Dodge Data & Analytics Selects Reltio Enterprise 360 to Build New Construction Data Services

Strategic collaboration drives flexibility and scalability to harness, aggregate and analyze data from thousands of public and private sources.

March 5, 2021
Dodge Data & Analytics
Dodge Data And Analytics Logo 5474a154bf424

Dodge Data & Analytics, a leading provider of commercial construction project data, market forecasting and analytics services and workflow integration solutions for the construction industry, announced it has selected Reltio Enterprise 360 as a key component of its data platform, which drives the company’s suite of research, planning and bidding solutions.

As part of this new partnership:

  • Dodge Data & Analytics will harness the scalability and flexibility of Reltio’s multi-domain master data management (MDM) software as a service (SaaS) platform to aggregate data from tens of thousands of public and private sources to create complete and accurate master records.
  • Built on the proven, cloud-native its Connected Data Platform, Reltio Enterprise 360 will replace an on-premises legacy system and support Dodge in meeting the mission-critical requirements for providing complete, accurate, timely, reliable data from multiple sources.
  • Reltio Enterprise 360 will consolidate, reconcile and serve as the single source of master data for Dodge Data & Analytics’ portfolio of information and analytics products and services for all commercial construction market participants, along with its sales and marketing programs.
  • Reltio’s SaaS platform, big data performance, Connected Graph technology and capabilities complement Dodge’s cloud-only strategy.
  • Reltio will power new and enhanced solutions that provide expanded data elements, personalization, CRM integration and in-app digital commerce for Dodge.
  • Reltio Enterprise 360 will also enable Dodge Data & Analytics to utilize graph database technology to link companies, contacts, projects, and products in ways that unlock unparalleled benefits for commercial construction market participants

The arrangement positions Dodge Data & Analytics to increase visibility across the construction industry supply chain and uncover opportunities throughout North America.

“Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors and service providers have and continue to depend on Dodge Data & Analytics to provide construction industry data, relationships, and resources to identify opportunities and grow their revenue. Continually expanding and improving that data is how we have maintained our market leadership for 125+ years, and by investing in best-in-class technology like Reltio’s platform, we are able to further fuel customer growth and success," stated Keith Davies, CTO, Dodge Data & Analytics. "Reltio has consistently demonstrated the superiority of Enterprise 360 for multi-domain master data management in a stringent and competitive evaluation, and its Connected Data Platform excelled in tests of data volumes, velocity and veracity.”

“Dodge Data & Analytics exemplifies the modern, data-driven enterprise which has fully embraced cloud and big data architecture," Manish Sood, CTO and founder of Reltio, commented. "Under the leadership of CTO Keith Davies, Dodge is using Reltio Connected Data Platform – the only MDM SaaS platform with a long-term, proven track record of mastering and managing billions of profiles – to enhance existing services, launch new offerings, and optimize internal operations.”

