- The general decline in the quarterly rate-of-change in Industrial Production, underway before the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak and the Russia-Saudi price war, will likely intensify amid efforts to "flatten the curve" and other government interventions.
- Plan for quarterly Production to decline into the latter half of 2020. The most significant rate of decline will occur in the second and third quarters of this year.
U.S. Total Industrial Production
April 28, 2020