Alta Equipment Company Becomes a Tadano Authorized Dealer

Tadano announced the addition of Alta Equipment Company as an authorized distributor of Tadano all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, as well as Demag all-terrain cranes and Tadano-Mantis telescopic boom crawler cranes, in Illinois and Indiana.

Since 1984, Alta Equipment has been an industry leader in construction equipment sales, parts, service and rentals across the U.S. Midwest and other key markets.

Gianni Campo, regional vice president of Alta Equipment CE division, said, “Adding Tadano to our crane segment portfolio further positions Alta as the most comprehensive distributor of high-end construction equipment products across our North American footprint. Tadano’s world-class products and inventory allows Alta to serve and service our customers throughout all regions in our construction equipment footprint.”

Alta Equipment will soon have a wide range of Tadano cranes in stock including the all-new Tadano GTC-2000 with 172 U.S. ton lifting capacity that will be coming later in 2021.