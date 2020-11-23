Yanmar Compact Equipment North America Introduces New Commercial Director

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America has named Tate Johnson, responsible for channel development, sales and national accounts, as the new commercial director.

November 23, 2020
Yanmar America Corp.
Tate Johnson, new Commercial Director for YANMAR Compact Equipment North America
Tate Johnson, new Commercial Director for YANMAR Compact Equipment North America
YANMAR
Yanmar Eps Red 9fdklfgbkixi

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, encompassing the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV Holdings Inc. brands, has  announced Tate Johnson as commercial director. Johnson will be responsible for channel development, sales, and national accounts for Yanmar and ASV compact equipment in North America. He will focus on expanding the availability of ASV and Yanmar compact equipment products to customers.

“I’m excited to join the Yanmar and ASV team,” said Johnson. “I can’t wait to get out in the field to meet dealers and customers, and discuss ways we can better serve them and grow our presence in North America.”

Johnson brings more than 20 years of experience developing, fielding, and supporting products used in mission or job-critical applications. He is experienced in channel development and product management, marketing and commercial sales, and business development. He also brings experience in business strategy, P&L management, as well as business and profit growth.

“Tate brings a wealth of experience in finding ways to grow businesses and make customers’ lives easier,” said Kevin Zimmer, president of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “We’re excited to have him join the team as he helps us find new ways to serve our dealers and customers.”

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from St. John’s University and has graduated from the executive business acumen program at the University of New Hampshire and the Mini-MBA program at St. Thomas University.