Recommended
Cu 03042021
This Week's 10 Hottest Construction Stories: New Rules Open PPP Payoff to the Smallest Businesses
Why the most-read construction stories include how to troubleshoot concrete cracks, 9-day continuous concrete pour slipforming grain silos, where surface transportation funding stands, six factors when adding drones to your construction business
March 5, 2021
Cnt 03042021
Construction News Tracker: Arctic Blast from Texas to Maine Drives Fuel Prices Skyward
All construction material prices increased during January for the first time since 2018, NAHB measured a 14.5% increase in new home construction permits in 2020, PCA forecasts 2021 regional cement consumption to be led by a 3% increase in the South
March 4, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
Point of Rental's What to Take (and Leave Behind) From 2020
Point of Rental shares lessons from 2020, what will continue (and change) in 2021, and about the technology available to help businesses tackle touchless processes, like renting via smart lockers.
March 2, 2021
Latest
Seebo, which produces AI process based software to predict losses in manufacturing, has attracted investor funding.
Cement Software Company Announces $24 Million Funding Round
Seebo, which produces AI process based software to predict losses in manufacturing, has attracted investor funding.
March 4, 2021
Case Introduces Factory Fit Machine Control For Dozers 580334
Factory-fit Machine Control Now Available for Case M-Series Dozers
Available on CASE 750M through 2050M dozers, factory-fit machine control simplifies ordering and acquisition and streamlines installation.
March 3, 2021
While largely foreign to most contractors in the early stages of the pandemic, platforms such as Zoom soon enabled companies to maintain critical face-to-face interactions.
Will Construction’s High-Tech Embrace Continue Post-pandemic?
Construction has seen a surging acceptance of various forms of technology during the COVID-19 pandemic. But will it continue once the crisis is over?
March 3, 2021
D&G Machinery launched the first 5G+ 'Industrial Internet' asphalt mixing plant in China which will allow for remote operation of the plant from over 500 miles away.
Asphalt Plants Enter 5G Connectivity Realm
D&G Machinery launched the first 5G+ "Industrial Internet" asphalt mixing plant in China which will allow for remote operation of the plant from over 500 miles away.
March 3, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
How Photo-based Inspections Can Enable More Successful Public Infrastructure Projects
Learn how photo-based inspection technology can be used on public infrastructure projects to capture project data, encourage greater collaboration, resolve problem areas – and ultimately ensure successful, on-time project completion.
March 3, 2021
Epson Moverio BT-40 and BT-40S augmented reality (AR) smart glasses
Next-Gen Epson AR Smart Glasses Improve Field of View, Resolution, Comfort
Augmented-reality glasses use Si-OLED technology to expand field of view with full HD 1080p display resolution, high contrast in addition to improved connectivity and adjustability of fit
March 2, 2021
Drone Construction Zephyr P Adobe Stock 212916800 (3)
Six Factors to Consider When Adding Drones to Your Construction Business
Tech experts hash out the top considerations for construction companies wanting to add unmanned aerial vehicles to their business plan.
February 24, 2021
Cp Ad Tech Implementation
A Surefire Plan to Nail Your Next Technology Implementation
Workforce-management technology that simplifies field data collection improves the profitability of decisions made from the data with an investment of methodical implementation planning
February 26, 2021
FCP readers were most interested in reading about HeroWear's exosuit in February 2021.
February's Most Read Construction Tech Stories
There was no end to contech news in February 2021. Read about what's happening in construction with drones, apps, 3D printing and more.
March 2, 2021
The more than 710,000-sq.-ft. “innovation zone” at the Customer Center in Eskilstuna, Sweden, will include a secure track for full-electric, automated and teleoperated machines with charging infrastructures and 5G connectivity, a control and training room building, a spectator stand and training area for the Volvo Co-Pilot assist functions.
Volvo CE Shows Commitment to Customers and Technology with Investments in Research and Training
Volvo Construction Equipment is building a test and demonstration area for electric autonomous transport solutions in Sweden, plus announces a $4.3 million training center in the U.S.
March 1, 2021
Learning on the job is not only costly but potentially dangerous to personnel, equipment and the site itself. With virtual training, mistakes are not harmful, but simply part of a learning process.
Never a Better Time for Virtual Training
Virtual training, often with simulators, has enabled working construction workers, as well as those preparing to enter the field, to continue growing their skills without worrying about social distancing and masks to guard against spreading COVID-19.
February 26, 2021
Head Light
Louisiana Department of Transportation Sees Productivity Jump 28% with Photo-based Inspection Technology
The agency’s integration of technology also supported 1.1 million cubic yards of efficient debris cleanup following Hurricane Laura .
February 26, 2021
34o4f7w8 320
GradeIt! Addition to TraceAir Platform Will Help Grading Contractors Cut Costs by 10%
TraceAir's Maria Khokhlova shares insight on the company’s core platform for accelerating construction site development using drone-captured data, as well as demos a new feature in development that could substantially reduce grading costs.
February 26, 2021
In December, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced new rules are scheduled to go into effect for drone operation. Those rules apply to flying at night, operations over people and remote identification (RID) of drones.
Drone Pros Clarify New FAA Rules
Drone experts at Kansas State Polytechnic hosted a drone webinar on Feb. 25, clarifying upcoming rule changes.
February 25, 2021
From data collection and mapping to safety and environmental monitoring, today’s drones fly all types of missions on the jobsite.
5 Ways Drones Bring Value on Construction and Engineering Projects
If your engineering, construction or architectural firm is evaluating drone adoption or expansion, here are some of the top value factors to consider.
February 25, 2021
Thornton Thomasetti's CORE Asterisk program.
Thornton Tomasetti, TestFit Partner on Data-Sharing Software
Structural engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti and software developer TestFit created an API that merges a design platform with a structural engineering tool.
February 24, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
RE2 Robotics Transitions Autonomous Technology From Military to Construction Applications
This "add-on" autonomous equipment technology, currently being tested in military applications, offers opportunities to enhance safety and efficiency on construction sites, as well as help address the operator skills gap.
February 24, 2021
Contractors need to digitize the communication and workflow between the office and field with technology to create a fluid line of communication and information among the team.
Six Technologies, Tools & Workflows Giving Contractors an Edge in 2021
With BIM and IoT now commonplace, construction companies need to bolster themselves with proven solutions to help ensure projects are completed correctly, on time, and on budget.
February 22, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 23 140525
Theo Build Announces New Construction Payment Management System Coming Soon
Theo Build announced that the official launch of its new construction payment management software is expected to be in early Spring of 2021, featuring automated invoicing and compliance processes.
February 23, 2021
Autodesk News
Autodesk Build Project and Field Management Solution
Provides construction teams with a single solution for project management, quality, safety, cost and closeout by connecting data, workflows and teams in one highly-configurable environment.
February 23, 2021
Computer vision technology helps track job site data and progress.
How Digitization, AI Provide Control on Construction Sites
BIM enables control room-type management of projects through 3D modeling, artificial intelligence and scheduling.
February 20, 2021
Truce Software Us Driver
TRUCE Software Contextual Mobile Device Management Platform
February 19, 2021
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union recently unveiled the façade of its new branch, which incorporated 3D printed materials.
3D Printed Building Façade Reportedly First Ever
A credit union in Tennesse partnered with Branch Technology to create the first-ever 3D printed building façade.
February 19, 2021
The machine delivered to Brad-Pave is a generation 8 R 934 crawler excavator with Leica 3D passive system, which will be updated with a semi-automatic system featuring an automatic inclination/rotation function.
First Liebherr Excavator with Factory Fitted Leica Machine Control Delivered to UK Contractor
A Liebherr R 934 crawler excavator equipped with the Leica 3D semi-automatic 3D machine control was delivered to civil construction firm Brad-Pave.
February 18, 2021