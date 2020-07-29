Virginia Enacts First State COVID-19 Emergency Workplace Safety Standard

Oregon moves toward writing a similar enforceable safety standard and Washington takes a different approach to regulating COVID-19 safety on the job

July 29, 2020
Larry Stewart

The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Safety and Health Codes Board voted to approve an emergency temporary standard on infectious disease prevention in response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. These temporary enforceable regulations will remain in effect for six months and can be made permanent through the process defined in state law.

Lexology.com reports that Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been holding stakeholder meetings to develop its own, similar emergency standard. The Washington Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in a simpler manner, by amending the state’s emergency rule (WAC 296-800-14035 in Chapter 296-800 WAC) related to prohibited business activities. This amendment creates a trigger for L&I enforcement where employers violate prohibitions or restrictions on business operation.

Virginia’s new safety rules are written to protect workers by mandating appropriate personal protective equipment, sanitation, social distancing, infectious disease preparedness and response plans, record keeping, training, and hazard communications in workplaces across the Commonwealth.

“Workers should not have to sacrifice their health and safety to earn a living, especially during an ongoing global pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “In the face of federal inaction, Virginia has stepped up to protect workers from COVID-19, creating the nation’s first enforceable workplace safety requirements. Keeping Virginians safe at work is not only a critical part of stopping the spread of this virus, it’s key to our economic recovery and it’s the right thing to do.”

Newly adopted standards require all employers to mandate social distancing measures and face coverings for employees in customer-facing positions and when social distancing is not possible, provide frequent access to hand washing or hand sanitizer, and regularly clean high-contact surfaces. In addition, new standards require all employees be notified within 24 hours if a coworker tests positive for the virus. Employees who are known or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 cannot return to work for 10 days or until they receive two consecutive negative tests.

 “As a top state for workforce development, it should be no surprise that Virginia is also the first in the nation to establish such a robust set of emergency workplace safety regulations,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “Our workers are our greatest asset, and I am confident that these temporary standards will provide Virginians with the peace of mind they need to return to work and fuel the Commonwealth’s economic recovery.”

“The Commonwealth’s new emergency workplace safety standards are a powerful tool in our toolbox for keeping Virginia workers safe and protected throughout this pandemic,” said C. Ray Davenport, Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry. “Many employers have already enacted these evidence-based practices, and we are committed to working collaboratively with those who have not to ensure they are in compliance with the new emergency temporary standard.”

The emergency temporary standards, infectious disease preparedness and response plan templates, and training guidance will be posted on the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry website at doli.virginia.gov. Workers who feel unsafe in their workplace can file a formal complaint with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration here.

