DEUTZ Hires Two New Sales Managers

DEUTZ Corporation added two new sales managers, James Prewoznik and Damon Anderson, for the western and southeastern regions of the U.S.

Prewoznik joins DEUTZ Corporation as a regional business manager responsible for leading the company’s sales efforts in its western region, which encompasses the western U.S. and Canada.

"James has more than seven years of experience in technical sales within the heavy duty diesel industry,” said John Dutcher, director of regional sales for DEUTZ Corporation. “He’s an excellent fit for managing our sales in the western region and supporting our distribution network there, as well as a number of our OEM customers.”

Damon Anderson comes to DEUTZ Corporation and the company’s newest DEUTZ Power Center as a new engine sales manager assigned to the markets of Florida and the southeastern U.S. Anderson brings experience from past positions, with a global construction equipment manufacturer and a competing engine manufacturer, to his new position with DEUTZ.

“Damon has the background and knowledge we need to help us continue to gain market share in the pump and generator market segments,” said Nick Vermet, general manager for DEUTZ Power Centers. “He has a proven track record, and we look forward to working with him as we grow our business throughout the southeastern U.S. and Florida.”