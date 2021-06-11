There is a first time for everything and in 2019, Stephan Kelly, owner of Steel Giraffe LLC., decided to buy his very first Demag AC 45 City crane. The company desired to expand its fleet and needed a crane that could adapt to various environmental factors and tackle a wide variety of projects. The choice was the Demag AC 45 City crane.

Steel Giraffe knew it made the right decision when the crane exceeded expectations in capabilities and ease of use.

“Working a 114-foot radius with such a small foot-printed crane was quite an experience at first,” said Kelly. “We would often pull up to job sites and people would ask, ‘Is this crane going to reach?’

“Customers are blown away with how compact the unit is, in contrast with the total system length we can stretch out to.”

The Rhode Island-based company reflected on the Demag AC 45 crane’s ability to setup quickly and efficiently. With the Demag AC 45 in house, the company was able to complete various different sub-projects in one day without long amounts of time spent on setup and tear down.

“The ease of moving the crane is really notable,” said Kelly. “It is not uncommon for us to have three to four jobs in a day, spread out all over Rhode Island. With a top speed of 50 mph, the city crane allows us to cover 100 percent of our state.”

In addition, the three-axle steering and multiple modes allows the crane model to fit almost anywhere — places that other cranes would not be able to. The crane is able to configure in multiple different ways to fit different project scopes. Some setups include: jib offsets, runner, runner with searcher hook and offset, extensive pick and carry duty, variable outriggers and reduced counterweight packages.

Demag AC 45 City crane projects (not all included):

Super yacht mast installation

MRI medical equipment transportation

Bridge work

Art installation

Small to medium modular home builds

Loading America’s Cup boat onto the Antonov Cargo Carrier Aircraft

Information supplied by Tadano America Corporation and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.