Trimble Connect Collaboration Platform Hits 10 Million User Milestone

Recent Uptick in Adoption Driven by the Growing Need for Collaboration as Businesses Adapt to Remote Working.

June 3, 2020
Trimble

Trimble announces that its Trimble Connect cloud-based collaboration platform has surpassed 10 million users. In response to COVID-19, distributed working has intensified the need for teams to share information and collaborate remotely, leading 1.2 million users to join Trimble Connect in March and April alone. To date, Trimble Connect has hosted more than 80,000 design and construction projects, making it possible for people to collaborate and work together from anywhere in the world.

Trimble Connect is an open collaboration platform for design and construction that connects project stakeholders with the data they need to inform decisions and improve team efficiency. Project stakeholders can share, review, coordinate and comment on data-rich constructible models, schedules and critical project information in real time—reducing costly miscommunication and improving coordination to keep projects on time and on budget.

In addition to adding new users, the activity on Trimble Connect has shown a considerable increase in collaboration for businesses in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The number of invitations to collaborate on projects increased 58 percent in April over the previous month, indicating that users are adjusting to new remote and distributed working dynamics and enabling teams to stay resilient, despite interruptions to their traditional daily routines.

“This is an exciting milestone for Trimble Connect,” says Ray Bagley, business area director for Trimble Connect. “Businesses in the AEC industry need an open, common data environment that allows project stakeholders to unlock the real value of building information modeling (BIM), civil construction and geospatial data. The increased adoption of Trimble Connect in recent months shows us that businesses need reliable, open collaboration more than ever before."

Trimble Connect’s open API enables data-flow to and from a variety of applications and allows users to customize workflows by integrating with existing enterprise solutions. Users can access project files stored on Trimble Connect directly through a wide range of solutions, including Tekla Structures software, Trimble Access field software, Trimble FieldLink layout software, SketchUp 3D modeling software and ProjectSight construction management software as well as third-party applications.

Trimble Connect is available online in a range of flexible plans including the Personal (free), Business and Business Premium for enterprise deployments. For more information, visit:  connect.trimble.com.

