This is a huge milestone for NextMind and a tribute to all our scientists, investors and partners who have helped us bring a truly transformational experience to the developer community,” says Sid Kouider, founder and CEO of NextMind. “We believe this technology will change the gaming industry in massive ways due to how fully immersive and exciting the NextMind experience is. Our product will truly make you feel like a jedi, and we cannot wait to see what NextMind can bring to the global developer community as well as to the future of brain-computer interfaces.”

NextMind’s device is a small, lightweight wearable that captures electrical brain signals from the user’s visual cortex as it sits inside a cap or on a band on the back of the user’s head. It creates a deeper, more immersive experience between human and computer. By using machine-learning algorithms, NextMind translates that output into direct digital commands for devices in real time, while being hands free.

The opportunity for developers to create human-computer interactions using NextMind is only limited by their imagination. The unique brain-computer interface has the power to give users control over their computers and any device in the internet of things, such as lights, TVs, music, games and more. NextMind can be used alone, with an augmented- or virtual-reality headset, or in combination with other controllers such as a gamepad.

Through the company’s strategic investor relationship with David Helgason, founder and former CEO of Unity Technologies, NextMind’s DevKit includes a variety of Unity software development kit elements and is compatible with a range of digital platforms, including Microsoft Windows 10, Apple’s macOS, Oculus, HTC Vive and HoloLens.

The NextMind DevKit includes:

  • NextMind Sensor: Brain-sensing wearable with an adjustable headband.
  • NextMind Engine: Real-time machine-learning algorithms transforming neural signals into commands.
  • NextMind SDK: Ready-to-use Unity resources such as tutorials, demo apps and games, and code building blocks.

In January, NextMind received multiple awards at CES 2020, including the Best of Innovation in Virtual & Augmented Reality and as an Honoree in Wearable Technologies. Thousands of event attendees personally experienced the way NextMind allows users to experience its first-of-its-kind direct brain command technology. 

Wearables are posed to play a major role in the construction industry, as the devices have shown they can help improve safety and efficiency on the jobsite. 

