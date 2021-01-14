Vertigraph Enhances SiteWorx OS Version 10.0 Software

Vertigraph, Inc. released its enhanced SiteWorx OS Version 10.0 software, created for excavation contractors seeking an easy, affordable and accurate method to quickly estimate quantities and develop machine control models.

January 14, 2021
Vertigraph, Inc.
Vertigraph
Vertigraph, Inc.
Vertigraph Company Logo 10723506

Vertigraph, Inc., a leading developer of takeoff and estimating software for the construction industry, released its enhanced SiteWorx OS Version 10.0 software. This new version of SiteWorx/OS is ideal for excavation contractors seeking an easy, affordable and accurate method for quickly estimating quantities and developing machine control models.

This latest version 10 release continues to enhance the SiteWorx/OS product; which, when initially released in 2007, was the first on-screen takeoff software for site excavation. With ten significant version enhancements over the years, the software continues to improve.

SiteWorx/OS is ideal for small 1-acre sites to the larger 100+ acre sites. Quantity surveyors will appreciate completing a 100-acre takeoff from an AutoCAD DWG file in less than 5 minutes with the SiteWorx/OS software. From Vector type PDF files, professionals can easily isolate layers, snap to contour lines and easily create GPS coordinates and elevations for site layout and machine control. There are many improvements added to this version 10 software including a rock report that clearly shows the location and depths of rock layers, user defined cross section placement, improved tools for editing takeoff objects and many other enhancements.