Recommended
Ihs Markit
Engineering and Construction Costs Decline Again After Brief June Reprieve
Labor prices moved back into negative territory after briefly jumping above the neutral mark in June as new projects and investments are delayed
July 29, 2020
20190111 135452
Putting Your Risk Assessment to Work for You
IPAF’s Tony Groat offers step-by-step guidance on how to put your risk assessment and safe-use plan into action.
July 29, 2020
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Sponsored
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Preventative maintenance tools from Samsara can help you collect data directly from each machine. Detect issues and reduce unplanned downtime.
June 20, 2020
Latest
Marcum
Marcum Survey Measures Change in Contractor Priorities Wrought by Pandemic
Accountant and advisor to the industry’s first national contractor survey was in the field when the coronavirus came to the US, offering a comparison of how contractors were planning before and after
July 23, 2020
Challenges
Amid Pandemic Challenges, Doosan Bobcat Focuses on Continual Safety Improvements and Business Continuity
Overcoming these challenges depend upon how adversity is viewed – either as a threat to overcome, or as an opportunity to improve and advance.
July 23, 2020
So Fi me
16 New Cases Brings SoFi Stadium’s COVID-19 Construction-Worker Infections to 49
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health opens an investigation into COVID-19 cases on the Turner-AECOM Hunt site
July 22, 2020
Metro Areas 0720
COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc on U.S. Building Markets in First Half of 2020
Commercial and multifamily starts slid 21% in the top 10 metro areas and only one metro area posted an increase
July 22, 2020
Excavators 391143 1920
Mitigating Risk During Uncertain Times
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction firms grapple with increased risk both on the jobsite and in the office.
July 21, 2020
Annotation 2020 07 21 162656
TruckIt CEO Shares E-ticketing’s Added Benefits During the COVID-19 Pandemic
E-ticketing can take the place of paper-based systems for managing material delivery and logistics, enhancing driver safety during COVID-19 in the process.
July 21, 2020
Face Socks 20percent First Order
TireSocks Inc. Launches FaceSocks
The driving force behind the development was to help the construction industry meet jobsite requirements for face coverings.
July 21, 2020
June2020 Us Housing Starts Permits
US Housing Starts Soar in June but Covid Resurgence Threatens Progress
Total construction starts year to date are just above the same period in 2019, but single-family starts lag last year’s pace despite unprecedented low interest rates and a storm looms for multifamily building
July 17, 2020
Van Big Block 40 Hp Efi Etc V 5f16047cbd77c
Briggs & Stratton Enters Into Sale Agreement, Initiates Voluntary Chapter 11 Reorganization
As part of the Chapter 11 filing, Briggs & Stratton Corporation announced it has entered into a definitive stock and asset purchase agreement with KPS Capital Partners, LP.
July 20, 2020
Ritchie Bros Bobcat2019 5f15e9932bb6f
Ritchie Bros. Battles COVID-19 with $187,500 in Donations to Food Banks Around the World
Auctioneer's donations include $85,000 to U.S. food banks and $67,500 to Canadian food banks, as the massive economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic elevates need.
July 20, 2020
Safe Site Checkin Confirm
Safe Site Check In Technology Keeps 67 Construction Sites Open While Curbing Spread of COVID-19
Premier Structures and Peacock Construction rely on touchless app for employee and job site health, safety, compliance, and cost savings
July 20, 2020
Heat Exhaustion
Top 10 Stories Contractors Read This Week
Presidential candidates’ infrastructure plans duke it out with advice on staying cool on projects, precast innovation, overcoming COVID-19 risk on site, time lapse video of Raiders Allegiant Stadium and more
July 17, 2020
Find the interactive version of this map, where cursoring over a state shows that state&apos;s data, at coronavirus.org
Fauci Outlines Simple Ways All US Businesses Can Help Defeat COVID-19
A leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force details the pandemic’s status and prescribes personal and societal responsibilities citizens and businesses share in returning the economy to normalcy
July 17, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
A team from KIOTI Tractor visited UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina, to donate 10,000 N-95 masks as well as a K9 2440 utility vehicle. Pictured from left to right: Anna Dixon, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Peter Kim, president and CEO, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Sylvia Hackett, vice president, REX Healthcare Foundation; Andrew Zukowski, CFO, UNC REX Healthcare; Anna Kim, COO, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Wade Barnes, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; and Nicole Longmire, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.
KIOTI Tractor Donates 10,000 N-95 Masks, K9 UTV to UNC REX Healthcare
The mask initiative was introduced by the executive team of KIOTI Tractor, fully supported by employees, and matched by the company.
July 14, 2020
Schlouch Safety Culture 1 750x420
7 Ways to Improve Construction Safety Culture During a Pandemic
Because of the high priority the company gives to developing and implementing its construction safety plans, Schlouch Incorporated celebrated zero lost-time injuries last year. Schlouch believes they can do the same with COVID-19.
July 13, 2020
163645 Covid19externalcurbside 647515
Sunbelt Rentals Adjusts Operations, Curbside Pickup
Some adaptations made by Sunbelt Rentals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to become permanent changes at the company.
July 14, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f0cbcbb61be8
[VIDEO] Keeping Your Crew Safe During COVID-19
Video tutorial shows what road construction workers can do to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
July 13, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Jim Fraser Explains How Coronavirus Threatens Construction Loans
Built Technology’s construction lending software tracked the progress of projects since many were placed on hold with the COVID shutdowns.
July 13, 2020
Building Construction Building Site Constructing 2469
Report: Surprising Issues Impacting Heavy Construction During COVID-19
Data from The Civil Quarterly (TCQ), a new publication from Dodge Data & Analytics, reveals contractors in this sector are facing supply chain issues and other challenges in keeping jobsites going during the coronavirus pandemic.
July 9, 2020
Redteam
RedTeam Launches New Financial Features to Benefit the Construction Industry Following After COVID-19
New technology includes full sage 100 integration, updated TeamPlayer app and enhanced financial management tools.
July 8, 2020
Lendio Ppp Industry
New PPP Data Measures How Many Contractors and Construction Jobs the Loans Saved
Construction is among the industries that have so far claimed the largest amount of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The extended program is still looking to disburse $130B in aid.
July 8, 2020
Person Wearing A Rubber Glove 4021186
Triax Technologies Introduce Intrinsically Safe (IS) Products to Boost Safety
Solutions help organizations optimize capital projects, daily operations that enable safer operations through social distancing and contact tracing.
July 8, 2020
Nlc Data1
65% of Cities Cutting Infrastructure Projects in the Face of $360B Revenue Pitfall
National League of Cities study shows 70% of cities have not received funding through the CARES Act and 24 states have not yet announced plans to distribute Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments
July 7, 2020