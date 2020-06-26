Scania USA Announces Distributor Partnership with Hamilton Engine

Hamilton Engine, headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, has been selected as the distributor for Scania engines Midwestern operations.

June 26, 2020
Scania USA
18091 009

Scania USA has announced Hamilton Engine, headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, has been selected as the distributor for Scania engines in the Midwest region, effective Aug. 1.

Under the distributor agreement, Hamilton Engine will be responsible for all sales and service network development for Scania industrial, Tier 4 Final engines ranging from 275 hp to 770 hp in the Midwest comprised of Illinois, Iowa, the upper peninsula of Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Hamilton Engine’s experience and robust knowledge of diesel engines, combined with their engineering and fabrication capabilities, positions them to professionally serve Midwestern OEMs.

“We’re excited to join forces with Hamilton Engine, a company with over 60 years of experience in the engine business. Hamilton Engine’s skills and proficiency along with shared core values makes them an excellent fit to represent Scania engines in the Midwestern region. We look forward to growing our business together," said Håkan Sterner, president of Scania USA.

“Hamilton Engine is extremely proud to be chosen by Scania to be their partner as we open up our Midwest operations based in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. We look forward to leveraging all of the resources available to us as part of the Palmer Johnson Enterprise and delivering high-value solutions to equipment manufacturers. Scania’s team has built a strong service dealer network throughout our territory. We are excited to join with those organizations in delivering reliable parts and service support to customers who have decided to trust their critical need equipment to the proven power solutions that Scania offers," said Brad Borchers, vice president of Hamilton Engine.

Hamilton Engine has been an independent distributor for industrial engines serving the western United States for over 65 years. Founded in 1954, Hamilton Engine is a family-owned operation. Earlier this year, the company was acquired by Palmer Johnson Power Systems, but remains independently operated. Hamilton Engine will be adding Scania engines to their portfolio of diesel industrial engines.

