Egnyte Cloud-based Platform Helps Construction and Engineering Firms Boost Project Efficiencies

Egnyte for Construction and Engineering is designed to maximize productivity and security of construction, engineering and design-build firms both on site and off.

February 16, 2021
Egnyte Inc.
Industry Platform Image 1
Egnyte
Egnyte company logo 5589852282bcd

Construction and engineering (C&E) firms have historically ranked among some of the least digitized businesses, yet representative a more than $500 billion opportunity for productivity improvement in the U.S. alone, notes Ronen Vengosh, VP of Construction and Engineering at Egnyte, a provider of cloud content collaboration and governance. “However, COVID-19 has unleashed a great acceleration in digital transformation across all sectors,” he states, “and with so much to gain and so much at stake, the speed of transformation among C&E firms over the past few months has been nothing short of breathtaking.”

To accelerate the resulting gains in productivity, the company released Egnyte for Construction and Engineering, a new platform to help C&E firms increase project efficiencies while enabling a variety of cloud-first processes and experiences for clients, partners and employees. The platform is designed to enable C&E companies to:

  • Minimize costly delays on the jobsite, using file caching to maintain connectivity to critical digital documents even in low (or no) bandwidth environments;
  • Enable a seamless experience on mobile clients (phones and tablets) for easy access to drawings, punch lists, quality, safety and other critical documentation while right at the workforce of a complex jobsite; 
  • Provide seamless, secure access to large files (e.g., Revit, AutoCAD, VR/AR) for remote employees, clients, subtrades and partners;
  • Mitigate risk by securing and monitoring valuable and sensitive content in real time, and ensuring relevant document retention and deletion obligations are met, across projects, regions and cloud apps.

Egnyte for Construction and Engineering also provides teams with one unified document library across an expansive group of the industry’s leading digital applications, including Procore, Bluebeam, and Smartvid.io, as well as horizontal productivity tools such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Slack.

According to David Pratt, director of corporate & operational technology at Robins & Morton, a leading specialist builder of new hospitals and healthcare facilities, Egnyte’s integrations with the company’s existing application stack is critical to the success of its projects. "Robins & Morton has reduced the challenges we had in the field with accessing and creating large files, as well as storing and archiving project documentation by integrating our existing apps with Egnyte,” says Pratt. “This supports our team’s ability to efficiently plan and execute projects.”

One of the critical software integrations leveraged by Robins & Morton is between Egnyte and Procore, a provider of construction management software. According to Pratt, Egnyte’s seamless integration with Procore means Robins & Morton has been able to tie its cloud storage and project management platforms together to make everyone’s life easier.

“The partnership between Procore and Egnyte allows our mutual customers to easily access project files regardless of location and file size, eliminate double entry, and leverage extended functionality in Egnyte. The real-time sync between Egnyte and Procore is also a significant step forward when it comes to connecting everyone in construction,” states Kris Lengieza, senior director of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Procore.

Egnyte's integration with Bluebeam, a developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction professionals worldwide, allows for customers to securely communicate and markup documents and drawings in real time from anywhere in the world. 

"By leveraging the power of connected systems and open standards, teams can stay on the same page, and keep projects moving forward,” says Andrew Gaer, Bluebeam director of technical account management. “Integrations like the one shared between Bluebeam Revu and Egnyte are more than just simple connections, they allow for the systems to complement each other, drive efficiencies, reduce risk and improve outcomes, no matter where you work or what project phase you’re in.”

