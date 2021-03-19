Grove All-Terrain Cranes Provide Performance Within Load Restrictions

Neeb, a company based in Germany, expands its fleet with three new Grove all-terrain cranes, a GMK3060L, a GMK4100L-1 and a GMK6300L-1, to respond to the growing demand and intricate requests of Neeb customers.

March 19, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Manitowoc Cranes
Mtw News Versatile Grove All Terrain Trio Delivered To Neeb In Wuppertal 02
Manitowoc Cranes
Manitowoc Cranes Logo 10943080

As the construction market increases, despite the continued prevalence of COVID-19, companies are choosing to expand their fleets to meet the demands of their customers. Neeb, a German-based company that specializes in transport, logistics, structural survey projects, and towing and recovery services, purchased three new Grove all-terrain cranes.

This decision was based on the need to meet the increasing demands of their customers while remaining within strict load restrictions. The three all-terrain cranes chosen for this purpose included the GMK3060L, the GMK4100L-1 and a GMK6300L-1, all which serve a variety of applications.

“We took delivery of a GMK5150L almost a year ago and have been very happy with this strong and reliable crane. This was one of the reasons we decided to purchase Grove all-terrains again,” said Armin Neeb. “The strong lifting performance and excellent off-road capabilities of the Grove cranes will enable us to meet our customers’ needs even better in the future.”

READ MORE: Wilhelm Deploys Grove GRT655L Rough Terrain Cranes to Fast-Track Projects

The GMK4100L-1

The GMK4100L-1, a four-axle Grove all-terrain crane, has a load capacity of 100-tons and a 60-meter main boom.

As soon as the Grove crane arrived, Neeb deployed it to their current construction site in Wuppertal. The company utilized the crane’s counterweight of 26.2-tons to work on a confined jobsite underneath a highway bridge.

The cranes additional features included 6.7-tons of counterweight in taxi configuration and the Manitowoc Crane Control System (CCS) which allowed for Manitowoc Crane Care employees to answer questions in real time.

“The GMK4100L-1 has an impressive long, strong boom that can be used for a wide variety of tasks, and as such is the most compact taxi crane. The crane can even travel within widths of 2.55 meters with 19.9 tons of counterweight, which is extremely important when completing jobs in industrial plants,” Neeb said.

The GMK6300L-1

On the other hand, the GMK6300L-1, a six-axle crane, provides an 80 meter main boom and an optional boom extension of up to 37 meters — reaching up to a maximum height of 120 meters while lifting 2.1-tons.

Crane rental companies often face challenges when transporting cranes. This is due to strict load restrictions. For instance, Germany has many load restrictions on bridges, which leads to the total weight being a decisive factor in the purchase of mobile cranes.

The GMK6300L-1 utilizes a load capacity of 300-tons and can lift up to 14 tons within a working radius of 14 to 28 meters at full boom length. In addition, the GMK6300L-1 from Neeb has a boom removal kit, which provides more flexibility without the boom and less overall weight — meaning the crane can travel on the road without the main boom with a total gross vehicle weight of less than 51-tons.

The GMK6300L-1 was deployed promptly to a lime works project, where it was used to dismantle a tower crane. On the way there, the crane made a stop at a wind firm to dismantle a crawler crane.

READ MORE: Grove GMK6300L-1 All-terrain Crane

The GMK3060L

The GMK3060L is a compact three-axle machine, featuring a 48-meter main boom with only a 2.55 meter width — making the crane compact while still maintaining performance. When the boom is fully extended, it can lift up to 6.6 tons.

However, at 8.67 meters, the carrier is almost as compact as a two-axle crane. In addition, the machine utilizes a heavy-duty jib and has a large amount of storage space.

“The GMK3060L currently offers the best crane concept in the 60 ton class. The long boom, which has a very low boom overhang, combined with the compact design and strong load charts is unique,” Neeb explained.

Information provided by Manitowoc and edited by Chantal Zimmermann. 