Related
Scania USA
June 7, 2012
Recommended
A world-class safety program should reflect leadership, employee engagement and continuous improvement. Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash
Top 10 Construction Safety Tips Revisited
In the new normal of COVID-19 recovery, safety expert John Meola revisits his Top 10 safety list to reflect today's safety best practices.
June 26, 2020
Spring rains left this foundation with standing water in the excavation. Concrete placements should take place promptly before saturation of the grade occurs.
Standing Water in Prepared Footings: A Problem or a Precaution?
The Concrete Foundations Association addresses the concern for structural integrity of concrete footings due to water in the excavation.
May 6, 2020
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Sponsored
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Cat® Wheel Loaders are purpose-built and technology-equipped for your work. FIND YOUR LOADER
May 27, 2020
Latest
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Perkins Talks About Hybrid Technology in Engines
Listen in to hear how Perkins newest hybrid technology works and how it benefits contractors and OEMs.
March 18, 2020
Green Machine Thumb
[VIDEO] Green Machine Taking Power Sources to the Next Level
Jon Willians with Green Machine discusses how the company provides a portable power source that replaces traditional fossil-fuel based systems.
March 16, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Chevron Expects New Engine Oil to Extend DPF Life More Than Double
Chevron is reducing the sulfated ash put into an engine oil by nearly 60% which in turn extends the life of the DPF.
March 13, 2020
Deutz Tcd 2 2
Deutz TCD 2.2 L3 Engine
February 13, 2020
DEUTZ TCD 2.9 Engine with fuel kit
DEUTZ Corporation to Showcase After-Sales Support at 2020 ARA Rental Show
The company will exhibit at Booth 2860, February 10-12.
February 4, 2020
1 D90 E 1 B30 E Duo W Background2
Hatz First Single-cylinder Engine with Electronic Control Receives Tier 4 Final Certificate
Hatz's latest generation of engines with E1 technology received their first emission certificates.
February 3, 2020
Perkins&boxhd;&laquo; 2806 J E18 Tta 1
Perkins 2806J-E18TTA EU Stage V/U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final Dual-certified Engine
Engine achieves 800 hp at 1,800 rpm and produces 32,736 lbs.-ft. of torque
January 18, 2020
Caterpillar C3516 With Aftertreatment
Caterpillar 3516E 78-liter V16 Industrial Engine
Latest and largest of the company's dual-certified EU Stage V / U.S. EPA and CARB Tier 4 Final engines
January 17, 2020
Knowing what problems to watch for in your diesel fuel injection system and how to address them could help you avoid machine downtime and expensive equipment failures.
Tips for Monitoring and Maintaining Diesel Fuel Injection Systems
Learn more about the signs of malfunctioning diesel fuel injection systems and how to address them.
November 20, 2019
Hqdefault 5db72fd0579ff
[VIDEO] Cat C3.6 Diesel Engine Fits Increased Power Output in a Smaller Package
The Cat C3.6 engine offers a 5% increase in power density in a smaller package compared to the C3.4 engine
October 28, 2019
Cat C3 6 Engine A011240 B C3 6 V2
Cat C3.6 Industrial Diesel Engine
The Cat C3.6 diesel engine offers a 5% increase in power density in a smaller package compared to its predecessor engine C3.4.
October 28, 2019
Deutz Power Center Great Lakes Logo Cmyk
Deutz Service Center Chicago Expands Territory, Becomes Deutz Power Center Great Lakes
The facility, which has served customers in Northern and East Central Illinois and Northern Indiana since September 2017, has expanded its coverage area to include Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
June 12, 2019
2006 Komatsu Hydraulic Excavator at auction
2006 Komatsu Hydraulic Excavator at auction
This excavator has in cab AC and heat, dig depth of 21” and is listed in good condition. Get your bid in before it is too late!
June 25, 2020
Engines equipped with HPCR provide cleaner exhaust, have more horsepower, and are more efficient than previous models
Is the Fuel Injection a Diesel Engine's Most Sensitive System?
High-pressure common rail fuel systems in diesel-powered construction equipment have many benefits but require proper care.
May 8, 2019
Generac Diesel Engine
Free Wet Stacking Webinar Tuesday May 21
Generac Mobile's free 30-minute webinar will discuss wet stacking and new Tier 4 Final engine technologies that help minimize or eliminate wet stacking
May 9, 2019
Mani Subramani has been appointed global director engine engineering effective May 1.
John Deere Power Systems Announces Engineering Leadership Changes
Mani Subramani will become global director engine engineering following retirement of Mike Weiner after 42 years of service
April 30, 2019
Cummins Electric Excavator On Trial 5c5a0d54b1039
Cummins Electric Mini-excavator Prototype to be Exhibited at bauma 2019
3.5-ton Hyundai excavator prototype powered by Cummins BM4.4E flexible battery modules is designed to work a full shift and charge in under 3 hours
February 21, 2019
Hqdefault 5c814d0391d58
[VIDEO] Freightliner Pairs 108SD with Detroit DD8 Engine
DD8 engine on 108SD can be tailored to up to 375 hp and 1,050 lb. ft. of torque to meet specific job requirements
March 7, 2019
Dscn1129
Tips for Purchasing and Storing DEF to Preserve Quality
How you purchase, handle and store API certified diesel exhaust fluid impacts its quality and its ability to keep equipment running smoothly
March 6, 2019
Maxresdefault 5c6d624ba2052
[VIDEO] Perkins Skips Electronics and Exhaust Aftertreatment on 24.7 hp Diesel
Ideally suited for the rental market and small equipment, Perkins' new 24-hp turbocharged engine is a simple engine offering good value and increased torque
February 20, 2019
Kubota
Kubota to Showcase Engine Versatility at The Rental Show
Kubota Engine America Corp. will showcase a variety of versatile diesel and gasoline engines at The Rental Show in California, Feb. 18-20, 2019, inside booth #5221.
February 14, 2019
Deutz D1 2 Engine
Deutz D1.2 Diesel Engine
Naturally aspirated, three-cylinder configuration offered in a 1.2L displacement with output ratings of up to 25 hp
February 12, 2019
Hatz New Name Sign
Hatz Diesel of America Changes Name
The company will now handle sales and service for the entire continent of North America including the United States, Canada and Mexico as well as the United States Territories including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
February 11, 2019
The Cummins Performance Series B6.7 engine is designed to serve both the European and North American markets. Most engine manufacturers serve global markets and offer flexible diesel engine solutions for customers in different regions.
What’s Next in Off-Road Diesel Exhaust Regulations?
With the example of the European Union’s more stringent Stage V diesel emissions limits, will the U.S. be satisfied with Tier 4 Final?
February 4, 2019