ASV Holdings Expands Dealer Network in Q4 of 2020

ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, continues to expand its dealer network in the United States with two new dealers and one new dealer location in Q4 of 2020. ASV added Commerce City, Colorado-based Hardline Equipment and four Highway Equipment and Supply Co. locations in Pennsylvania. Existing dealer Quality Forklift also added Alex Power Equipment as its location in Alexandria, Minnesota.

The new dealers and dealer locations are an indication of ASV’s quickly increasing presence in North America. The dealers will offer ASV’s full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders, featuring best-in-class rated operating capacity, cooling systems and hydraulic efficiency. The line features the newly launched MAX-Series loaders, including the RT-65, VT-70 High Output, RT-75 and RT-75 Heavy-Duty. The new machines feature industry leading comfort, visibility and overall operator experience.

The line-up also includes the industry’s most compact track loaders, the RT-25, RT-40 and RT-50, and the industry’s most powerful CTL, the RT-120 Forestry. The dealers will also feature ASV’s skid-steer loaders.

“We depend on our dealers to not only sell our equipment, but also to represent the ASV brand in everything they do,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for the ASV brand. “We are excited to have found new partners whose values align with ours as we continue to expand customers’ access to ASV equipment.”