Railroad Construction Company Inc. Partners a Tadano GTC-900 with a GR-1000

The Railroad Construction Company Inc. added the Tadano GTC-900, a tele-boom crawler crane, to its expanding crane fleet. Th crane was delivered by Select Crane Sales LLC to the company’s location in Paterson, New Jersey.

The new tele-boom crawler crane features a 90-ton capacity at ten feet and a five-section boom that expands from almost 38 feet to a little over 141 feet. In addition, the crane showcases a two-piece bi-fold lattice boom extension and off-settable jib for up to 198-feet of lifting height.

The GTC-900’s heavy lift jib has a maximum capacity of 47,100 pounds at 8.2 feet. It also features the OPTI-WIDTH, which delivers optimal lifting performance at any track width.

Additional key features:

Tadano AML-C LMI system

Winches with grooved drums, cable followers and third wrap shutdown

Self-erecting crane features

Hydraulic on-the-fly track frame retraction and extension

Hello-Net telematics

Three remote cameras for winch view, rear view and right side view

The GTC-900 was easily assembled with the use of the previously purchased Tadano GR-1000. The Railroad Construction Company Inc. anticipates that the two cranes will work together on future projects.

Information provided by Select Crane Sales LLC and edited by Chantal Zimmermann