Related
Vertigraph Company Logo 10723506
Vertigraph, Inc.
June 18, 2007
Recommended
576778
CASE 580 Electric Vehicle Backhoe Loader Receives 2020 Good Design Award
CASE Construction Equipment is the recipient of the 2020 Good Design Award for Project Zeus: the world’s first electric backhoe, the CASE 580 EV.
January 13, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks and Maintain Compliance this Winter
The unique safety risks and regulatory challenges construction companies will face this winter due to COVID-19 and how technology can help mitigate the risks and ensure compliance.
January 11, 2021
Pm3
Preventative Maintenance: The Lifeblood of Any Equipment Rental Company
With help from mechanics, service managers, and a fully implemented preventative maintenance program, you can keep your fleet (and in turn, your business) running in top shape.
January 7, 2021
Latest
Adobe Stock 332576856
What is Concrete Testing Software & How Can It Help?
Four ways concrete testing software - or a construction materials testing platform - can make the concrete testing process easier and more accurate for concrete contractors.
January 13, 2021
DJI will begin deploying its Mavic 2 for commercial use in the first quarter of 2021.
DJI Mavic 2 to Begin Commercial Deployments in First Quarter 2021
DJI’s latest commercial drone will begin deployments around the world this quarter as operators receive their new assets.
January 12, 2021
161046488658992951
Aclaimant Artificial Intelligence Improves Construction Safety and Risk Management
Aclaimant Insights models construction risk, enabling organizations to actively manage safety through artificial intelligence and predictive analytics.
January 12, 2021
Fermata Energy is partnering with The Alliance Center in downtown Denver to reduce the nonprofit's carbon footprint
Fermata Installs Vehicle-to-Building System at Denver Facility
Fermata Energy's V2B System will work with The Alliance Center’s electric vehicle (EV), using energy stored in a Nissan LEAF battery to charge the building's energy system during peak demand times.
January 11, 2021
Dt Research Lt3 Xx Key Image 010621
DT Research Delivers Military Standard 360 Convertible Laptops with Antimicrobial Enclosures
Each laptop has an antimicrobial enclosure to inhibit the growth of microorganisms on the surface, as well as a 360° rotating display.
January 11, 2021
Most helmets and hard hats are designed to protect against linear impacts, which are direct jolts that travel in a straight line, typically from front to back. But more frequently, construction accident impacts occur with rotational motion.
Swedish Company MIPS Develops Safer Hard Hat
MIPS technology protects against brain injuries caused by rotational impact.
January 8, 2021
Gonzalo Option 1
IBUILT Names Gonzalo Gonzalez as New Chief Manufacturing Officer
iBUILT announced new Chief Manufacturing Officer Gonzalo Gonzalez, who will drive the manufacturing innovations in a product-based approach to constructing buildings, while nurturing and developing the on-site company culture.
January 8, 2021
Sinan Husic (left) and Robin Papp (right) study low-carbon footprint building materials at Carleton University in Canada.
Carleton Students Research Low-Carbon Concrete, Sustainable Building Materials
Carleton University students in Canada are continuing hand-on learning and researching building materials with a low carbon footprint.
January 8, 2021
Dsc 9103
AGC & SAGE Forecast COVID-19 to Shrink the 2021 Construction Market
Results of the 2021 Construction Outlook survey yield a forecast of declining demand for new construction projects, increasing project cancellations or delayed production and decreasing new hires
January 7, 2021
Milwaukee Tool One Key Asset Id Tags
Milwaukee Tool One-Key Asset ID Tags
Tags provide instant documentation as assets are transferred between jobsites and users.
January 7, 2021
Leica Geosystems I Con Field Software Version 6
Leica iCON Field Software Version 6.0
New version aligns construction layout and verification of just-constructed parts in a building project.
January 7, 2021
Komatsu D51 P Xi 24 I Mc2 0 V2
Komatsu intelligent Machine Control 2.0 Available on D51i-24 and D61i-24 Dozers
The company's intelligent Machine Control (iMC) 2.0 is now available to increase productivity on its D51i-24 and D61i-24 dozers.
January 7, 2021
Hcss Aerial
HCSS Aerial Drone-based Data Analytics Platform
Additional features make jobsite mapping and data visualization easier and more effective.
January 7, 2021
Flexiv, which develops and produces robotics for industry, has announced new funding.
Industrial Robotics Developer Flexiv Raises $100 Million in Funding
Flexiv has closed on more than $100 million in a Series B funding round with major investors.
January 7, 2021
Tata Steel has announced plans to produce a more environmentally-friendly rebar in India.
Tata Steel Leads Initiative to Produce 'Green' Rebar in India
Tata Steel has collaborated with CII Green Business Centre and relevant stakeholders in the India steel sector to develop GreenPro framework for steel rebars.
January 7, 2021
Katerra, a technology-enabled construction company, says its shareholders have approved a recapitalization of the business that will enable the company to stay in business.
Construction Tech Startup Katerra Receives $200 Million From Investor
Katerra escaped bankruptcy through an investment from investor SoftBank.
January 6, 2021
Decisiv Announces Collaboration with Navistar
Decisiv, Inc. collaborates with Navistar to provide the 30,000 fleet users of SRM with connectivity to all International Truck and IC Bus dealer locations across North America — providing customers a choice with open access to service communications.
January 6, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5fa95551edbce 1 5fb69e88e68b8
How Connecting Field Equipment to the Office With Technology can Save Time, Money
This GroundBreakers podcast episode talks about technology and how keeping the field connected to the office creates efficiencies, saving time and money.
January 6, 2021
Data Graph Phone Technology
How a VoIP Phone System Can Help Your Business
Contractors today face numerous challenges. Missing calls from clients, prospects or the public shouldn’t be one of them.
January 1, 2021
Elsight is a tech startup working to improve the operation of drones, which are increasingly being used on construction job sites.
Drone Startup Elsight Secures $8.3 Million in Funding for Research
Elsight has successfully completed a funding round that has secured $8.3M for the company to fuel its growth through the acceleration of sales and marketing activities as well further investment in ongoing product development.
January 6, 2021
EquipmentShare Opens Third Location in Southwest Houston
EquipmentShare announces third location opening, which offers next-generation equipment for rent, proprietary smart jobsite technology and service for its growing customer base in the southwest Houston area.
January 5, 2021
Boston Dynamics' robots boogie woogie in a new video.
Can You Mash Potato? Do the Twist? These Construction Robots Can
Boston Dynamics video shows off the flexibility, and fun, of its construction robots.
January 5, 2021
Kawasaki wheel loader.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Experiences Cyberattack
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced that it was subject to unauthorized access from outside the company.
January 4, 2021
Buildertrend has achieved 45% average year-over-year revenue growth since 2015. Today, the company serves more than 1 million users across over 100 countries.
Buildertrend Construction Software Startup Secures Investment
The investment will accelerate Buildertrend's growth trajectory through strategic acquisitions and drive expansion into adjacent offerings such as payments, data analytics and contractor services.
January 4, 2021