John Deere Power Systems Announces Leadership Changes

John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) has announced a change to its leadership team in response to the planned retirement of David Hoffman, who acted as director of worldwide marketing, sales and customer support.

After more than 41 years of service at John Deere, Hoffman has announced his retirement. He has held positions of increasing responsibility for John Deere in product engineering, factory marketing, customer and product support, and branch operations both in the U.S. and Europe. For the last two years, Hoffman has led the John Deere Power Systems sales, marketing and product support function.

“Dave has enabled the transformation of the global JDPS sales and marketing organization,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president, John Deere Power Systems. “He has built strong connections with company partners, engine distributors, dealers and customers around the world. We are thankful for his contributions to John Deere and confident he has laid a strong foundation for his successor, Nick Block.”

Block has more than 20 years of experience within marketing, sales and customer support in the John Deere Ag & Turf division and Intelligent Solutions Group (ISG). He recently served as a Regional Director for ISG in Latin America. Under Nick’s leadership, precision technology adoption and engagement grew rapidly in the region, bringing value to customers, dealers and the John Deere business.

JDPS plans for an orderly transition of responsibilities to occur through September 2020.