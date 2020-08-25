John Deere Power Systems Announces Leadership Changes

The change is in response to the planned retirement of David Hoffman, who acted as director of worldwide marketing, sales and customer support.

August 25, 2020
John Deere Power Systems
David Hoffman, who acted as director of worldwide marketing, sales and customer support, will be retiring after more than 41 years of service at John Deere.
David Hoffman, who acted as director of worldwide marketing, sales and customer support, will be retiring after more than 41 years of service at John Deere.

John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) has announced a change to its leadership team in response to the planned retirement of David Hoffman, who acted as director of worldwide marketing, sales and customer support.

After more than 41 years of service at John Deere, Hoffman has announced his retirement. He has held positions of increasing responsibility for John Deere in product engineering, factory marketing, customer and product support, and branch operations both in the U.S. and Europe. For the last two years, Hoffman has led the John Deere Power Systems sales, marketing and product support function.

“Dave has enabled the transformation of the global JDPS sales and marketing organization,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president, John Deere Power Systems. “He has built strong connections with company partners, engine distributors, dealers and customers around the world. We are thankful for his contributions to John Deere and confident he has laid a strong foundation for his successor, Nick Block.”

Block has more than 20 years of experience within marketing, sales and customer support in the John Deere Ag & Turf division and Intelligent Solutions Group (ISG). He recently served as a Regional Director for ISG in Latin America. Under Nick’s leadership, precision technology adoption and engagement grew rapidly in the region, bringing value to customers, dealers and the John Deere business.

JDPS plans for an orderly transition of responsibilities to occur through September 2020. 

