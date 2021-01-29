ASV Holdings Expands Dealer Network in Q4 of 2020

ASV Holdings Inc. expands its dealer network in the United States with two new dealers, Hardline Equipment and Highway Equipment and Supply, as well as adds Alex Power Equipment as new dealer location in Q4 of 2020.

January 29, 2021
ASV Holdings Inc.
Asv New Dealers Q42020
ASV Holdings Inc.
ASV logo 58239a0e8c9e8

ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, continues to expand its dealer network in the United States with two new dealers and one new dealer location in Q4 of 2020. ASV added Commerce City, Colorado-based Hardline Equipment and four Highway Equipment and Supply Co. locations in Pennsylvania. Existing dealer Quality Forklift also added Alex Power Equipment as its location in Alexandria, Minnesota.

The new dealers and dealer locations are an indication of ASV’s quickly increasing presence in North America. The dealers will offer ASV’s full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders, featuring best-in-class rated operating capacity, cooling systems and hydraulic efficiency. The line features the newly launched MAX-Series loaders, including the RT-65, VT-70 High Output, RT-75 and RT-75 Heavy-Duty. The new machines feature industry leading comfort, visibility and overall operator experience.

The line-up also includes the industry’s most compact track loaders, the RT-25, RT-40 and RT-50, and the industry’s most powerful CTL, the RT-120 Forestry. The dealers will also feature ASV’s skid-steer loaders.

“We depend on our dealers to not only sell our equipment, but also to represent the ASV brand in everything they do,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for the ASV brand. “We are excited to have found new partners whose values align with ours as we continue to expand customers’ access to ASV equipment.” 

