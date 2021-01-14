Vertigraph Enhances SiteWorx OS Version 10.0 Software

Vertigraph, Inc., a leading developer of takeoff and estimating software for the construction industry, released its enhanced SiteWorx OS Version 10.0 software. This new version of SiteWorx/OS is ideal for excavation contractors seeking an easy, affordable and accurate method for quickly estimating quantities and developing machine control models.

This latest version 10 release continues to enhance the SiteWorx/OS product; which, when initially released in 2007, was the first on-screen takeoff software for site excavation. With ten significant version enhancements over the years, the software continues to improve.

SiteWorx/OS is ideal for small 1-acre sites to the larger 100+ acre sites. Quantity surveyors will appreciate completing a 100-acre takeoff from an AutoCAD DWG file in less than 5 minutes with the SiteWorx/OS software. From Vector type PDF files, professionals can easily isolate layers, snap to contour lines and easily create GPS coordinates and elevations for site layout and machine control. There are many improvements added to this version 10 software including a rock report that clearly shows the location and depths of rock layers, user defined cross section placement, improved tools for editing takeoff objects and many other enhancements.