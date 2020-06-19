Crane Industry Services, CM Labs Open Simulation Training and Demo Room

The simulation training and demo room will open in July with a variety of Vortex simulators, including the Vortex Advantage full immersion five-display system, and the Vortex Edge Plus, a desktop simulator.

CM Labs Simulations, Inc.
CIS instructors find that simulations add great value when part of a well-planned, disciplined, integrated training system.
Crane Industry Services (CIS), in partnership with CM Labs Simulations, has expanded their simulation training for cranes, earthmoving equipment, and maritime and port equipment.

CIS designed a new simulation training and demo room located at the CIS Centered on Safety Training Center in the Atlanta area. The showroom features a variety of portable and full-scale models with operator seats and controls.

“Simulation training using CM Labs’ Vortex simulators allows CIS the flexibility to scale training to the needs of the employer or operator. Vortex simulators are effective at helping operators develop skills that transfer to real equipment, making them an efficient and objective method for training and qualifying operators,” said Debbie Dickinson, CEO of CIS.

“We have been using Vortex simulators since 2016. As CM Labs’ products have evolved, CIS has increasingly integrated simulation training into operator qualification and certification programs,” said Dickinson. “CIS subject matter experts quickly recognized that simulations add great value when part of a well-planned, disciplined, integrated training system."

“We’re delighted to work with CIS experts to make simulation-based training available to a wider audience,” said Drew Carruthers, CM Labs’ director of product strategy. “We know from experience that Vortex simulators result in operators that are better prepared for today’s work sites.”

"These simulators have the added benefit of enabling crew training exercises for team learning, such as multiple crane operators for tandem lifts, signal person and crane operator communications, or excavator and articulated dump truck scenarios where operators of both pieces of equipment must work together,” said Dickinson.

Simulators provide the most cost-effective way to train groups of new operators or to keep skills sharp. Employers interested in exploring how simulators can be used for in-house employee evaluation, qualification, and training can schedule a demo with CIS and CM Labs. In addition, Vortex simulators are available for purchase from CIS.