Recommended
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
Serious Labs Talks VR, Training, and Jobsite Readiness
Serious Labs explains how they increase learning engagement using VR technologies, their latest partnership with IPAF, and how COVID has affected training.
February 16, 2021
Digging Deeper 5f2c713ad53b7
Pandemic Impacts Driver and Operator Training
Drivers and operators remain in short supply, even with high unemployment levels due to the pandemic.
February 15, 2021
Getty Images 511199578
Coronavirus Pandemic Accelerates Construction’s Opioid Addiction Problem
The COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption to daily life hit those with substance-use disorder hard, with deaths by opioid and methamphetamine overdoses increasing 38% and 35%. Construction is among three industries with the most abuse of the drugs
February 15, 2021
Latest
Mike Ford Truck Tread App
How to Implement Paperless Technology with Tread
Fleet management software helps contractors improve efficiency and productivity
February 15, 2021
Strong Arm Logo
Aclaimant and StrongArm Technologies Partner on Next Evolution of COVID-19 Risk Management
Partnership combines Aclaimant's safety and risk management tools with StrongArm's wearable product to keep frontline workers safe amid the ongoing pandemic.
February 12, 2021
The goal of the fully integrated virtual approach is to protect valuable construction assets from theft without unnecessary staffing, excess equipment or complexity.
Unlock the Cost-saving Potential of Integrating All Aspects of Construction Fleet Security
Construction fleet physical security integration combines video surveillance, access control and IT tailored to specific construction fleet needs and at much lower costs.
February 12, 2021
Autodesk News
Autodesk Build for Construction Project Collaboration Now Available Globally
New construction project and field collaboration software connects data, workflows and teams to maximize collaboration and drive better business
February 11, 2021
Crosby 2
The Crosby Group Invests in Verton Technologies
The Crosby Group announced an investment in Verton Technologies, which helps increase the pace of innovation to remove the need of human held tag lines in lifting applications.
February 11, 2021
Nisb Logo
National BIM Program Is Topic of Building Industry Executive Roundtable
Industry leaders convened to discuss the need for a National Building Information Management Program to advance collaboration and innovation in the building industry.
February 11, 2021
Purdue University researchers are testing a construction robotic system that uses computer vision sensing technology to work in a construction setting.
Purdue Construction Robots Can Match Building Materials to BIM
Computer vision algorithms for the project allow a robotic system to sense building elements and match them to BIM data in a variety of environments and keep track of obstacles or safety hazards in the system's operational context
February 11, 2021
Hyundai Motor Group, Coventry City Council and the United Kingdom government are partnering with Urban Air Port to launch what will be called Urban Air Port Air-One, a hub for future eVTOL vehicles and autonomous delivery drones, to demonstrate the potential of urban air mobility at zero-emissions sites.
What's Next: Drone Airports
An airport is under construction in Coventry, England that will serve drones and other electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.
February 11, 2021
Digitizing workforce management will help construction companies recognize impressive benefits including reduction in labor costs.
7 Ways Construction Can Leverage the Power of Big Data
Today’s real-time collaborative technologies are mining large data repositories to get game-changing benefits from keeping all project decision makers on the same page
February 10, 2021
Marketplace Two Phones
Soil Connect Expands Sales Team Following Successful Seed Funding Round
February 10, 2021
Hs2 200114 Birmingham Curzon Street Station View 19 1122x624
MEWP Virtual Reality Simulator Reduces Safety Concerns Before UK's Largest Environmental Project
Serious Labs and Align JV provide a mobile elevating work platform operator training simulator to improve training, safety and efficiency for the UK’s largest environmental project, the HS2 Rail Line — designed to align with a low carbon transport future.
February 10, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
New Technology Feature Will Enhance Grading Efficiency & Cut Costs by 10%
Hear about TraceAir’s construction site development platform, as well as GradeIt, a new feature in development that is intended to provide strategies to help grading contractors increase grading efficiency, and reduce costs, by at least 10%.
February 10, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
Drone data company DroneDeploy has raised $50 million in investor funding.
DroneDeploy Raises $50 Million, Expands Into Europe, Updates Tech
California-based DroneDeploy gets a cash infusion to expand its business.
February 9, 2021
Soil Connect 5fc7b0d93d414
Soil Connect Marketplace
Digital platform connects those who have soil with those who need it.
February 8, 2021
117097788 168328498093999 6341075966742943697 N
When is the Best Time to Implement Fleet Telematics?
Many companies turn to telematics when it’s too late before they realize there’s technology that can solve the issue they’ve run into. Get the system implemented early and avert the crisis in the first place.
February 8, 2021
DJM Design, CAD, & Coordination, a BIM and drafting firm, has launched its on-demand sheet metal shop drawing services.
DJM Launches New On-Demand Shop Drawing Services
DJM Design, CAD, & Coordination has launched on-demand sheet metal shop drawing services.
February 6, 2021
Pro Vigil Product Shot
Pro-Vigil Remote Video Monitoring Service
February 5, 2021
Exosuits aid in lifting, bending and reaching.
Exoskeletons Move From Science Fiction to Reality to Aid Worker Safety
Exosuits and exoskeletons are helping to combat worker fatigue, strain and other risks that lead to musculoskeletal disorders.
February 5, 2021
Teleo is one of four construction tech startups John Deere has added to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program.
Deere Adds Companies to Its 2021 Startup Collaborator program
John Deere has added four companies to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program. These startups are Nori, NVision Ag, Scanit, and Teleo.
February 5, 2021
Ashish Headshot
Deskless Workers Need Deskless Equipment
Deskless workers have been performing their jobs with devices, software and other technology designed for office-based employees. This is an opportunity for rental companies to address the technology gap and provide deskless workers with deskless tech.
February 4, 2021
Part3 Ui
Part3 Collaborative Construction Workflow Platform
Part3, a cloud-native platform with collaborative workflows and data-rich insights, allows architects and engineers to manage construction contract administration collaboratively, unifying consultant teams.
February 4, 2021
Civil Image Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform For Asphalt Pavers 3 D Screenshot 2
Watch How Trimble's Roadworks 3D Asphalt Paving System Works
Trimble Roadworks is a highly accurate, automatic 3D screed control system that can help minimize asphalt usage, reduce waste and overruns, and finish projects on time and under budget.
February 4, 2021
Traceair Site Estimating Tool 5e39adf4227fb
TraceAir Site Work Estimating Tool
Tool for grading contractors helps users run takeoffs faster and more accurately, bid on more jobs and seamlessly pass bids won to the field teams for execution.
January 4, 2021