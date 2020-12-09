Maxim Crane Works Employs Industry Veteran to Lead Expansion

Maxim Crane Works, L.P., announced that George “Jigger” Tanner has joined the Maxim Team to lead its expansion of a fully operated and maintained fleet of crane-related services. He will be based out of the newest Maxim Branch, which is located in the Richmond, Virginia, area.

Jigger has over 35 years of industry experience and is one of the most recognizable and respected crane and rigging experts in the region. He joins Maxim as the vice president for the Virginia division and will build the team with local crane and lifting experts to service the needs for tower, crawler, RT, and daily crane rental activity throughout the region.

"This is a great opportunity to provide our customers with industry leading equipment, safety, and service," stated Tanner. "We are looking forward to joining the existing Maxim team and bringing the addition of a fully operated and maintained service to the region. I have known the Maxim team for many years. I am confident that we will be able to leverage our operational experience and the entire Maxim fleet and team to support the region and all of our new team members."

Jigger will work directly with Monty Glover, vice president of the Mid-Atlantic Region for Maxim, to fully integrate and service the entire Mid-Atlantic coastal region.

"We are excited to have such an experienced and professional leader join the Maxim Team,” said Glover. “Jigger’s ability to lead our successful growth strategy with a customer focused approach will ensure that we hire and retain the best talent available in the industry."

Frank Bardonaro, chief operating officer for Maxim, said, "Richmond, along with existing branch locations in Baltimore, Charlotte, and Charleston, West Virginia, will provide our customers in the Mid-Atlantic with the most comprehensive network of people and facilities in the industry."

Bryan Carlisle, chief executive officer for Maxim, added, "We are extremely pleased to add the fleet, footprint, and most importantly, people needed to support our strategic growth initiatives. Jigger and Monty will lead our expansion into the operated and maintained services sector for this region, while also ensuring that Maxim is able to support our customers with every type of lifting related service needed."

Carlisle continued, "We have already nearly 50 cranes working throughout the market and will now focus on fully operated and maintained services as well. Our Richmond and Virginia market is an area we have supported from outside the area for many years, and the addition of Jigger and a full service branch will ensure that the local market has a one-stop-shop for every type of crane rental."