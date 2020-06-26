Scania USA Announces Distributor Partnership with Hamilton Engine

Scania USA has announced Hamilton Engine, headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, has been selected as the distributor for Scania engines in the Midwest region, effective Aug. 1.

Under the distributor agreement, Hamilton Engine will be responsible for all sales and service network development for Scania industrial, Tier 4 Final engines ranging from 275 hp to 770 hp in the Midwest comprised of Illinois, Iowa, the upper peninsula of Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Hamilton Engine’s experience and robust knowledge of diesel engines, combined with their engineering and fabrication capabilities, positions them to professionally serve Midwestern OEMs.

“We’re excited to join forces with Hamilton Engine, a company with over 60 years of experience in the engine business. Hamilton Engine’s skills and proficiency along with shared core values makes them an excellent fit to represent Scania engines in the Midwestern region. We look forward to growing our business together," said Håkan Sterner, president of Scania USA.

“Hamilton Engine is extremely proud to be chosen by Scania to be their partner as we open up our Midwest operations based in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. We look forward to leveraging all of the resources available to us as part of the Palmer Johnson Enterprise and delivering high-value solutions to equipment manufacturers. Scania’s team has built a strong service dealer network throughout our territory. We are excited to join with those organizations in delivering reliable parts and service support to customers who have decided to trust their critical need equipment to the proven power solutions that Scania offers," said Brad Borchers, vice president of Hamilton Engine.

Hamilton Engine has been an independent distributor for industrial engines serving the western United States for over 65 years. Founded in 1954, Hamilton Engine is a family-owned operation. Earlier this year, the company was acquired by Palmer Johnson Power Systems, but remains independently operated. Hamilton Engine will be adding Scania engines to their portfolio of diesel industrial engines.