Recommended
Cu 01292021
Top 10 Construction Stories of the Week: How Biden’s Day 1 Orders Hit Construction
Most-read construction stories this week include how Biden's Buy American executive order will impact construction and manufacturing, Expected Biden tax plan to fight COVID-19’s economic battering, tower cranes that could change home construction, more
January 29, 2021
GM plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targets to achieve carbon neutrality.
What Do GM's Plans for an All-electric Future Mean to Pickup Truck Users?
No manufacturers have announced plans for an all-electric heavy-duty pickup – 3/4-ton and larger models – and General Motors' decision to end tailpipe emissions by 2035 marks a turning point in pickup truck development
January 29, 2021
The contractor’s 15-minute guide to business profitability.
Sponsored
The contractor’s 15-minute guide to business profitability.
Brad Humphrey and the team discuss all things related to the jobsite and running a successful business. Tune in for a new episode every other Wednesday.
January 1, 2021
Latest
Kubota U55 5 Compact Excavator
Kubota U55-5 Reduced Tailswing Compact Excavator
January 27, 2021
Kubota Kx057 5 Compact Excavator Side
Kubota KX057-5 Compact Excavator
New compact excavator model replaces the KX057-4 and offers improved technology and ample cabin space.
January 27, 2021
Kubota KX057-5 Compact Excavator
Kubota Next-generation Excavators, Coupler Lead New Products for 2021
New products include the KX057-5 and U55-5 compact excavators and a new quick coupler, with more product roll-outs planned for summer.
January 26, 2021
The new Universal Charger can charge the 19C-1E electric mini excavator in 2 1/2 hours.
JCB Expands Electric Machine Offering for Zero-Emissions Operations
New additions to the company’s line of electric machines help customers stay productive while meeting sustainability initiatives.
January 26, 2021
Mm Wave Imaging Radar
Doosan Bobcat Invests in Artificial Intelligence to Advance Radar Sensor Tech for Compact Equipment
The radar system developed by Ainstein collects object position data — such as range, azimuth, elevation and doppler information — to provide real-time alerts to operators.
January 14, 2021
Case Preseason Webcast 576831
CASE Hosts Live/Interactive Webcast on Preparing Construction Equipment for the Busy Season
February 3, 2021February 3, 2021
This interactive CASE Earthmover webcast will cover pre-season equipment activities that contractors and fleet managers can implement to ensure optimal operation and uptime for the busy construction season ahead.
Liebherr Hm Entreprenør Denmark 1 300dpi
HM-Entreprenor Replaces Machines with Liebherr Products
HM-Entreprenor, which currently operates nine R 926s and three R 945s, will replace machines with Liebherr products for the quality and performance of the equipment. Joining its fleet will be two new R 914 Compacts in early 2021.
January 7, 2021
575684
CASE Extends Entry Deadline for the 2021 Dire States Equipment Grant
CASE Construction Equipment extended the deadline for the 2021 Dire States Equipment Grant, which provides $25,000 in free equipment rental to a winning community, to Jan. 31, 2021.
January 5, 2021
575605
CASE Appoints Terry Dolan as Head of Sales and Marketing in North America
CASE Construction Equipment named Terry Dolan the new head of sales and marketing of CASE in North America, building on the growth initiated by the company's more recent innovations in product and support.
January 4, 2021
Crystal Motors Dealership
Takeuchi Adds Crystal Tractor Supercenters to Dealer Network
Takeuchi-US offers the full line of Takeuchi excavators, compact track loaders, and wheel loaders at Crystal Tractor Supercenter locations in Chiefland, Spring Hill and Ocala, Florida, which is an addition to the North American dealer network.
December 28, 2020
Volvo Electric Products
Volvo Group Begins Customer Deliveries of All-electric Products in France
French contractor Eiffage has taken delivery of an all-electric FE electric truck and a ECR25 electric compact excavator.
December 23, 2020
Cat Coupler 12182020
Caterpillar's Smart Bucket Rotator Changes the Game with Automatic Grade and Depth Control
New Cat Smart-Attachment technology syncs the chip in this bucket tilt/rotator to the mini-excavator's controller to maintain precise cutting-edge angles and return-to-dig functionality in a complex working range
December 22, 2020
The Industry’s Broadest Lineup
Sponsored
The Industry’s Broadest Lineup
Cat® Excavators give you more fuel-saving, productivity-boosting options. EXPLORE YOUR OPTIONS
January 20, 2021
48130
CP Hire Purchases First JCB Electric Mini Excavator in Ireland
The JCB Electric Mini Excavator will carry out maintenance duties while producing no fumes or harmful emissions — enabling indoor operation without the need for expensive extraction equipment.
December 15, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Kato-CES Builds on its Excavator and Compact Track Loader Product Offerings
Kato - Compact Excavator Sales shares recent excavator product line expansions, the return of the CL35 compact track loader and additions and opportunities ahead.
December 14, 2020
Cold planer attachments enable a skid steer to cut and mill both concrete and asphalt in controlled increments.
Skid-steer Attachments Let You Work Smarter Not Harder
Few types of equipment represent more opportunity for increased jobsite productivity and safety than skid-steer attachments.
December 11, 2020
Skyworks Will Expand to the Cleveland Market
Takeuchi-US has announced the expansion of current dealer, Skyworks LLC, into the Cleveland market — offering the full range of Takeuchi track loaders, excavators, and wheel loaders.
December 9, 2020
Jd Rubber Tracks 2
John Deere Adds Rubber-Tracks Durability for Compact Track Loaders
New track features include an arched roller path to improve roller path life, enhanced steel cords, and manufacturing improvements to the metal core adhesion process.
December 9, 2020
Beyond providing more tractive effort, rubber track undercarriages contribute to high flotation, low ground pressure, machine stability and a smooth ride.
Choose and Use Compact Track Loader Tracks Wisely
These selection, maintenance and operating tips can help extend track life for your compact track loaders.
December 9, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc. will increase production capacity by approximately 30 percent in Q1 of 2021, creating 28 new jobs in the company’s Grand Rapids, Minn. facility.
ASV Holdings Aims to Strengthen its Machine Availability
ASV Holdings Inc., will supply more machine availability by creating 28 new jobs and increasing production capacity by 30%.
December 3, 2020
“With an ergonomically designed work station, plus the power and versatility to get the job done, the CS2220 and CS2520 are hard to beat,' said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division.
KIOTI Tractor Adds Two New Models to CS Series
Kioti Tractors adds the CS2220 and CS2520, which have an ergonomic operator station with standard features including a tilt wheel with power steering, a joystick valve with quick attach and detach loaders, and a precision built KIOTI diesel engine.
November 24, 2020
Tate Johnson, new Commercial Director for YANMAR Compact Equipment North America
Yanmar Compact Equipment North America Introduces New Commercial Director
Yanmar Compact Equipment North America has named Tate Johnson, responsible for channel development, sales and national accounts, as the new commercial director.
November 23, 2020
Kevin Bitter from Leavitt Machinery is pictured here with the Manitou 2550RT Track Loader, a new product segment for Leavitt Machinery in 2020.
Manitou Group Announces Leavitt Machinery as Top Dealer
This prestigious award is based on the overall sales performance, commitment, and customer support of Manitou Equipment.
November 23, 2020
Functioning as a loader, telehandler or landscaping tool, Mecalac’s AS900tele reduces the need to for additional equipment and optimizes jobsite logistics.
The AS900tele Swing Loader
Mecalac's AS900tele combines the compactness and mobility of the company's AS Swing Loader Series with telescopic technology to provide versatility on the jobsite.
November 18, 2020