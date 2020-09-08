Volvo Updates and Expands Load Assist Across Wheel Loader Line

Volvo CE is updating its mid-size and large wheel loaders with machine and software features that improve productivity, performance and total cost of ownership.

September 8, 2020
Volvo Construction Equipment
Volvo Ce Loaders 1
Volvo Iron Mark

Volvo Construction Equipment is making its Load Assist machine control applications compatible on a wider range of Volvo CE wheel loaders, from the L60H to the L350H, and is introducing several new Load Assist applications. Furthermore, Volvo is launching several productivity and serviceability enhancements to those same machines.

“We never settle when it comes to product development,” said Eric Yeomans, product manager, wheel loaders, Volvo CE. “We’re introducing updates to enhance the performance, operation and servicing of our mid-size and large wheel loaders, and we’re expanding Load Assist capabilities, which will give operators more real-time info and automate certain tasks.”

Making work easier and safer

Load Assist apps are operated via the Volvo Co-Pilot — an in-cab display with a 10-inch, high-resolution touch screen. It was first introduced in 2016 with the On-Board Weighing app, which offers +/- 1% accuracy on every bucket. In 2019, Load Assist was made standard on the L150H to L260H wheel loaders, and the Operator Coaching app was introduced to provide real-time guidance to operators.The newest updates will extend Load Assist to the L60-L90 range, and further enhance ease of operation, safety and overall site efficiency.

Volvo 2

Tire pressure monitoring system app

The Co-Pilot touch screen now displays tire pressure and temperature in real time. Each tire is monitored independently, and pressure limits are set per axle. If any tire gets outside the set parameters, the operator will be alerted. The data can also be made available on CareTrack, Volvo’s standard telematics system, so site managers can analyze trends in tire parameters for similar site conditions in the future.

Map app

The Map app uses the loader’s built-in GPS for positioning and telecom connection on the Co-Pilot to communicate between machines. Operators can monitor on-site traffic in real time and proactively adjust their driving according to traffic conditions, especially in areas where multiple machines are operating close to each other. Efficiency is improved, as operators can better anticipate driving decisions by monitoring traffic and workflow cycle.

Volvo 3

Calculator, notes and weather apps

The other three apps are considered Toolbox Applications. The Calculator can be used for quick mathematical calculations and unit conversions. The Notes app allows for digital notetaking in the cab. And the Weather app gives operators current and upcoming weather conditions to inform operation decisions.

In addition to the new applications, some existing Load Assist features have been upgraded. The Radar Detect System option is now integrated into the Co-Pilot. This gives operators rearview camera and load information on a single screen for increased convenience and safety when reversing.The final update is the addition of two new Task modes on the On-Board Weighing app. Operators can now choose from Trip Meter, Truck Loading, Stockpiling or Processing mode. Each mode will adapt the Co-Pilot screen layout and provide relevant information for increased efficiency in different applications.

Volvo 4

Enhanced machine performance and serviceability

Volvo has also made machine updates to the 11 models in its L60H to L350H wheel loader lineup. A feature that is now standard on all of them is a rimpull control system. This allows operators to minimize wheel spin and optimize the balance between rimpull and hydraulic functions. In turn, it helps reduce tire wear and fuel consumption for more efficient bucket filling.The oil change interval has been extended to 1,000 hours, and on L150H to L260H wheel loaders, a new quick-fit system enables cleaner, faster oil changes. Also, new handles have been installed on both sides of the counterweight facility, helping make service points more accessible.

