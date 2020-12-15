ZM Interactive Unveils xFold Drones with 1,000-lb. Capacity Suited for Construction Use

ZM Interactive (ZMI) announces the latest in its line of high-strength, adaptable xFold drones, which are suited to tough construction applications. According to the company, xFold drones are the only industrial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that can switch between x4 (quad), x6 (hexa), X8 (octo) and X12 (dodeca) configurations in minutes. The new xFold Dragon can lift up to 1,000 lbs., while the Dragon Hybrid boasts a flight time of 1.5 hours on battery and over eight hours with a hybrid system.

The xFold drone can be customized to fit the specific mission. Pilots can swap configurations in minutes, including adding robotic arms for delivery, extinguisher ball droppers for fire fighting, sprayers for agriculture or sensors for 3D mapping. The military-grade commercial drones are designed, manufactured, built and assembled by ZMI in the USA using proprietary components. The aircraft are weather resistant and made to fly in inclement conditions.

The xFold line of Dragon super carrier drones includes five different sizes and capacities suited for a wide range of flight operations and commercial missions. Payload for the five Dragon aircrafts include 100, 300, 500 and 1,000 lbs.

“The xFold Dragons by ZMI are built to be the strongest, most adaptable aircraft on the market today,” said Ziv Maron, ZMI CEO. “We are constantly improving on our designs to make them suitable for every industry and every use. Our customers come to us with an idea and our technology continues to rise to the challenge – these capabilities are only the beginning and we have more exciting updates coming in 2021.”

The xFold is suitable for a range of commercial, construction, military and emergency-response applications. Customers already using the xFold Dragon include Dynatics, NASA JPL, Livermore Labs, Israel Defence Force, US Military, USDA, police and fire departments, as well as Bell Helicopter, which was granted FAA Experimental Registration on multiple xFold aircrafts in 2019. xFold Dragons are being used in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, Africa and Israel.

Demos will be held in January 2021 in San Francisco and will feature heavy cargo delivery, including to offshore vessels, as well as long-distance operations and search-and-rescue operations. If you’re interested in attending a demo, please visit: http://www.xfoldrig.com/contact/.