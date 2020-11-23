Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, encompassing the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV Holdings Inc. brands, has announced Tate Johnson as commercial director. Johnson will be responsible for channel development, sales, and national accounts for Yanmar and ASV compact equipment in North America. He will focus on expanding the availability of ASV and Yanmar compact equipment products to customers.

“I’m excited to join the Yanmar and ASV team,” said Johnson. “I can’t wait to get out in the field to meet dealers and customers, and discuss ways we can better serve them and grow our presence in North America.”

Johnson brings more than 20 years of experience developing, fielding, and supporting products used in mission or job-critical applications. He is experienced in channel development and product management, marketing and commercial sales, and business development. He also brings experience in business strategy, P&L management, as well as business and profit growth.

“Tate brings a wealth of experience in finding ways to grow businesses and make customers’ lives easier,” said Kevin Zimmer, president of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “We’re excited to have him join the team as he helps us find new ways to serve our dealers and customers.”

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from St. John’s University and has graduated from the executive business acumen program at the University of New Hampshire and the Mini-MBA program at St. Thomas University.