Related
Yanmar's new midi-excavator SV60 with the ViPPS hydraulic system operates smoothly and simultaneously, even while traveling.
Yanmar Celebrates 50th Anniversary of its First Mini-Excavator
April 23, 2018
The almost 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will feature classrooms with dedicated space for each of the business’ product lines, an auditorium, museum, gift shop, cantina, office space and meeting space. Outdoor amenities will include a customer experience area for product demonstrations.
New Yanmar Training, Customer Experience Facility Being Constructed in Georgia
November 1, 2016
HiPower 5540dea3a6052
Himoinsa and Yanmar Announce Formal Business Alliance
April 29, 2015
Yanmar America Announces Leadership and Management Changes
May 22, 2014
Recommended
Sale
]New Home Sales Maintain Momentum
Pending Sales Index up 45.8% year-over-year in October according to Zonda
November 23, 2020
Version 2.1 of the robot Spot was recently released.
Construction Site Mobility Robot Spot 2.1 Released
Boston Dynamics has released version 2.1 of its autonomous robot, Spot.
November 23, 2020
Equipment that is redefined
Sponsored
Equipment that is redefined
Engineered for the most demanding trades in the world, Milwaukee Tool’s MX FUEL line of equipment is powered by industry leading lithium-ion technology batteries that are conveniently interchangeable on all MX FUEL equipment.
November 1, 2020
Latest
Dsc03112
KATO CL35 Compact Track Loader
Revised model has a 7,771-lb. transport weight and comes with an all-new color scheme and updated performance.
November 10, 2020
Dsc 1696
Doosan Bobcat, Wounded Warrior Project Give Veteran New Bobcat Compact Track Loader
Veteran’s goal is to use Bobcat R-Series T76 machine to refurbish farm and support fellow veterans
November 9, 2020
Bobcat T870 Forestry Cutter 214783 133642 Hr 5511c9cca64b1
Friday Flashback: 5 Articles to Help You Choose the Right Tools for the Task
Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
October 30, 2020
Bobcat S62 Pallet Fork E35a0254 20j5 Fc
Bobcat R-Series T62 and S62 Loaders
New radius-lift-path, 60-frame-size R-Series T62 and S62 loader models feature Bobcat inline engine and cast-steel lift arm sections for increased performance and durability.
October 28, 2020
Bobcat E60 Demolition Dsc00237 20o5 Fc
Bobcat Company Introduces 6-ton R2-Series E60 Compact Excavator
The E60 is the latest release in the new R2-Series lineup of Bobcat compact excavators, which includes the conventional tail-swing, 4-ton E42 and minimal tail-swing, 5-ton E50.
October 27, 2020
Left: Jim Anderson, owner of Anderson Machinery Company Right: Chris Shoots, Manitou group regional sales manager
Manitou Group Names Anderson Machinery Company Top Performing Dealer
This prestigious award is based on the overall sales performance, commitment, and customer support of Gehl equipment in North America throughout 2019.
October 23, 2020
Bobcat Machine Iq Image 1
Bobcat Company Bobcat Machine IQ Wireless Communication Subscription
Machine IQ Basics and Machine IQ Health and Security helps customers check on the health of machines and remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security, and performance.
October 21, 2020
Bobcat Front Mount Snowblower S6c3509 20o3 Fc Ko
New Front-Mount Snowblower Attachment from Bobcat Company
The front-mount snowblower – available in 49-in. and 62-in. widths – is positioned in front of the machine, rather than behind on a three-point hitch.
October 21, 2020
Table 1. Volvo Construction Equipment, net sales by market area, in Millions of Swedish Krona (SEK).
Volvo Construction Equipment Sees Jump in Activity and Q3 Performance
Improved customer sentiment saw order intake up 40% and deliveries of machines up 20% in Q3, with adjusted sales up 6%.
October 19, 2020
Vce Ecr25
Volvo ECR25 Electric Excavator
This compact excavator has zero exhaust emissions, and compared with its conventional counterparts, has significantly lower noise levels, reduced energy costs, improved efficiency and fewer maintenance requirements.
October 13, 2020
The the grader attachment has a blade that moves six or eight different ways to grade any surface. The bolster oscillates to minimize the effect of uneven ground, delivering consistent grading performance in a variety of environments.
Skid Steers and CTLs Prove Cost-effective Finish Grade Alternatives
Equipped with a box blade, grading attachment or six-way dozing blade and grade control solution, the CTL or skid steer doesn’t stop until grade is achieved.
October 8, 2020
2009091 Tvh Company News Parts Projects 0
TVH Now Sells Parts for Light Construction Equipment
TVH’s new replacement parts range for light construction equipment focuses on three types of machines: mini excavators, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders.
October 7, 2020
Kubota U48-5 compact excavator
Kubota Previews New 2021 Construction Equipment with Dealers
The new 2021 models were highlighted at the Kubota Connect 2020 virtual dealer meeting
October 5, 2020
Case Dire States Logo 570040
CASE Announces “Call for Entries” for the 2021 Dire States Equipment Grant
Grant provides $25,000 in free equipment use/rental to a winning community to repair and/or build local infrastructure or other critical systems.
October 5, 2020
Cat D6 N Ttt C10640576 5a60d5c350f8a
Friday Flashback: 5 Articles to Help You Spec, Match and Maintain Equipment
Check out the week's top trending construction equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
October 2, 2020
Bobcat Features On Demand Video Poster 01
Doosan Bobcat Named 2020 Impact Award Winner for Innovative Digital Solution
Global compact equipment leader awarded Best New Initiative Award for its first-in-the-industry digital solution.
September 28, 2020
Kubota KX057-4
Today’s Compact Excavators Pack in Power and Versatility Once Only Available on Larger Machines
Compact excavators are usually the first pieces of equipment on a typical construction jobsite and usually the last ones to leave.
September 24, 2020
Takeuchi Tb370
TB370 Compact Hydraulic Excavator
Takeuchi's TB370 compact hydraulic excavator is the first in Takeuchi's 300 series compact excavator line.
September 24, 2020
AMG saved at least $50,000 in labor in equipment costs by using robotic demolition rather than a more traditional approach with mini-excavators and hammers.
Demolition Doctors: Remote-Controlled Equipment Enables Surgical San Diego Demolition
Urban contractors realize that today’s urban demolition requires a surgical precision traditional methods and equipment can’t provide.
September 23, 2020
Takeuchi Tb257 Fr
TB257FR Compact Hydraulic Excavator
Takeuchi's TB257FR compact hydraulic excavator features a patented side-to-side offset boom combined with a tight tail swing enabling it to rotate fully with very little overhang.
September 22, 2020
Re Sized3c 909 Ecr Front Cover
LiuGong Brings 909ECR Mid-sized Excavator to North American Market
Limited tailswing midi-excavator with wide undercarriage is a multi-function tool carrier with greater lift capacity and stability.
September 21, 2020
Breaker Allied In Action 10947116
Friday Flashback: 5 Articles to Help You Select and Protect Your Construction Fleet
Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
September 18, 2020
Eligible contractors in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who schedule and complete a demo or walk-around of an ASV machine at an ASV dealer will be entered into the Win an ASV MAX-Series Lease Sweepstakes.
ASV Introduces Sweepstakes to Win One-Year MAX-Series Lease
Eligible contractors in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who schedule and complete a demo or walk-around of an ASV machine at an ASV dealer will be entered into the "Win an ASV MAX-Series Lease Sweepstakes."
September 17, 2020
Operation Controls 5a0c9c25d0901
Friday Flashback: Top 5 Construction Equipment Articles From the Archives
Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
September 11, 2020