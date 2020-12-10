Doosan DX800LC-7 Crawler Excavator Now Available to Order

The 181,000-lb. DX800LC-7 crawler excavator was shown for the first time in North America during CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020. The biggest model in the company’s excavator lineup, the DX800LC-7 is now available for order in North America.

The excavator's size makes it suited for pit and quarry customers, as well as for heavy construction and infrastructure work. It can efficiently remove overburden and load large amounts of material into trucks at quarries. On construction sites, the DX800LC-7 excavates, stockpiles or loads large amounts of material.