Recommended
Ooda Loop
Using the Military’s OODA Loop to Improve Construction Safety
Safety huddles that make a difference on construction projects exercise the workforce’s ability to Observe, Orient, Decide and Act quickly, effectively and safely
August 24, 2020
29086475368 5fa0bb0ba0 C
Best Practices for Cost-Saving Construction Waste Management
Today's economy makes it time to understand the importance of recycling construction debris to save project costs and keep landfills from overflowing
August 24, 2020
GET OUR BEST FINANCING OF THE YEAR ON EFFICIENT VOLVO EXCAVATORS
Sponsored
GET OUR BEST FINANCING OF THE YEAR ON EFFICIENT VOLVO EXCAVATORS
Get a fuel-efficient Volvo excavator now through the end of August with rates as low as 0% for 24 months on our 2018 or newer models.
August 20, 2020
Latest
The F28 Hybrid pairs a diesel engine with an e-flywheel.
Versatile Hybrid Power Sources
The shift toward lower horsepower engines with a variety of supplementary power source options for peak demands are ensuring equipment always can perform optimally.
May 8, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Perkins Talks About Hybrid Technology in Engines
Listen in to hear how Perkins newest hybrid technology works and how it benefits contractors and OEMs.
March 18, 2020
Green Machine Thumb
[VIDEO] Green Machine Taking Power Sources to the Next Level
Jon Willians with Green Machine discusses how the company provides a portable power source that replaces traditional fossil-fuel based systems.
March 16, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Chevron Expects New Engine Oil to Extend DPF Life More Than Double
Chevron is reducing the sulfated ash put into an engine oil by nearly 60% which in turn extends the life of the DPF.
March 13, 2020
Deutz Tcd 2 2
Deutz TCD 2.2 L3 Engine
February 13, 2020
DEUTZ TCD 2.9 Engine with fuel kit
DEUTZ Corporation to Showcase After-Sales Support at 2020 ARA Rental Show
The company will exhibit at Booth 2860, February 10-12.
February 4, 2020
1 D90 E 1 B30 E Duo W Background2
Hatz First Single-cylinder Engine with Electronic Control Receives Tier 4 Final Certificate
Hatz's latest generation of engines with E1 technology received their first emission certificates.
February 3, 2020
Perkins&boxhd;&laquo; 2806 J E18 Tta 1
Perkins 2806J-E18TTA EU Stage V/U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final Dual-certified Engine
Engine achieves 800 hp at 1,800 rpm and produces 32,736 lbs.-ft. of torque
January 18, 2020
Caterpillar C3516 With Aftertreatment
Caterpillar 3516E 78-liter V16 Industrial Engine
Latest and largest of the company's dual-certified EU Stage V / U.S. EPA and CARB Tier 4 Final engines
January 17, 2020
Knowing what problems to watch for in your diesel fuel injection system and how to address them could help you avoid machine downtime and expensive equipment failures.
Tips for Monitoring and Maintaining Diesel Fuel Injection Systems
Learn more about the signs of malfunctioning diesel fuel injection systems and how to address them.
November 20, 2019
Hqdefault 5db72fd0579ff
[VIDEO] Cat C3.6 Diesel Engine Fits Increased Power Output in a Smaller Package
The Cat C3.6 engine offers a 5% increase in power density in a smaller package compared to the C3.4 engine
October 28, 2019
Cat C3 6 Engine A011240 B C3 6 V2
Cat C3.6 Industrial Diesel Engine
The Cat C3.6 diesel engine offers a 5% increase in power density in a smaller package compared to its predecessor engine C3.4.
October 28, 2019
GET OUR BEST FINANCING OF THE YEAR ON EFFICIENT VOLVO EXCAVATORS
Sponsored
GET OUR BEST FINANCING OF THE YEAR ON EFFICIENT VOLVO EXCAVATORS
Get a fuel-efficient Volvo excavator now through the end of August with rates as low as 0% for 24 months on our 2018 or newer models.
August 20, 2020
FPT F34
FPT F34 and F36 Stage V Engines
3.4-liter in-line four-cylinder engine delivers 74 hp while the 3.6-liter model provides from 75 to 141 hp
May 22, 2019
Engines equipped with HPCR provide cleaner exhaust, have more horsepower, and are more efficient than previous models
Is the Fuel Injection a Diesel Engine's Most Sensitive System?
High-pressure common rail fuel systems in diesel-powered construction equipment have many benefits but require proper care.
May 8, 2019
Generac Diesel Engine
Free Wet Stacking Webinar Tuesday May 21
Generac Mobile's free 30-minute webinar will discuss wet stacking and new Tier 4 Final engine technologies that help minimize or eliminate wet stacking
May 9, 2019
Mani Subramani has been appointed global director engine engineering effective May 1.
John Deere Power Systems Announces Engineering Leadership Changes
Mani Subramani will become global director engine engineering following retirement of Mike Weiner after 42 years of service
April 30, 2019
Cummins Electric Excavator On Trial 5c5a0d54b1039
Cummins Electric Mini-excavator Prototype to be Exhibited at bauma 2019
3.5-ton Hyundai excavator prototype powered by Cummins BM4.4E flexible battery modules is designed to work a full shift and charge in under 3 hours
February 21, 2019
Hqdefault 5c814d0391d58
[VIDEO] Freightliner Pairs 108SD with Detroit DD8 Engine
DD8 engine on 108SD can be tailored to up to 375 hp and 1,050 lb. ft. of torque to meet specific job requirements
March 7, 2019
Dscn1129
Tips for Purchasing and Storing DEF to Preserve Quality
How you purchase, handle and store API certified diesel exhaust fluid impacts its quality and its ability to keep equipment running smoothly
March 6, 2019
Maxresdefault 5c6d624ba2052
[VIDEO] Perkins Skips Electronics and Exhaust Aftertreatment on 24.7 hp Diesel
Ideally suited for the rental market and small equipment, Perkins' new 24-hp turbocharged engine is a simple engine offering good value and increased torque
February 20, 2019
Kubota
Kubota to Showcase Engine Versatility at The Rental Show
Kubota Engine America Corp. will showcase a variety of versatile diesel and gasoline engines at The Rental Show in California, Feb. 18-20, 2019, inside booth #5221.
February 14, 2019
Deutz D1 2 Engine
Deutz D1.2 Diesel Engine
Naturally aspirated, three-cylinder configuration offered in a 1.2L displacement with output ratings of up to 25 hp
February 12, 2019
Hatz New Name Sign
Hatz Diesel of America Changes Name
The company will now handle sales and service for the entire continent of North America including the United States, Canada and Mexico as well as the United States Territories including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
February 11, 2019