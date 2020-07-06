May US Construction Spending Bucked Rising Employment with a 2.1% Drop

Most of the drop owed to an 8.5% plunge in single-family housing spending but nonresidential was also negative, weighed down by falling power, commercial and manufacturing

July 6, 2020
May2020 Us Construction Spend History
data: US Department of Commerce; graph: ForConstructionPros.com

The coronavirus once again crushed the U.S. Commerce Department’s May construction value put-in-place estimates, which fell 2.1%. Construction spending has now fallen 5.9% since peaking in February.May2020 Us Construction Segment Spenddata: US Department of Commerce; graph: ForConstructionPros.com

“The decline was surprising, as construction came back online relatively quickly following the lockdown,” says Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Economics. “Aggregate measures of construction activity, such as housing starts and construction employment, show more improvement. While many projects were quick to resume, many builders might have become more cautious about starting new projects.”

Some large municipalities were also slower in allowing construction to resume. The sudden halt to building activity in many areas may have created some unanticipated hurdles to restarting.

A survey by the Associated General Contractors of America and data from construction technology firm Procore show May construction activity is returning to pre-coronavirus (February/March) levels in many parts of the country and some firms adding workers. AGC analysis of May Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows construction employment increased in 92% of 358 metro areas. The AGC/Procore construction-activity data also shows some future projects being canceled and many others delayed by supply chain issues and labor shortages.

Much of the May decline in construction spending owed to a 4.0% drop on residential projects. Single-family outlays fell 8.5%, while multifamily rose 2.3%. Home improvement spending edged up 0.1%.

Nonresidential spending dipped 0.9%, but there was a significant divergence in public and private outlays. A 1.2% gain in public expenditures was driven by a 2.8% rebound in highway and street spending and a 1.2% climb in transportation outlays. Public education building expenditures also eked out a 0.1% rise. Despite this strength, the COVID-19 crisis has put the fiscal health of many state and local government under tremendous pressure. Declines in tax revenues will likely lead to large cutbacks in public construction projects this year and next, absent significant federal relief.

Private nonresidential spending slipped 2.4%. Nearly every major subcategory declined. The 3.1% drop in the largest category, power, was an acceleration of the segment’s April loss. Perhaps more ominous is manufacturing construction’s turnaround. The segment managed a very slight gain in April, and fell 4.1% in May. The others of the largest five nonresidential categories dropped notably:

  • Commercial (-1.2%)
  • Healthcare (-6.7%)
  • Office (-1.1%)
Screed maintenance is just like any other type of maintenance: if you ignore it, you pay in the long run. If the crew takes a little time in the morning to &lsquo;zero&rsquo; out the screed adjustments and make a visual inspection of the screed condition, you start out the day giving your crew the best chance for success.
The Importance of Screed Maintenance
A clean, level and well-adjusted screed helps ensure a quality mat
October 31, 2019
The Importance of Screed Maintenance
A clean, level and well-adjusted screed helps ensure a quality mat
October 31, 2019
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
June 20, 2020
Machinery
Construction Machinery, New Orders:
Annual U.S. Construction Machinery New Orders were 11.2% below the year-ago level
June 29, 2020
Public
U.S. Total Public New Construction
Annual Construction in March, up 8.2% from last year, another bright spot.
June 29, 2020
Trucks
U.S. Heavy-Duty Truck Production
This was the worst March-to-April decline on record for U.S. Heavy-Duty Truck Production
June 29, 2020
104606327 2033501353460649 4412950910013178018 O (1)
Construction Employment Rebounds in May
Although job numbers are still below what they were in 2019, new data for the entire construction market shows that overall the sector recovered some of the jobs lost in April.
June 19, 2020
83601242 623126111882167 8112057651973454747 N
Trump Finally Plans His $1T Infrastructure Boost
The existing U.S. infrastructure funding law is up for renewal by Sept. 30, and the administration sees that as a possible vehicle to push through a broader package
June 16, 2020
Construction Input Prices
Construction Input Prices Rise in May
The rise in prices was driven primarily by the three energy subcategories -- crude, natural gas and unprocessed energy products -- which experienced significant increases over the previous month
June 11, 2020
101125300 274977107091708 8808580742700335104 N
Trump Executive Order Scales Back Environmental Reviews on Infrastructure Projects
The President has signed an executive order directing agencies to look for ways to speed up the building of highways and other major projects by scaling back environmental reviews, invoking special powers he has under the coronavirus emergency.
June 5, 2020
April 2020 Us Housing Starts Detail
April US Housing Starts Fall to Five-Year Low
US housing construction fell significantly lower than forecast in the first full month of COVID-19 pandemic response, but the builders are already showing signs of resilience
May 19, 2020
Wells Fargo1
Jobless Claims Point to Further U.S. Employment Declines in May
The rate that weekly initial jobless claims are shrinking may be leveling off at a substantial level, but continuing claims just barely rose
May 14, 2020
Getty Images 641610568
Fed Cuts Rates Half a Point to Combat Coronavirus Fear
Wall-Street selloff continues after rare inter-meeting move that slashed the federal funds rate more than any single action since the financial crisis
March 3, 2020
Spending decreased from the same time last year in predominately privately funded categories like commercial (-4%), lodging (-3.9%), and amusement and recreation (-3%) construction.
Marcum: Infrastructure Spending Drives Strong Q4 Commercial Construction Index
State and local tax collections are at healthy levels, but speculatively high property values seem to be damping privately funded construction
February 25, 2020
While starts fell 3.6%, January&rsquo;s 1.57 million-unit pace was the second strongest pace of the expansion.
January US Housing Starts Fall to a Lofty Spot
US housing starts in January fell 3.6%, but their 1.57 million-unit annual pace easily beat consensus expectations and is the second strongest of this expansion
February 19, 2020