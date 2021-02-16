Egnyte Cloud-based Platform Helps Construction and Engineering Firms Boost Project Efficiencies

Construction and engineering (C&E) firms have historically ranked among some of the least digitized businesses, yet representative a more than $500 billion opportunity for productivity improvement in the U.S. alone, notes Ronen Vengosh, VP of Construction and Engineering at Egnyte, a provider of cloud content collaboration and governance. “However, COVID-19 has unleashed a great acceleration in digital transformation across all sectors,” he states, “and with so much to gain and so much at stake, the speed of transformation among C&E firms over the past few months has been nothing short of breathtaking.”

To accelerate the resulting gains in productivity, the company released Egnyte for Construction and Engineering, a new platform to help C&E firms increase project efficiencies while enabling a variety of cloud-first processes and experiences for clients, partners and employees. The platform is designed to enable C&E companies to:

Minimize costly delays on the jobsite, using file caching to maintain connectivity to critical digital documents even in low (or no) bandwidth environments;

Enable a seamless experience on mobile clients (phones and tablets) for easy access to drawings, punch lists, quality, safety and other critical documentation while right at the workforce of a complex jobsite;

Provide seamless, secure access to large files (e.g., Revit, AutoCAD, VR/AR) for remote employees, clients, subtrades and partners;

Mitigate risk by securing and monitoring valuable and sensitive content in real time, and ensuring relevant document retention and deletion obligations are met, across projects, regions and cloud apps.

Egnyte for Construction and Engineering also provides teams with one unified document library across an expansive group of the industry’s leading digital applications, including Procore, Bluebeam, and Smartvid.io, as well as horizontal productivity tools such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Slack.

According to David Pratt, director of corporate & operational technology at Robins & Morton, a leading specialist builder of new hospitals and healthcare facilities, Egnyte’s integrations with the company’s existing application stack is critical to the success of its projects. "Robins & Morton has reduced the challenges we had in the field with accessing and creating large files, as well as storing and archiving project documentation by integrating our existing apps with Egnyte,” says Pratt. “This supports our team’s ability to efficiently plan and execute projects.”

One of the critical software integrations leveraged by Robins & Morton is between Egnyte and Procore, a provider of construction management software. According to Pratt, Egnyte’s seamless integration with Procore means Robins & Morton has been able to tie its cloud storage and project management platforms together to make everyone’s life easier.

“The partnership between Procore and Egnyte allows our mutual customers to easily access project files regardless of location and file size, eliminate double entry, and leverage extended functionality in Egnyte. The real-time sync between Egnyte and Procore is also a significant step forward when it comes to connecting everyone in construction,” states Kris Lengieza, senior director of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Procore.

Egnyte's integration with Bluebeam, a developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction professionals worldwide, allows for customers to securely communicate and markup documents and drawings in real time from anywhere in the world.

"By leveraging the power of connected systems and open standards, teams can stay on the same page, and keep projects moving forward,” says Andrew Gaer, Bluebeam director of technical account management. “Integrations like the one shared between Bluebeam Revu and Egnyte are more than just simple connections, they allow for the systems to complement each other, drive efficiencies, reduce risk and improve outcomes, no matter where you work or what project phase you’re in.”