Vacuworx Introduces Online Training Program for Vacuum Lifting Equipment

Recognizing that implementing and enforcing safety protocols can sometimes be quite difficult, especially amid rising costs of doing business, Vacuworx has introduced a training program to provide access to information to help ensure that dealers and contractors are able to use and service its equipment correctly and safely.

The new online Vacuworx Training Center is available to anyone who operates or services the company's vacuum lifting systems. The self-guided program currently includes five modules - each with course certifications - focused on the RC Series lifters including: Installation, Daily Operation Checklist, Operation, Maintenance and Troubleshooting.

Within each module, topics are broken down into specific instructions using a mix of formats including videos, photos and text. Users are guided step-by-step on how to install Vacuworx lifters and pads, how to operate the equipment safely and troubleshoot any problems that may arise. The interactive learning process is designed to promote retention of the material presented. At the conclusion, users earn their certifications by answering a set of questions that addresses each of the points covered.

The overall goal of the program is to provide convenient access to training at any time. It enables customers to quickly educate new hires rather than waiting to schedule in-person training from Vacuworx, as well as standardizes instruction for the entire team. Companies have visibility regarding which team members have taken the appropriate courses based on their job responsibilities, while the modules can serve as a valuable “continuing education” resource.

Vacuworx will continue to add updates as changes are made to the machines, and the company plans to expand the course offering to include other product lines. The mobile-friendly Rapid LMS platform can be used in the field to answer questions or troubleshoot problems. In addition, the Daily Operation Checklist module can be referenced to address any inspection concerns and eliminate equipment being shut down on the job.

According to Vacuworx owner Bill Solomon, “We are constantly looking for new ways to make good on our promise to deliver the safest product for our customers. And we realize that part of that equation is making sure the user knows how to operate and take care of the machine properly. This new program allows us to be a resource to our customers whenever and wherever they need training.”