Related
Powered by the Volvo Co-Pilot display, Dig Assist Start and Load Assist provide real-time guidance for operators to enhance performance, productivity and safety.
Volvo Assist Technology Now Standard on Select Earthmovers in North America
June 5, 2019
Volvo Load Assist Display
Volvo Updated Load Assist
June 26, 2018
Recommended
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
100% CONFIDENCE. ZERO EXCUSES.
Sponsored
100% CONFIDENCE. ZERO EXCUSES.
Your rental customers need absolute assurance on the jobsite. Allmand® light, heat, power and air products are renowned for rugged reliability. Easy serviceability. User-friendly operation. And the lowest total cost of ownership. Allmand. Above All.
September 1, 2020
Latest
1ya5owv9 320
[VIDEO] Driven by Technology
To ensure optimum productivity of the ZWs, Hitachi has incorporated easy maintenance features into the design.
April 2, 2020
V1bppnwp 320
[VIDEO] Cat Small Loaders Get Kickout Features with Cylinder Snubbing
New engine in the 910, 914 and the new 920 (replacing the 918) allows an aggregate handler package that matches bucket and counterweight for production loading 2,800-lb.-per-yard material.
March 20, 2020
99amt4na 320
[VIDEO] Hyundai's HL930XT Offers More Power with Less Fuel Burned
Chad Parker talks about Hyundai's newest wheel loader, the HL930XT, with a new design for better visibility.
March 16, 2020
Lrrgbg7z 320
[VIDEO] Avant Launches Full Electric Battery Powered Articulated Loader
Avant e5 can use standard Avant attachments and it has auxiliary hydraulic outlet on front with 30 gpm flow.
March 19, 2020
Jcb 457 Ht Hl Wheel Loader
JCB Adds High-lift Option for 475 HT Wheel Loader
High-lift (HL) loader arm option for the 457 HT wheel loader provides a hinge pin height of 15 ft. 5 in.
March 19, 2020
Hyundai Hl975 A Cvt Aggregates
Hyundai HL975A CVT Wheel Loader Cuts Fuel Use 25%
Updated A Series version of the HL975 wheel loader includes a ZF cPOWER continuously variable transmission
March 19, 2020
Hyundai Hl930 A Xt Aggregates
Hyundai HL930A Wheel Loader
HL930A XT offering an operating weight of 25,135 lbs. and a standard bucket capacity of 2.5 cu. yds.
March 19, 2020
Qsn1j50k 320
[VIDEO] Hitachi Telematics Software Determines Total Cost of Ownership
Mike Dixon from Hitachi talks about its smart automation software.
March 17, 2020
N2mkmylr 320
[VIDEO] Hitachi Introduces Second Largest Loader with ZW370-6
John Bawol talks about the new Hitachi ZW370-6 series machine and its features, including 7.5-yd. bucket, approximately 51,000 lb. of breakout force and an Isuzu engine.
March 17, 2020
Jd 724 L 1
John Deere Adds Four New Models to L-Series Wheel Loader Line
The 444L, 644L, 644L Hybrid and 724L Utility Wheel Loaders incorporate several customer-driven improvements to boost performance and productivity
March 16, 2020
Extensive customer feedback and years of testing went into the design of Komatsu&rsquo;s versatile new WA475-10 wheel loader.
Komatsu’s New WA475-10 Wheel Loader Increases Fuel Efficiency by Up to 30%
Engine has more horsepower than the previous model yet provides fuel efficiency up to a 30% fuel efficiency improvement
March 13, 2020
Komatsu&apos;s WA800-8, the 254,700 lb. (115,530 kg) wheel loader, is designed to load 60-100 ton haul trucks in quarry, aggregate, and mining applications.
Komatsu WA800-8 Wheel Loader
Tier 4 model features newly designed front and rear frame and loader linkages for greater chassis durability
March 13, 2020
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Sponsored
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Cat® Wheel Loaders are purpose-built and technology-equipped for your work. FIND YOUR LOADER
September 2, 2020
Doosan road builder models provide forestry customers with the ability to pioneer tracts of land more efficiently due to the larger sizes and increased productivity.
DX300LL-5 Road Builder and DX380LL-5 Log Loader
The DX300LL-5 road builder is scheduled to be available in North America in May 2020 andDoosan plans to launch a road builder version of its larger DX380LL-5 log loader at that time.
March 12, 2020
Cat 920 Cudqvqio 320
[VIDEO] Caterpillar 920 Aggregate Handler Meets Stage 5 Requirements
Caterpillar was able to boost engine horsepower up to 120 hp on its 920 aggregate handler.
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 11 At 12 29 11 Pm
[VIDEO] Hyundai Launches A Series Excavators, Wheel Loaders in North America
Juston Thompson with Hyundai talks about the launch of the new A Series models of wheel loaders and excavators.
March 11, 2020
Bobcat L28 Small Articulated Loader
Bobcat Company Launches New L23 and L28 Small Articulated Loaders
Bobcat widens its product offerings with the introduction of small articulated loader lineup.
March 11, 2020
Con Site Header
Hitachi Debuts Two Wheel Loaders, Cutting Edge Technology and Tools
The company is debuting new wheel loader models, cutting-edge technology and support tools at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
March 10, 2020
Jd 644 L 01 Large
444L, 644L, 644L Hybrid and 724L Wheel Loaders
John Deere expands the L-Series Wheel Loader lineup with four new utility models, the 444L, 644L, 644L Hybrid and 724L.
February 26, 2020
Hitachi Zw370 6 4 Saved Down
Hitachi ZW370-6 Wheel Loader
The large Hitachi ZW370-6 wheel loader was developed for high volume production operations and quarries.
February 25, 2020
Hitachi Zw180 6
Hitachi ZW180-6 Mid-size Wheel Loader
Delivers 26,530 lbs. of breakout force and is powered by a 200-hp Cummins Tier 4 Final QSB6.7 engine that does not require a DPF
February 17, 2020
Hitachi ZW150-6
Hitachi ZW140-6 and ZW150-6 Wheel Loaders
Three models fall in the 25,000-lb. range and are powered by by a 141-hp Cummins Tier 4 Final DPF-free engine
February 14, 2020
Perform any diagnostics and minor repairs in early Fall before cold weather sets in. Working in freezing temperatures can be a real challenge.
How to Winterize Your Construction Wheel Loader
Winterizing preparation can help prevent long-term damage and costly repairs, whether you operate in the cold or set your fleet in storage.
January 29, 2020
Mecalac Peter Bigwood
Mecalac Hires Industry Veteran Peter Bigwood to Grow North and South American Business
Bigwood aims to build brand awareness and launch/grow Mecalac's presence in the rental market.
January 16, 2020