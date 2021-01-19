Nialli Joins Lean Construction Institute as Vendor Partner

Nialli Inc. announces that it has joined the Lean Construction Institute (LCI) as a vendor partner. LCI's focus is on improving the construction and design industries through lean approaches to project design and delivery.

January 19, 2021
Nialli Inc.
Nialli Inc., a visual collaboration company, announced that it has joined the Lean Construction Institute (LCI) as a vendor partner. This move aligns with the company’s recent release of Nialli Visual Planner, which is modelled after LCI’s Last Planner System (LPS) to support the digital transformation of lean methods.

Construction teams can collaborate in a big room environment on large touch displays such as the Nureva Wall, replicating the paper-based big wall experience with multiple people interacting simultaneously. Nialli Visual Planner can also be used by project stakeholders from any location, providing the flexibility of having any combination of co-located and remote participants during planning sessions.  

The LCI organization has over 200 corporate members, with a focus on improving the construction and design industries through lean approaches to project design and delivery. Lean methodologies produce significant process improvements — with dramatically reduced waste that enhance owner value on complex projects. Nialli Visual Planner accelerates these methodologies and simplifies the digital transformation of lean construction processes. It digitally transforms LPS from start to finish, eliminating the need for paper sticky notes and printouts. Nialli Visual Planner also integrates tools used by construction professionals for reporting and analytics.

“We are very excited to become a member of the LCI community,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nialli’s CEO. “We hope to both learn from and contribute to the community through active engagement.”

