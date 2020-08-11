6 Ways to Market Your Construction Business During COVID

Struggling to market your business effectively during COVID-19? This eBook give examples about what has been working for GCs across the US.

August 11, 2020
RedTeam Software
Annotation 2020 08 11 135946
Redteam

RedTeam software – a collaboration platform for general contractors – recently released a white paper with specific tactics for construction professionals to utilize when marketing their business.

Now, more than ever, construction companies need to be thinking about optimizing their business in order to stay focused on growth and tackle whatever lays ahead. By building an effective marketing narrative, construction companies can revamp their presence in the market through strategic tactics specifically designed for the construction industry.

Click here to access this free eBook.

Recommended
Engine Oil I Stock 000046089256 Double
Your Lube Room Should Include These Essentials
Whether your reorganizing your existing lube room or creating a new one, make sure you include these eight essential items on your shelves.
August 1, 2020
No matter your situation, look today to move your next vice president to a greater level of responsibility and accountability. The effort will benefit both the new vice president and just about everyone else with whom they come into contact!
The Making of a Leader: The Construction Vice President
The role of construction vice president has expanded to take on more-specific responsibilities, demanding an individual who is more skilled and schooled in ways to grow the company
February 27, 2017
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Sponsored
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
July 7, 2020
Latest
Screen Shot 2020 01 20 At 11 46 57 Am
Why it Took a Global Health Crisis to Empower us to Make the Future Safer for Everyone
The coronavirus has cast a long shadow over the world, but amid the uncertainty, we are learning new methods to do business, re-evaluating the old ways of working, and uncovering new opportunities and smarter ways to be safe and effective.
August 5, 2020
Pexels Karolina Grabowska 4386476
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Excludes Funding for State DOTs
State departments of transportation across the country need an “immediate infusion” of at least $37 billion to prevent disruptions to planned transportation projects and keep workers employed but the Senate HEALS Act excludes funding for infrastructure
August 3, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 06 165205 5eb3319ee6c96 5ed018d17b0eb 5eeb719ab2fcf 5f072930a2e34
[TRANSPORTATION CHAIN] Challenges and Opportunities to Rebuild the Workforce During and Post-Pandemic
COVID-19 has generated more and new challenges yet also offers opportunities to rebuild the workforce and its skills. This episode examines both aspects, as well as the growing role technology will play in workforce development.
August 3, 2020
Grayscale Photo Of Road Closed 3907990
Construction Project Cancellations Sweeping the Nation as Coronavirus Intensifies Funding Shortfalls
Fourteen states and 19 local authorities have delayed or canceled road, transit and airport projects worth $8.58 billion, according to a report by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.
July 27, 2020
Meeting Gettyimages 516176306
5 Reasons Company Leaders Resist Needed Change – Even During This Crisis
Members of an organization often are keenly aware that something needs to be done; but management does not act, and the cost of inertia can be high.
July 27, 2020
Artist&apos;s rendition of the Montage Residences Big Sky scheduled to open in 2021 in Montana&apos;s Spanish Peaks Mountain Club.
116 Workers at Montana Construction Site Test Positive for Coronavirus
All of those who tested positive for COVID-19 on Suffolk Construction’s resort project, Montage Big Sky, are asymptomatic and the company continues voluntary testing
July 30, 2020
Guilherme Cunha 0 Z Ot Nz Dvu Zg Unsplash
Everyday Tips to Safely Get Back to Work on Construction Sites
Medical expert offers tips to help construction sites work safely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
July 30, 2020
The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry&rsquo;s Safety and Health Codes Board voted to approve an emergency temporary standard on infectious disease prevention in response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Virginia Enacts First State COVID-19 Emergency Workplace Safety Standard
Oregon moves toward writing a similar enforceable safety standard and Washington takes a different approach to regulating COVID-19 safety on the job
July 29, 2020
Ihs Markit
