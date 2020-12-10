Doosan DX800LC-7 Crawler Excavator Now Available to Order

The 181,000-lb. DX800LC-7 crawler excavator was shown for the first time in North America during CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020. The biggest model in the company’s excavator lineup, the DX800LC-7 is now available for order in North America.
The excavator's size makes it suited for pit and quarry customers, as well as for heavy construction and infrastructure work. It can efficiently remove overburden and load large amounts of material into trucks at quarries. On construction sites, the DX800LC-7 excavates, stockpiles or loads large amounts of material.
- 70,107-lbf. bucket breakout force and 63,714-lbf. arm breakout force
- Maximum digging depth of 27 ft. 10 in. and maximum digging reach of 42 ft. 9 in.
- 539-hp Tier 4-compliant engine
- Four power and four work modes
- D-ECOPOWER system helps improve productivity and save fuel, while the hydraulic system precisely controls oil flow and optimizes available engine horsepower
- Choice of boom and swing modes to give priority to boom or swing movements
- Double-boom foot design improves stress distribution to reduce single-side wear and easier boom assembly/disassembly for transport
- Standard arm, long arm and mass-excavation arm configurations include a heavy-duty front design with additional reinforcement on key stress points
- Cab includes push-button start, adjustable shortcut button on the joystick, high-quality interior fit and finish, 8-in. touchscreen LCD monitor, newly designed foot pedals and heated seat
- Options include an intelligent floating boom feature, 360° all-around view system, hydraulic removable counterweight, auto-lube system and more
- Comes with unlimited access to the DoosanCONNECT telematics system