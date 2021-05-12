Tenna Allows Contractors to Optimize and Share Equipment Data Through Procore Integration

Tenna integrates its own technology with Procore, a construction management software provider, to provide contractors the ability to optimize and share equipment data across their project operation systems.

May 12, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Tenna
Adobe Stock 144691515
©metamorworks - adobe.stock
Tenna Logo Color 150 R 24

Tenna and Procore began the next phase of their multi-faceted initiative to revolutionize equipment fleet operations with integrating their two individual products. The current phase will allow for contractors to optimize and share equipment data across their project operation systems, a step further than the prior phase. That phase consisted of allowing Procore users access to the Tenna platform.

“The Tenna integration for Procore enhances collaboration between project stakeholders and gives greater visibility into equipment usage and productivity,” said Doug Gibson, Business Development Manager at Procore.

The current phase allows for users to engage in a function that is currently not available anywhere else in the industry. The function enables contractors to centralize their key operational data and workflows — making the the digitalized date more accurate, reliable and efficient between systems.

Per Tenna PR:

  • The next phase of the integration allows for Tenna's project site information, such as location, utilization and the assignee, to flow directly to the Procore Daily Log tool.
  • Other benefits of the integration include, reducing redundancy and manual entry of information, and improved communications across the business.
  • In general, the integration between two software platforms that are currently being used throughout the industry brings efficiencies to users due to the combination of data in one centralized location.

Information provided by Tenna and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