Engineering and Construction Costs Decline Again After Brief June Reprieve
Labor prices moved back into negative territory after briefly jumping above the neutral mark in June as new projects and investments are delayed
July 29, 2020
Marcum
Marcum Survey Measures Change in Contractor Priorities Wrought by Pandemic
Accountant and advisor to the industry’s first national contractor survey was in the field when the coronavirus came to the US, offering a comparison of how contractors were planning before and after
July 23, 2020
Challenges
Amid Pandemic Challenges, Doosan Bobcat Focuses on Continual Safety Improvements and Business Continuity
Overcoming these challenges depend upon how adversity is viewed – either as a threat to overcome, or as an opportunity to improve and advance.
July 23, 2020
So Fi me
16 New Cases Brings SoFi Stadium’s COVID-19 Construction-Worker Infections to 49
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health opens an investigation into COVID-19 cases on the Turner-AECOM Hunt site
July 22, 2020
Metro Areas 0720
COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc on U.S. Building Markets in First Half of 2020
Commercial and multifamily starts slid 21% in the top 10 metro areas and only one metro area posted an increase
July 22, 2020
Excavators 391143 1920
Mitigating Risk During Uncertain Times
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction firms grapple with increased risk both on the jobsite and in the office.
July 21, 2020
Annotation 2020 07 21 162656
TruckIt CEO Shares E-ticketing’s Added Benefits During the COVID-19 Pandemic
E-ticketing can take the place of paper-based systems for managing material delivery and logistics, enhancing driver safety during COVID-19 in the process.
July 21, 2020
Face Socks 20percent First Order
TireSocks Inc. Launches FaceSocks
The driving force behind the development was to help the construction industry meet jobsite requirements for face coverings.
July 21, 2020
June2020 Us Housing Starts Permits
US Housing Starts Soar in June but Covid Resurgence Threatens Progress
Total construction starts year to date are just above the same period in 2019, but single-family starts lag last year’s pace despite unprecedented low interest rates and a storm looms for multifamily building
July 17, 2020
Van Big Block 40 Hp Efi Etc V 5f16047cbd77c
Briggs & Stratton Enters Into Sale Agreement, Initiates Voluntary Chapter 11 Reorganization
As part of the Chapter 11 filing, Briggs & Stratton Corporation announced it has entered into a definitive stock and asset purchase agreement with KPS Capital Partners, LP.
July 20, 2020
Ritchie Bros Bobcat2019 5f15e9932bb6f
Ritchie Bros. Battles COVID-19 with $187,500 in Donations to Food Banks Around the World
Auctioneer's donations include $85,000 to U.S. food banks and $67,500 to Canadian food banks, as the massive economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic elevates need.
July 20, 2020
Safe Site Checkin Confirm
Safe Site Check In Technology Keeps 67 Construction Sites Open While Curbing Spread of COVID-19
Premier Structures and Peacock Construction rely on touchless app for employee and job site health, safety, compliance, and cost savings
July 20, 2020
Heat Exhaustion
Top 10 Stories Contractors Read This Week
Presidential candidates’ infrastructure plans duke it out with advice on staying cool on projects, precast innovation, overcoming COVID-19 risk on site, time lapse video of Raiders Allegiant Stadium and more
July 17, 2020
Find the interactive version of this map, where cursoring over a state shows that state&apos;s data, at coronavirus.org
Fauci Outlines Simple Ways All US Businesses Can Help Defeat COVID-19
A leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force details the pandemic’s status and prescribes personal and societal responsibilities citizens and businesses share in returning the economy to normalcy
July 17, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
A team from KIOTI Tractor visited UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina, to donate 10,000 N-95 masks as well as a K9 2440 utility vehicle. Pictured from left to right: Anna Dixon, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Peter Kim, president and CEO, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Sylvia Hackett, vice president, REX Healthcare Foundation; Andrew Zukowski, CFO, UNC REX Healthcare; Anna Kim, COO, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Wade Barnes, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; and Nicole Longmire, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.
KIOTI Tractor Donates 10,000 N-95 Masks, K9 UTV to UNC REX Healthcare
The mask initiative was introduced by the executive team of KIOTI Tractor, fully supported by employees, and matched by the company.
July 14, 2020